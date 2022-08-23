ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

Middleboro Little League team returns home after World Series run

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — Middleboro’s Little League team returned home to a big welcome after a magical run to the World Series.

The New England champs lost two World Series games by a total of only four runs.

They were the first Massachusetts team to make it to the Little League World Series in over a decade.

That major accomplishment was celebrated by more than 100 family members and fans as the team made it home on Monday night.

The team received a roaring round of applause when they arrived at Middleboro High School with a police and fire escort.

“It was overwhelming. There were so many people cheering us on and so many people I don’t know who was watching from home,” said player Mike Marzelli.

The team came up short on Saturday, losing 7-5 to Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, in an elimination game.

Saturday’s loss did not mark the end of their excitement.

The 12 players, their coaches, and the manager got to hang out with the Boston Red Sox on Sunday in Pennsylvania.

“Waking up in the morning, they were excited,” said team manager Chad Gillpatrick. “They lightened right up after that, and they spent the day with the players at the stadium.”

The coaches and players said they were thrilled to sleep in their own beds on Monday night, and they still have a lot to look forward to.

They’re planning on a follow-up visit with the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Governor Charlie Baker has also expressed interest in meeting with the team and giving them a tour of the State House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmYp5_0hRJxZ8g00

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

