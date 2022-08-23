ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CBS Sports

Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster

The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL

Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
ClutchPoints

Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders

The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list

Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
FanSided

Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?

Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rico Garcia: Called up by Orioles

Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Garcia has been in the minors for the last month, and he's posted a 0.96 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 9.1 innings over five appearances at Norfolk following his demotion. He should be available as a middle reliever in the Orioles' bullpen after Louis Head was sent down Thursday.
CBS Sports

Rays' Jose Siri: Cedes spot in outfield to Margot

Siri is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. For the first time since he returned from the injured list Saturday, Manuel Margot is starting in center field, leaving no room in the lineup for Siri. If Margot gains traction in center alongside everyday corner outfielders David Peralta and Randy Arozarena, Siri could be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward. Since being acquired from Houston on Sept. 1, Siri has slashed a mediocre .213/.262/.295 with zero home runs, three stolen bases and a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.
FanSided

Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?

Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave

Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on injured list

Pressly was placed on the 15-day injured list due to neck spasms Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was unavailable over the last two days due to neck stiffness, and the issue will ultimately force him to miss at least two weeks. Bryan Abreu earned a one-out save Tuesday, but Rafael Montero will likely be the top candidate to handle closing duties until Pressly is cleared to return.
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting out third straight game

Carlson remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Carlson didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader and sat out Wednesday's 7-1 loss, so his continued absence from the lineup for the series finale could indicate that he's dealing with some sort of physical issue. At this stage, the Cardinals haven't indicated that Carlson is dealing with an injury, but manager Oliver Marmol could shed more light on the situation before or after Thursday's contest. Tyler O'Neill will draw a third straight start in center field in Carlson's stead.
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Breather Thursday

Stassi is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Stassi will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts while starting the last two contests. Kurt Suzuki will replace him behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale.
CBS Sports

Reds' Michael Papierski: Demoted to Triple-A

The Reds optioned Papierski to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Though he had served as the Reds' primary backstop since Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) rejoined Aramis Garcia (finger) on the injured list July 23, Papierski had lost out on playing time to Austin Romine over the past week. The Reds will now give Papierski a chance to regain some confidence at the plate by sending him to Louisville, after he had produced a lowly .140/.222/.211 slash line since the All-Star break. Chuckie Robinson was called up from Triple-A and could split time behind the dish with Romine moving forward.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday

Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
CBS Sports

Rangers' Dennis Santana: Knocked around in return

Santana allowed four runs on five hits over one third of an inning in Wednesday's 16-4 win over Colorado. The Rangers had built a 9-0 lead behind starter Martin Perez, so they could absorb Santana's performance, which was his first appearance after spending nearly three weeks on the injured list with an ankle sprain. Santana was a steady bullpen contributor over the first few months of the season, but the right-hander has a 20.48 ERA over 9.2 innings since July 5.
