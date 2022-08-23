ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Michael Shaulov: Co-founder and CEO at Fireblocks Explains Why DeFi Is the Future

In a recent interview, Michael Shaulov, Co-founder & CEO of Fireblocks– a digital asset and crypto technology provider – offered his insights into what’s happening now with DeFi, banking, and Web3. Fireblocks, which claims to be the #1 provider of digital asset and crypto custody technology, advocates...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Borrow Lend DeFi: Interest Protocol Partners with Chainlink

Interest Protocol, a borrow/lend protocol launched in June 2022, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs. Interest Protocol previously incorporated Chainlink Price feeds for data. Interest Protocol states that it is integrating Chainlink Keepers to help automate smart contract functions. Chainlink Proof of Reserves (PoR) is said to provide...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Unionbank#Management System#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banking#The Avaloq Core Platform#Citi

Comments / 0

Community Policy