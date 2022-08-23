Peter Tanner, my father, who has died aged 92, was a research physicist who worked on a number of significant technological innovations. Born in Poplar, east London, Peter was one of five children of Alex (nee Zanerra) and William Tanner, an estate agent, who had served in the Royal Artillery during the first world war. His mother’s tenacity during the stark days of the Depression saw her boys win scholarships to the Coopers’ Company school.

