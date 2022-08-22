Read full article on original website
Monkeypox vaccine dose-sparing causes headaches for public health officials
The latest strategy to stretch the supply of the world's only monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos, is frustrating local health officials tasked with distributing the doses, Politico reported Aug. 24. On Aug. 9, the FDA allowed for states and cities to divide their allotted Jynneos vaccines into fifths by using...
Omicron-tweaked boosters inch closer to release date
Two COVID-19 vaccine-makers have submitted requests to the FDA for emergency use authorization of their omicron-focused vaccines, which could be available by Labor Day. Pfizer sent its request for its 12 and up booster Aug. 22, and Moderna followed one day later with its 18 and older option. For the updated vaccines to become available to the public, there's typically a four-step process after clinical trials: an independent FDA panel votes, the FDA declares a decision, a CDC advisory committee votes and then CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, gives the final OK.
11 drugs granted FDA fast track designation in 2022
For the third year, the FDA has slowed down its fast track approvals for new drugs with the agency offering 11 treatments with the designation in the first half of 2022. The fast track designation process started in 2018 to allow drugmakers with products "showing superior effectiveness" and the "ability to address emerging or anticipated public health need" an accelerated course toward approval, according to the FDA's website.
Paxlovid offers no measurable benefit to young adults, study finds
Pfizer's at-home COVID-19 drug significantly lowered hospitalization and death rates among older adults but couldn't match that efficacy in middle-aged adults, a study of more than 100,000 patients found. The research, published Aug. 24 in The New England Journal of Medicine, tracked the efficacy of one of the drugs in...
6 recent drugmaker transactions, partnerships
Here are six acquisitions, partnerships and deals by drugmakers Becker's has covered since Aug. 4:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Foster City, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company Gilead plans to purchase MiroBio, an Oxford, England-based biotech business, for $405 million in cash. 2. Amgen to acquire ChemoCentryx for $3.7B. Amgen,...
AI quickens CT lung cancer detection by 65%
Researchers at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital have developed a deep learning algorithm that can identify and outline a non-small cell lung cancer tumor on a CT scan within seconds, Science Daily reported Aug. 24. Researchers used CT images from 787 patients to train their AI program to identify tumors...
Task force updates statin use guidance: 3 recommendations
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated its 2016 recommendations for use of statins for primary prevention of clinical cardiovascular disease, according to an Aug. 23 statement on its website. The task force made three recommendations for individuals ages 40 to 75 without clinical cardiovascular disease with low-density lipoprotein lower...
Wireless sock monitoring system reduces patient falls, nurses find
A new study led by nurses at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center involving 569 hospitalized patients found the use of a wireless sock monitoring system resulted in zero falls. Researchers evaluated the effectiveness of Palarum's Patient is Up Smart Socks. The wireless system involves socks with pressure sensors...
