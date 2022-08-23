The Hungry Homie is Taking Over Grand Avenue Pizza Company

The Hungry Homie is about to go brick-and-mortar in downtown Phoenix . Chef and owner Ryan Moreno is moving his mobile pizza and catering company into the former Grand Avenue Pizza Company space at 1031 Grand Ave. , which he purchased earlier this summer.

Moreno tells What Now Phoenix that he would like to open by the first Friday of October, but that is all dependent on the city’s timing and if the restaurant will pass necessary inspections in time. Moreno says that they are fully staffed and ready to go but until then, there will likely be some minor updates and renovations to the space.

As it turns out, Moreno and Grand Avenue Pizza Company go all the way back to the end of 2015. He worked there for about two-and-a-half years before he moved on to other ventures, including stints with the former Dressing Room restaurant and Conceptually Social Catering.

Photo: Instagram / @thehungryhomie_az

After becoming unemployed due to the pandemic, Moreno made use of the time by founding The Hungry Homie, in which he started serving meals out of his own home to those in need. Since then, The Hungry Homie started popping up all over town, known for their next-level pizza pies.

With the new space, Moreno has plans to make bigger and better versions of their awesome pizzas and expand the menu with other items including sandwiches, wings, and desserts. To get updates on the opening, follow @thehungryhomie_az on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram / @thehungryhomie_az

Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .