Sammy Watkins is now a member of the Packers after several years with the Chiefs and he didn’t hesitate to compare Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. While Sammy Watkins’s NFL career didn’t necessarily start off with the best quarterbacks a wide receiver could ask for, the past four seasons have been solid. He spent 2018-20 with the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning he got to experience the rise of Patrick Mahomes. Then last season was spent with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO