It’s Primary Day—Again. Will New Yorkers Turn Up for an August Election?

Opinion: Delivering New York’s Cannabis Promise as Licensing Begins
“For these licenses to serve their purpose, individuals who were targeted for arrest and prosecution must be first in line and have access to non-predatory resources and legal support to help them build the generational wealth long denied by the War on Drugs.”. New York state recently announced that the...
NYC Shelter System Awaits Some Immigrants Bused From Texas
After a two-month journey from South America to the U.S. Border and a two-day bus ride from Texas to New York City, immigrants who spoke with City Limits just wanted a bite to eat and a place to rest. “I just want to work and get ahead,” one recently-arrived man said.
KIDS PAWNS IN WELFARE GAMBIT
More welfare reform blues. A new report by the National Association of Child Advocates offers a scathing fiscal analysis of New York’s failure to help poor children. New York neglected to use almost 10 percent of available federal matching dollars for job training, education and employment for welfare recipients in 1994. Also, the study suggests that Albany has been extremely lax in helping poor single mothers obtain due child support benefits. A whopping 85 percent of single parents legally owed child support in New York State are simply not receiving payments, the study says.
Opinion: The Fight for Reproductive Rights Must Be An Inclusive One
“New York has been a longtime safe haven for abortions, with 10 percent of abortions performed in the state in 2019 being out-of-state residents, and is gearing up for a surge of patients traveling in from other states. But we cannot settle into a false sense of safety, since on a national level, civil liberties and basic freedoms are under attack.”
Thousands of Formerly Flooded Homes Sold Last Year in New York: Report
In 2021 alone, New Yorkers purchased 7,645 homes with prior flood damages that totaled more than $23.5 million. The state’s current flood disclosure law contains a loophole that “stacks the deck against buyers,” a new report from the Natural Resources Defense Council found. Thousands of New York...
City Limits
New York City, NY
