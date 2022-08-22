Two COVID-19 vaccine-makers have submitted requests to the FDA for emergency use authorization of their omicron-focused vaccines, which could be available by Labor Day. Pfizer sent its request for its 12 and up booster Aug. 22, and Moderna followed one day later with its 18 and older option. For the updated vaccines to become available to the public, there's typically a four-step process after clinical trials: an independent FDA panel votes, the FDA declares a decision, a CDC advisory committee votes and then CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, gives the final OK.

