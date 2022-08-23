ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

He was shot in East Nashville. His mother remains heartbroken with no answers.

By Emily Luxen
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EfWU_0hRJwn5700

A heartbroken mother is pleading for help to find out who shot and killed her son in the middle of an East Nashville street.

Metro Police said on Jan. 20, 1996, around 5 a.m., witnesses reported hearing a gunshot, and seeing a man lying on Sylvan Street in East Nashville. Officers arrived at the scene a short time later and determined Todd Featherston, 31, had died from a gunshot wound.

"What we believe happened is Todd Featherston got into an argument, and that argument escalated to the suspect shooting him point blank in the chest," said Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Nashville Police Department's Cold Case Unit.

Detective Filter said when Featherston was killed, he was living with a roommate in an apartment on South 6th Street in East Nashville, and both men were involved in selling fake drugs. It is still unknown if that was a factor in his death.

There are currently no suspects in the case, and it has been years since new information has come to investigators. Filter encouraged anyone who knew Featherston, or saw what happened, to come forward.

"After 26 years, I think it gets easier to talk about this," said Filter. "Relationships change, and people become more comfortable with coming forward with information."

Todd Featherston's mother, Ora, is also hopeful she will one day learn who killed her son.

"If you’re still out there, clear your conscience, and please come forward," said Ora Featherston. "I forgive you."

"It's very likely that there was someone who witnessed it," added Filter. "Even if no one witnessed it, I’m sure the individual that killed Mr. Featherston has talked about it to somebody at some point."

Ora remembered her son as a good person who was always thoughtful. She said not having him around has been extremely hard for her family.

"It would be a big relief to know what happened," said Ora Featherston. "Do the right thing. We appreciate it."

If you have any information about Featherston's murder, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

One hurt in stabbing on West End Avenue Wednesday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on Wednesday. The stabbing happened around 10:47 on the 2600 block of West End Avenue. Metro Nashville Police say that a suspect is in custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack. Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

One person shot at Bellevue apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a West Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Forest Park apartment complex on Highway 70 in Bellevue. More than 16 bullet casings were found at...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body wrapped in blanket found in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a grassy area in Hermitage early Thursday morning, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. The wrapped-up body was found around 6:30 a.m. outside in the grass on Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road. Metro Police said...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Woman admits to shooting man in drug deal gone wrong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman accused of shooting at a man during a drug deal at a convenience store was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Metro Nashville Police officials said south precinct officers responded to calls of a shooting outside the Circle K gas station located at 198 Haywood Lane. When they arrived, they took the suspect and admitted drug dealer Charlene McMutery, 42, into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Nashville#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Cold Case Unit
WSMV

Body found in Hermitage, police investigating

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage this morning, according to Metro Police. The body, identified as a Black male, was found at the Brookside Woods subdivision. The man’s body was rolled up in a sheet and inside a carpet or rug, police said.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Man arrested for setting tree on fire outside Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for setting a tree on fire outside of the Rescue Mission in Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Deondre Garrett was asked to leave the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street a few days prior due to an incident with another resident. Garrett told officers he was unhappy about being thrown out because he had nowhere else to go.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday. The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy