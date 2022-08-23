Spurs, Joe Wieskamp Agree to New Contract

The San Antonio Spurs agreed to a new contract with Joe Wieskamp ahead of training camp.

The San Antonio Spurs have remained busy with late-offseason business ahead of training camp.

The Spurs recently reached an agreement on a 1-year, $2 million contract with Alize Johnson. It was later indicated that it was a non-guaranteed training camp deal.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski , the Spurs have agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million deal with Joe Wieskamp.

Wieskamp, 23, was selected No. 41 overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft. During his rookie campaign, he averaged 2.1 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 7.1 minutes per game. Overall, he appeared in 205 minutes as a rookie.

Most of Wieskamp's 2021-22 season was spent with the Austin Spurs as he was signed to a two-way contract after being drafted. He played 15 games in the G League and averaged 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Throughout his collegiate career and with the Austin Spurs, Wieskamp displayed an impressive catch-and-shoot ability. It never hurts to have shooting on the depth chart to help space the floor even in the event of injuries.

It was clear that in order to retain Wieskamp, the Spurs would need offer a regular NBA contract. San Antonio had already used both of its two-way deals to sign Jordan Hall and Dominick Barlow.

Wieskamp was originally slotted to participate in NBA Summer League this year but was sidelined due to a sprained ankle that he suffered in practice prior to traveling for to Las Vegas.

Given the Spurs are in the early stage of a rebuild, there will be ample opportunity for young players to establish themselves. Wieskamp has received minimal opportunity at the NBA level after one season but can take advantage.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here .

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs .