ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Some ‘Love Island USA’ Fans Defend Isaiah After Tweet Drama, ‘He Never Said That’

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Some Love Island USA fans don’t like Isaiah Campbell. But others are defending him from an accusation made that he compared Sydney Paight’s natural beauty to someone else’s.

​​ [SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Episode 31.]

Isaiah was accused of dissing Sydney’s natural beauty on ‘Love Island USA’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SOyO_0hRJv2q800
Phoebe and Isaiah stand next to each other as a couple on ‘Love Island USA’ | Peacock

RELATED: Why ‘Love Island USA’ Fans Say Casa Amor’s Hideaway Is ‘Messy’

Episode 31 showed the cast guessing which fans tweeted about which cast member. One tweet read, “It would suck for blank to find out blank was comparing her to blank’s natural beauty,” one read.

The cast looked shocked by this. In the end, the tweet read, ​​“It would suck for Sydney to find out Isaiah was comparing her to Phoebe’s natural beauty.”

This is about episode 21, when Isaiah is torn on whether he will bring Phoebe Siegel back to the villa. He talked about the dilemma with Jeff Christian , who told him to look at her.

“All natural, she’s f*cking gorgeous,” he said. “I’m just saying like an 11 out of 10, bro.”

Some fans think Isaiah never compared Sydney to Phoebe

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Fans Think Courtney’s Relationships Have Something in Common

Some fans don’t think the tweet represented what Isaiah said correctly. “She’s very sexy and gorgeous, no one ever said she wasn’t a natural beauty,” one Reddit fan wrote.

“Yeah..no one but the man she is in a couple with,” someone else replied. “Except he never said that. Stop making sh*t up. If he said Phoebe was smart would that mean he called Sydney dumb? Absolutely no one cared or took issue when he actually made the comment; people are now only crying about it because that twitter user twisted it into a comparison,” a third fan commented.

Another fan started a Reddit thread demanding the producers apologize to Sydney. “That tweet was taken out of context which again, the producers shouldn’t have even entertained choosing it,” the person claimed. “I rewatched Isaiah’s comment and HE DIDNT EVEN COMPARE THEM. Which again, why even give this tweet any attention at all? It wasn’t a direct quote or an accurate depiction of the conversation. It was a viewer’s interpretation. In a villa type scenario where the islanders don’t have the luxury of the internet to rewatch and provide clarity, they end up relying solely on what the producers show them and it’s manipulative and creates a false and damaging narrative.”

What does this mean for Isaiah and Sydney?

America is voting once again for the most compatible couples in the cast. The least compatible one is at risk of being dumped from the island.

There is a chance Sydney and Isaiah will lose votes because of the recent drama. But because Sydney has many supporters, it’s more likely they’ll stay. It’s a toss-up if she’ll have enough fans for them to win the entire season after the drama of him leaving her for Phoebe and more.

Zeta Morrison is a major fan favorite and has consistently been coupled up with Timmy Pandolfi. Zeta was one of the many women in the house to support Sydney after the game.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: Why Did Kyle Leave?

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer

Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Christian
Person
Courtney Love
The Independent

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Islanders#Drama#Never Said
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Responds After Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Calls Her Old

Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield are receiving backlash for their romance. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines due to his custody battle. He is currently suing Melody Holt for full custody of their children. This has been a hot topic on social media. Some fans have accused Martell of being emotionally abusive. So they created a petition. And they are calling for Martell to be fired from the show. Martell has also been accused of being homophobic towards Melody’s brother Marcus Minnifield. Regardless, fans have no choice but to wait and see how the custody case plays out. The drama will likely be shown on LAMH.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans are loving 'unrecognisable' Todd's 'glow up'

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back in 2022 and, judging by Twitter, fans are loving Todd’s ‘glow up’ in season 10. Whitney Thore and her family and friends have been the focus of the TLC show since 2015. From Whitney’s romantic relationships to her close family connections with her dad Glenn, mom Babs and brother Hunter, viewers are taken along for the ride on MBFFL.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

166K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy