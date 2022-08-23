ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
201 pounds of marijuana seized following Antioch investigation; 2 suspects arrested

By Lucas Wright
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were arrested after a major drug bust at a Cane Ridge home Monday.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Specialized Investigations Division, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, seized 201 pounds of marijuana from a home in the 4100 block of Crimson Hop Drive.

The seizure was part of an investigation into Thanouphet Mangala, 37.

    Jack Khounviengxay (Courtesy: MNPD)
    Thanouphet Mangala (Courtesy: MNPD)

During surveillance at the home on Monday, authorities saw Jack Khounviengxay, 37, driving a Toyota Camry and pulling into the driveway. A short time later, the garage door opened and Khounviengxay left as Mangala drove out of the garage in his Range Rover.

Detectives followed both vehicles and pulled them over.

    (Courtesy: MNPD)
    (Courtesy: MNPD)
    (Courtesy: MNPD)
    (Courtesy: MNPD)

Inside the Camry were large trash bags containing a total of 94 pounds of marijuana and a loaded semi-automatic pistol, according to Metro police. The Range Rover reportedly had trash bags containing a total of 105 pounds of marijuana.

Both vehicles were seized at that time.

After authorities obtained a search warrant, an additional 2.5 pounds of marijuana was found inside the home, along with drug ledgers and a money counter.

Mangala has been charged with possessing marijuana for resale. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Khounviengxay is being held on a $130,000 bond on felony marijuana and gun charges.

Comments / 28

2d ago

We have more dire things they need to worry about, like a murder everyday in the Nashville metro area.

Scott A Maze
2d ago

I’m just not sure that these two fine gentlemen are Not American Citizens 🤔 My guess is that they are kind of new to the area and maybe they just weren’t able to find a job yet. Hey if they had known that they could have gone to NYC and gotten free health checkups , free cell phone , clothing , a 4 Star Hotel Suit and a debit card free of charge and if they had gotten caught with their weed up there , why they would have been set free and back on the street before sunset

Johnnie Robinson
2d ago

you know how many people would of been dead cause of this drug? I know none not one person would of died from these plants

