Rain chances may have slacked off across the Big Country but we will continue to see cooler weather accompany some slight shower chances as we go through the forecast period. For today, we will keep the 20% chance of showers early otherwise mostly sunny skies and we will see a high of 89 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5 mph. For this evening, we will keep a 20% chance of showers early otherwise it will be mostly clear and the low dropping to around 69 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the east northeast.

ABILENE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO