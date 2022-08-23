ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Hungry Homie is Taking Over Grand Avenue Pizza Company

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 3 days ago

The Hungry Homie is about to go brick-and-mortar in downtown Phoenix . Chef and owner Ryan Moreno is moving his mobile pizza and catering company into the former Grand Avenue Pizza Company space at 1031 Grand Ave. , which he purchased earlier this summer.

Moreno tells What Now Phoenix that he would like to open by the first Friday of October, but that is all dependent on the city’s timing and if the restaurant will pass necessary inspections in time. Moreno says that they are fully staffed and ready to go but until then, there will likely be some minor updates and renovations to the space.

As it turns out, Moreno and Grand Avenue Pizza Company go all the way back to the end of 2015. He worked there for about two-and-a-half years before he moved on to other ventures, including stints with the former Dressing Room restaurant and Conceptually Social Catering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuzfF_0hRJvELb00
Photo: Instagram / @thehungryhomie_az

After becoming unemployed due to the pandemic, Moreno made use of the time by founding The Hungry Homie, in which he started serving meals out of his own home to those in need. Since then, The Hungry Homie started popping up all over town, known for their next-level pizza pies.

With the new space, Moreno has plans to make bigger and better versions of their awesome pizzas and expand the menu with other items including sandwiches, wings, and desserts. To get updates on the opening, follow @thehungryhomie_az on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GT5Rj_0hRJvELb00
Photo: Instagram / @thehungryhomie_az


Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open

Grab homemade pasta at the drive through.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. There are those days when you crave a delicious, well-cooked meal, and yet you don’t want to spend hours preparing and cooking the food. Ordering a quick bite to eat usually means stopping by a local pizza joint or pulling through a fast-food window. However, there is now another option in metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Lou Malnati’s, Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers added to new Surprise mall

PHOENIX – Two of the more popular restaurant chains in the Valley – Lou Malnati’s and Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers – are expanding to Surprise. The pizza and burger joints will make new homes at the Village at Prasada, the outdoor mall at Loop 303 and Waddell Road that is expected to open in the fall.
SURPRISE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
Axios

Crawling to Guy Fieri's favorite restaurants in the Valley

Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," really loves Arizona restaurants. He's featured at least three dozen of our restaurants on his show, according to Flavortown USA, a website run by Fieri superfans. Speaking of superfans: My friend Nicole recently threw a Guy Fieri-themed 30th birthday party...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
lovinlife.com

Fifty Years: Organ Stop Pizza offers keys with a side of pie

Mesa’s Organ Stop Pizza — one of the country’s last “pizza and pipes” restaurants — will celebrate its 50th anniversary this August. “In the last 50 years we have had many ups and downs, especially the last couple of years during the pandemic, but when the world feels unpredictable, coming together and hearing music brings people delight and comfort,” says Jack Barz, Organ Stop Pizza co-owner.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Homie#Food Drink#Thehungryhomie Az
Greyson F

Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New Restaurant

Get ready to grab yourself some award-winning tacos.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. There’s never a bad time for tacos. Whether in the dead of summer or in front of the TV for college football, tacos are a fan favorite for a reason. It’s also why there are so many taco restaurants spread throughout metro Phoenix. For taco and Mexican food lovers everywhere, it’s hard to beat the quantity and quality found in the Valley. And now, a local, award-winning restaurant chain, has officially opened a new location right in the heart of metro Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Family-owned Frutilandia expands in metro Phoenix with 3 new locations

PHOENIX — Family-owned Frutilandia is expanding in metro Phoenix with the addition of three locations in Glendale, Chandler and Mesa. The Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant recently debuted its headquarters and drive-thru service on Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler, according to a press release. The location near 59th Avenue...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTAR.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace to add 5 new tenants this fall

PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, offering food, coffee, shopping and more. Nordstrom Rack, Dakota London, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, Cartel Roasting Co. and Spitz Mediterranean will be the five new tenants that total the over 50,000 square feet and 98%-leased shopping center, according to a release.
oucampus.org

4536 E Badger Way

Exceptional 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Phoenix - Coming Soon!! Showing after August!. Exceptional home is Ahwatukee with great schools and close to shopping. Welcome to a super-sized formal living area that has shutters and lush carpet. Kitchen has a nice big island, pantry, family dining area and flows well with the family room that has shutters too and overlooks the yard and fanned patio with pavers, palms and more that is apt for entertainment. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and stand-up shower and is very spacious. One of the 3 bedrooms has tiles for versatility.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale home inspired by world-renowned architect Bing Hu

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has developed a well-earned reputation for finding buyers and sellers for homes defined by their luxury, sophistication and incredible amenities. When it does so with homes designed by masters at their craft, it leads to an even more fulfilling experience for all involved. With...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
GILBERT, AZ
oucampus.org

7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003

This condo is a lovely light 1 bedroom 1 bath. Larger than most, 889 sf. Beautiful travertine stone flooring. Zebrawood type cabinets, closet upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, surround sound prewire and a beautiful camelback mountain view! 1 parking space. Location. 7117 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 3003, Scottsdale,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
457
Followers
171
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy