How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Kenny Pickett is already getting weird
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has a good relationship with future Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger — or so we thought. On the surface, this is likely nothing. Roethlisberger made a stop-over at Steelers training camp on Wednesday. He spoke with Mike Tomlin, threw some passes to...
Sammy Watkins says Patrick Mahomes is no Aaron Rodgers
Sammy Watkins is now a member of the Packers after several years with the Chiefs and he didn’t hesitate to compare Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. While Sammy Watkins’s NFL career didn’t necessarily start off with the best quarterbacks a wide receiver could ask for, the past four seasons have been solid. He spent 2018-20 with the Kansas City Chiefs, meaning he got to experience the rise of Patrick Mahomes. Then last season was spent with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
Aaron Donald’s scheduled media scrum canceled after helmet incident
Rams DT Aaron Donald declined to speak to the media after swinging helmets at Bengals players during a joint-practice brawl. Fans and media may want to know Aaron Donald’s side of the story from Thursday’s fight with the Bengals but they aren’t going to get it right now.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G 'doing great' as Shanahan claims 'any scenario possible'
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Tuesday made their penultimate set of roster moves until getting down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues to be a presence on a side field -- and part of the team’s current 80-man roster -- as he goes through daily throwing sessions to rebuild arm strength after shoulder surgery in March.
saturdaytradition.com
Denver Broncos include pair of B1G stars in latest round of roster cuts
Roster cuts are a part of NFL preseason, and the latest moves by the Denver Broncos have a pair of former Big Ten stars looking for new opportunities. Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert was released just over a week after signing with the team. After earning first-team All-American and All-Big Ten recognition as the conference linebacker of the year, Schobert has been in the NFL since 2016.
Julian Edelman teams up with Sam Morril on new pod
Patriots legend Julian Edelman and comedian Sam Morril on challenging Tom Brady, being friends with Bill Belichick and having bold NYC sports takes. Put Julian Edelman in a hosting role, and he’ll be nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent within his first year. Put Sam...
NFL・
KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy
The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
Seahawks at Cowboys QB Starter Revealed by Coach Pete Carroll
“This is the next step,” Carroll said Wednesday.
Could Aaron Donald get suspended for joint practice brawl?
Is a suspension on the table for Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald after he swung multiple helmets at Bengals players during a practice brawl?. Aaron Donald may have put the beginning of his 2022 season in jeopardy with his reckless actions at practice on Thursday. During a joint practice between...
NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Donald’s actions during controversial mid-practice dust up
NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Donald’s actions during a controversial mid-practice dust-up. On Thursday afternoon a video surfaced which showed a massive brawl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals during a joint practice. The fight would have been juicy enough but then fans caught quarterback Aaron Donald striking Bengals players with their own helmets.
The Bayou Blitz Podcast Ep. 6 - Willie Whitehead Jr. Interview
The Bayou Blitz Podcast hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by former New Orleans Saints standout defensive lineman Willie Whitehead Jr. to discuss his career, and the current state of the New Orleans Saints.
Cowboys make kicker decision that could give fans nightmare flashbacks
The Cowboys have hosted an ongoing kicker competition but a blast from the past — and not a good one — in Brett Maher seems to have won the job. There are a number of holes the Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason needing to fill with some of those questions leading into training camp. But given the way the special teams has performed in recent years, a lot of fans were honed in on the kicking competition.
