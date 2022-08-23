Youth at a detention center in Bridge City, where multiple juveniles have escaped this year, will not be transferred to an adult facility before Sept. 15. The potential transfer of about 24 juveniles to Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola was announced by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards during a July 19 press conference and was met with opposition from juvenile justice advocates.The announcement came after six youth broke out of the Jefferson Parish center and were accused of shooting a 59-year-old man during a carjacking.

BRIDGE CITY, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO