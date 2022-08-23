Yankees GM Brian Cashman Speaks Out Amid Tailspin

New York’s lead in the AL East has dropped to eight games after a 5–14 start to August.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman sat in front of the microphone and fielded questions for the first time Monday since the team began its August skid that has seen their American League East lead cut nearly in half.

But Cashman stood behind the club and manager Aaron Boone in a pregame press conference before the Yankees took on the Mets in the second Subway Series of the season.

“The group has my belief,” Cashman said. “I believe strongly in them and I think they are still capable of everything we’ve ever hoped and dreamed, but we have to weather the storm first and foremost.”

New York is 5–14 since the start of the month and boasts just an eight-game advantage on the Blue Jays after leading the division by 15.5 games on July 8. Now 74–48, the Yankees have lost their hold on the best record in the league and are 3.5 games behind the Astros.

Boone, Cashman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner have both been popular targets of criticism from disgruntled fans of the franchise, including this past weekend at Paul O’Neil’s jersey retirement ceremony when attendees loudly booed the team’s leadership .

However, the club’s GM defended Boone, as he’s done in previous seasons, after the manager’s performance in recent weeks.

“I think he’s done a great job,” Cashman said, per ESPN . “I think he’s managed his players extremely well. … He’s even-keel. It’s important for our players to see that, because if he can keep his temperament the same, for the most part, they don’t see panic. It doesn’t mean he can’t lose his cool, which he will from time to time when necessary.”

Following a two-game set against their cross-town rivals, the Yankees will look to get back on the right track out on the West Coast with a six-game stretch against the Angels and the Athletics.

