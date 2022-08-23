ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon Valley Bank to Access Up to $100M of DeFi Funding via MakerDAO

MakerDAO, the “longest-standing” DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the “original,” decentralized stablecoin, announced that Huntingdon Valley Bank (HVB) has been “approved to utilize a $100M participation facility, funded by a Maker Vault.”. Through this development, HVB, a Pennsylvania Chartered Bank founded in 1871...
Borrow Lend DeFi: Interest Protocol Partners with Chainlink

Interest Protocol, a borrow/lend protocol launched in June 2022, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs. Interest Protocol previously incorporated Chainlink Price feeds for data. Interest Protocol states that it is integrating Chainlink Keepers to help automate smart contract functions. Chainlink Proof of Reserves (PoR) is said to provide...
My Ether Wallet Introduces Mobile NFT Manager for Enhanced UX in Metaverse

MEW (MyEtherWallet), the platform to access the Ethereum ecosystem, announced the launch of its mobile NFT Manager “within the MEW wallet app, a user-focused way to access non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the go with an iOS or Android device.”. App users “can now browse, purchase, and interact with NFT...
