Man Dies By Suicide In Eden Prairie Center, Mall Goes On Lockdown
The Eden Prairie Center mall was placed on lockdown on Monday after a man, according to investigators, shot and killed himself. On a complaint of a gun fired, Eden Prairie police officers were sent to the Scheels shop at the mall just before 7:30 p.m. One male was discovered deceased...
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
KNOX News Radio
Police: Teen brought own ammo in fatal shooting at MN store
Authorities believe a 19-year-old man who shot and killed himself in an Eden Prairie (MN) Scheels store brought his own ammunition to the store and loaded it in a semi-automatic handgun he asked to see. Eden Prairie Police say, according to a preliminary investigation, when an employee brought the unloaded...
Children's Minnesota employee robbed by armed suspects outside hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a Children's Minnesota employee was robbed of her belongings outside the hospital.According to the hospital, the employee was held at gunpoint early Tuesday evening."The employee was not physically harmed. Our security alerted the Minneapolis Police Department, which is investigating the incident," the hospital said in a statement. Police said officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of 25th Street East. The victim, a woman, told officers that she had just entered her vehicle when another vehicle stopped next to hers. Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with guns and demanded the woman's belongings, including her cellphone and cellphone password. The victim complied and the suspects left in their vehicle. Police tried to find the woman's belongings but did not have success.
mprnews.org
After public alert, authorities ID infant who turned up at Twin Cities airport
Police at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport say they’ve found the family of an infant girl who turned up with a woman at one of the airport's light rail stations. Authorities said the girl, believed to be about 10 months old, was found about 9 p.m. Sunday with a...
KEYC
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have located the mother of a baby found at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday. The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s mother. According to authorities, the child arrived at the airport...
mprnews.org
Police say suspect shot '20 to 22 rounds' amid standoff
Authorities in southeastern Minnesota say a Pine Island man fired “20 to 22 rounds” at police during a daylong standoff on Saturday that ended with his surrender. Olmsted County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Michael Steven Molitor, 37, with four felony counts, including using deadly force against police, assault with a weapon, making terroristic threats and wearing a bullet resistant vest during the commission of a crime.
ktoe.com
One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Traffic cameras capture dramatic police chase in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A dramatic police chase was caught on camera in the metro Tuesday.Traffic cameras captured a red SUV speeding down Interstate 35 with officers close behind. The driver then swerved onto an exit ramp near University Avenue, narrowly missing other cars.Moments later, the SUV turned and crashed. Armed officers jumped out of their squad cars and took the driver into custody.Police said was carjacked at gunpoint. They say the driver was a woman who had several warrants out for her arrest.No one was hurt in the chase.
One dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound inside Eden Prairie Center store
Eden Prairie Center went on lockdown Monday evening after there were reports of an active shooter at Scheels. There are reports that at least one shot was fired in the store.
fox9.com
Eden Prairie mall shooting: What we know so far about suicide at Scheels
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Scheels at Eden Prairie Center reopened Tuesday afternoon after a man fatally shot himself inside the store's hunting department the day before. Much is still not known about how the shooting happened. Here's what we know so far:. Mall went into lockdown. The entire...
Man arrested after firing shots outside Brooklyn Park apartment complex
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police were called to a Brooklyn Park apartment complex Monday night after a man fired shots outside the building.A woman called 911 around 10:45 p.m. to report a man she knew was outside her apartment with a handgun. Officers made their way to the complex on the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North, and before they arrived, the man started shooting, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said.No injuries were reported.Police said the man hid inside one of the apartments, and after officers surrounded it, he and the other occupants came out. The suspect was arrested.Police recovered a handgun from the apartment. They'll continue to invesigate.
ktoe.com
Investigators Reveal Details About Suicide At Eden Prairie Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Investigators believe the man who shot himself to death at the Eden Prairie Center Scheels store brought his own ammunition. The 19-year-old allegedly asked to view a semi-automatic handgun and then loaded it while running across the store. He died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say it was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the general public. The investigation is ongoing.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
KAAL-TV
Two arrested at Harvestview apartments
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
redlakenationnews.com
Man accused of molesting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis
A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually accosting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis including once last weekend, when he approached his victim from behind and molested her on a sidewalk near the Federal Building early in the afternoon, according to a criminal complaint. Makye K. Thibodeaux, of Minneapolis,...
6-year-old girl shot in south Minneapolis while riding bikes with her family
MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-year-old girl was struck by gunfire as she rode her bike with her family Monday evening in south Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), the girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Officers from the Minneapolis Park...
KAAL-TV
Pine Island man facing several charges from weekend standoff
(ABC 6 News) - A Pine Island man is facing four felonies from a lengthy standoff in Pine Island last Saturday that triggered a shelter-in-place for the area. Michael Steven Molitor, 37, is charged with 1st-degree assault using deadly force, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, making terroristic threats, and committing a crime while wearing/possessing a bullet-resistant vest.
bulletin-news.com
Two Teens Robbed At Gunpoint In Maplewood Thursday Night, Police Say
Police said that two guys, one of whom had a pistol, robbed two 18-year-old ladies while they were out on foot in Maplewood on Thursday night. According to Police Chief Jim DeVaul, at at 9:18 p.m., there was a reported robbery near the intersection of Burr Road and Parker Avenue.
krwc1360.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Bank Robbery in Wright County
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday afternoon bank robbery in Clearwater. Authorities say around 1:44 PM Monday, the Wright County Sheriff’s Communication Center received a call reporting a robbery at the American Heritage Bank in the City of Clearwater. Deputies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect who was described in initial reports as a black male with longer hair. The suspect reportedly fled the area in a 2-door black car.
