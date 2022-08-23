Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season
There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
2022 St. Louis Cardinals are the most fun team in franchise history
Growing up watching the St. Louis Cardinals, there are few organizations that sustain success like the Redbirds do. It makes for a great time when you know your team will be in contention year in and year out. With two World Series titles in my lifetime and countless deep playoff runs, the Cardinals know how to keep this fan interested.
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
CBS Sports
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL
Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list
Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Could the St. Louis Cardinals sign ace pitcher Justin Verlander?
Every team could use a frontline starter, and there’s a unique one who may be coming on the market this offseason the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue. On August 4, Justin Verlander pitching six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians. Given Verlander’s talent level and the Guardians’ middling offense, this wasn’t all that shocking. However, the details of that specific game weren’t the biggest takeaway that night.
thecomeback.com
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Orioles' Rico Garcia: Called up by Orioles
Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Garcia has been in the minors for the last month, and he's posted a 0.96 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 9.1 innings over five appearances at Norfolk following his demotion. He should be available as a middle reliever in the Orioles' bullpen after Louis Head was sent down Thursday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jose Siri: Cedes spot in outfield to Margot
Siri is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. For the first time since he returned from the injured list Saturday, Manuel Margot is starting in center field, leaving no room in the lineup for Siri. If Margot gains traction in center alongside everyday corner outfielders David Peralta and Randy Arozarena, Siri could be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward. Since being acquired from Houston on Sept. 1, Siri has slashed a mediocre .213/.262/.295 with zero home runs, three stolen bases and a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.
Is Jordan Walker the St. Louis Cardinals Next Leadoff Hitter?
Jordan Walker, the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect, is continuing to make a name for himself, and may be the St. Louis lead-off hitter before we know it. It is an exciting time to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan. The team is littered with future Hall of Famers, exciting young talent, and has struck a beautiful balance of being fun to watch and extremely competitive.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on injured list
Pressly was placed on the 15-day injured list due to neck spasms Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was unavailable over the last two days due to neck stiffness, and the issue will ultimately force him to miss at least two weeks. Bryan Abreu earned a one-out save Tuesday, but Rafael Montero will likely be the top candidate to handle closing duties until Pressly is cleared to return.
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting out third straight game
Carlson remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Carlson didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader and sat out Wednesday's 7-1 loss, so his continued absence from the lineup for the series finale could indicate that he's dealing with some sort of physical issue. At this stage, the Cardinals haven't indicated that Carlson is dealing with an injury, but manager Oliver Marmol could shed more light on the situation before or after Thursday's contest. Tyler O'Neill will draw a third straight start in center field in Carlson's stead.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Breather Thursday
Stassi is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Rays, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports. Stassi will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts while starting the last two contests. Kurt Suzuki will replace him behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale.
CBS Sports
Reds' Michael Papierski: Demoted to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Papierski to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Though he had served as the Reds' primary backstop since Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) rejoined Aramis Garcia (finger) on the injured list July 23, Papierski had lost out on playing time to Austin Romine over the past week. The Reds will now give Papierski a chance to regain some confidence at the plate by sending him to Louisville, after he had produced a lowly .140/.222/.211 slash line since the All-Star break. Chuckie Robinson was called up from Triple-A and could split time behind the dish with Romine moving forward.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
CBS Sports
Rangers' Dennis Santana: Knocked around in return
Santana allowed four runs on five hits over one third of an inning in Wednesday's 16-4 win over Colorado. The Rangers had built a 9-0 lead behind starter Martin Perez, so they could absorb Santana's performance, which was his first appearance after spending nearly three weeks on the injured list with an ankle sprain. Santana was a steady bullpen contributor over the first few months of the season, but the right-hander has a 20.48 ERA over 9.2 innings since July 5.
