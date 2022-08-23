ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs, Joe Wieskamp Agree to New Contract

By Grant Afseth
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKVNM_0hRJwbUP00

The San Antonio Spurs agreed to a new contract with Joe Wieskamp ahead of training camp.

The San Antonio Spurs have remained busy with late-offseason business ahead of training camp.

The Spurs recently reached an agreement on a 1-year, $2 million contract with Alize Johnson. It was later indicated that it was a non-guaranteed training camp deal.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski , the Spurs have agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million deal with Joe Wieskamp.

Wieskamp, 23, was selected No. 41 overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft. During his rookie campaign, he averaged 2.1 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 7.1 minutes per game. Overall, he appeared in 205 minutes as a rookie.

Most of Wieskamp's 2021-22 season was spent with the Austin Spurs as he was signed to a two-way contract after being drafted. He played 15 games in the G League and averaged 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Throughout his collegiate career and with the Austin Spurs, Wieskamp displayed an impressive catch-and-shoot ability. It never hurts to have shooting on the depth chart to help space the floor even in the event of injuries.

It was clear that in order to retain Wieskamp, the Spurs would need offer a regular NBA contract. San Antonio had already used both of its two-way deals to sign Jordan Hall and Dominick Barlow.

Wieskamp was originally slotted to participate in NBA Summer League this year but was sidelined due to a sprained ankle that he suffered in practice prior to traveling for to Las Vegas.

Given the Spurs are in the early stage of a rebuild, there will be ample opportunity for young players to establish themselves. Wieskamp has received minimal opportunity at the NBA level after one season but can take advantage.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here .

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate

Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it

Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alize Johnson
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joe Wieskamp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#New Contract#The San Antonio Spurs#Espn#The Austin Spurs#The G League#Nba Summer League
Yardbarker

Mavs’ Luka Doncic Leads Slovenia Past Estonia; Tyler Dorsey Clutch for Greece

The Dallas Mavericks-related international updates just keep coming…. On Thursday, Luka Doncic helped Slovenia blowout Estonia 104-83 in a World Cup qualifying match. He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes of action … and, per usual, he dazzled the crowd with his flashiness along the way.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Report: Bulls Interested in Kostas Antetokounmpo, Brother of Giannis

Nearly two weeks ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines by entertaining the idea of playing for the Chicago Bulls at some point “down the line.”. Now the Bulls appear to be on the verge of — kinda, but not really — giving the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP one more reason to jump ship.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
492
Followers
284
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy