Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Huntingdon Valley Bank to Access Up to $100M of DeFi Funding via MakerDAO
MakerDAO, the “longest-standing” DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the “original,” decentralized stablecoin, announced that Huntingdon Valley Bank (HVB) has been “approved to utilize a $100M participation facility, funded by a Maker Vault.”. Through this development, HVB, a Pennsylvania Chartered Bank founded in 1871...
crowdfundinsider.com
Borrow Lend DeFi: Interest Protocol Partners with Chainlink
Interest Protocol, a borrow/lend protocol launched in June 2022, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs. Interest Protocol previously incorporated Chainlink Price feeds for data. Interest Protocol states that it is integrating Chainlink Keepers to help automate smart contract functions. Chainlink Proof of Reserves (PoR) is said to provide...
crowdfundinsider.com
Research from Fintech Paysafe Reveals How Retailers are “Missing Out” by Not Taking Crypto Payments
Research released by specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) reveals how retailers “may be missing out by not accepting payments in crypto.”. A significant 80% of crypto owners “want to pay for goods with their crypto balances but are held back by a lack of cryptocurrency acceptance at the point of sale.”
crowdfundinsider.com
My Ether Wallet Introduces Mobile NFT Manager for Enhanced UX in Metaverse
MEW (MyEtherWallet), the platform to access the Ethereum ecosystem, announced the launch of its mobile NFT Manager “within the MEW wallet app, a user-focused way to access non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the go with an iOS or Android device.”. App users “can now browse, purchase, and interact with NFT...
RELATED PEOPLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Gemini Now Supports Immutable X (IMX), Biconomy (BICO), IoTeX (IOTX), PlayDapp (PLA)
Digital asset firm Gemini noted that they’re pleased to announce support for a new set of crypto tokens. The following digital tokens are now available for trading on Gemini:. Immutable X (IMX)=. Biconomy (BICO) IoTeX (IOTX) PlayDapp (PLA) These tokens are “available for trading on our API/FIX and ActiveTrader...
Comments / 0