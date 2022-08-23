ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anson, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cisco quarterback Hunter Long wants to improve on great 2021 season

The Cisco Loboes and head coach Kevin Stennett are starting the season with a veteran quarterback. Hunter Long starts his third season as the starter for the Loboes on Friday night. Last season, he was the leading rusher in the Big Country, and Cisco went to the regional finals. How...
CISCO, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Albany starts the 2022 season as the top-ranked team in Texas

The Albany Lions have been a thriving program for years. In 36 years with Denney Faith as coach, they’ve won 330 games and been to state four times. However, they haven’t been able to it. Denney Faith said, “Haven’t been able to get over the hump yet, but...
ALBANY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Winters Blizzards Football Honors Cross Plains Player Killed in a Crash

WINTERS – The Winters Blizzards and their fans are wearing purple this Friday in their first football game of the season against the Cross Plains Buffaloes. According to the Winters Facebook page, Head Football Coach Matt McCarty has asked fans to wear purple if they attend the home game against the Cross Plains Buffaloes. This is to honor Ryan Hopkins. Hopkins was a senior football player at Cross Plains who was killed in a car crash earlier this month. Last season, Winters had young players step up and all that experience will help the team this year as only two players are seniors. The…
WINTERS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seymour, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Anson, TX
City
Spring, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday August 25th

Rain chances may have slacked off across the Big Country but we will continue to see cooler weather accompany some slight shower chances as we go through the forecast period. For today, we will keep the 20% chance of showers early otherwise mostly sunny skies and we will see a high of 89 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5 mph. For this evening, we will keep a 20% chance of showers early otherwise it will be mostly clear and the low dropping to around 69 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the east northeast.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 23rd

A drier weather pattern will settle into the Big Country tomorrow through the rest of this week. In the meantime for today though, we will look for more rainfall chances for the Big Country. For today, look for a 40% chance of showers through the day and a high of 86 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the north northeast. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Stay At This Awesome Historic Home On Sayles Blvd in Abilene

I drive by them all the time and I gaze at him in wonderment and amazement as to what they might be like on the inside. You know what I'm talking about, It's those prestigious, historic homes on Abilene's infamous Sayles Blvd. Well, now you can spend a night, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stronger Anson Tigers#The Anson Tigers#Lions
MIX 92-5

Save That Date – 10 Annual Events That Abilene Natives Do Not Miss

One of the things I like the most about living in this area is that there are things that make Abilene, well...Abilene. Things that only take place right here in the area. I was thinking the other day about all the events that seem to come around every year. These events are a big deal and bring folks from miles around.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Old windfarm blades causing problems in Nolan County

SWEETWATER, Texas — The wind farms in Nolan County brought big bucks into the area, but with those turbines needing new blades after a few years, finding a place to store the old blades was becoming a challenge. However, one company approached offered a possible solution and the city...
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Nolan County looking for runaway juvenile

SAN ANGELO, Texas UPDATE 8/24/22— Samantha Soto has been located and reunited with her parents. SAN ANGELO, Texas 8/23/22 — On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Samantha Mixie Soto, 16, was reported to the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office department as a runaway juvenile. Since then, the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office has attempted to locate Soto and […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

ALERT: Crash takes down power lines at Abilene intersection

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash has taken down lines at an Abilene intersection, and the road is now closed. The crash happened at the intersection of S 11th Street and Sayles Blvd around 8:00 a.m. Police alerted the public to the incident on social media, saying “crews are working on the situation. The road […]
everythinglubbock.com

Man wanted in Lubbock arrested at Abilene Walmart, takes officer’s weapon

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was arrested Tuesday night for causing trouble at the Northside Walmart, and taking a weapon from an officer with the Abilene Police Department (APD). He was also wanted out of Lubbock County for Felony Theft. Just after 9:00 Tuesday night, APD was dispatched...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for threatening girlfriend with knife to her throat, witnessed & reported by her son

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4900 block of West Stamford Street – Criminal MischiefA complainant reported that her ex-spouse kicked […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy