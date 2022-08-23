Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana wages went up from early 2021, but inflation made the increase nonexistent
The average weekly wage for Louisiana workers rose 8.6% from the first quarter of 2021 through the first quarter of 2022, according to newly released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but workers also experienced one of the worst 12-month periods for inflation over that same span. Louisiana...
How Many of These Random Louisiana Facts Do You Know?
If you had to name random Louisiana facts, would any of these make the list?
listenupyall.com
Louisiana adds another way for students to get into college
Baton Rouge – Louisiana high school students who want to attend college but don’t quite meet the current requirements now have another way to get in. And Louisiana is the first in the nation to take this step. The Board of Regents decided that if a student’s GPA...
L'Observateur
Louisiana’s fundamental shift in how children are taught to read
BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Can teens be transferred to Angola? Move proposed by Louisiana governor on hold
Youth at a detention center in Bridge City, where multiple juveniles have escaped this year, will not be transferred to an adult facility before Sept. 15. The potential transfer of about 24 juveniles to Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola was announced by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards during a July 19 press conference and was met with opposition from juvenile justice advocates.The announcement came after six youth broke out of the Jefferson Parish center and were accused of shooting a 59-year-old man during a carjacking.
KTAL
Superintendents debate over how Louisiana high schools should be graded
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are on the way regarding how schools are graded in Louisiana. But many superintendents oppose the new plan. “We need to do something. We’ve been talking about accountability for 20 years,” said Carolyn Runner, executive director for the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools.
L'Observateur
Report: Louisiana students ranked mid-pack nationally in study on student loan debt
(The Center Square) — Louisiana students rank in the middle of the pack nationally in a new study on student debt released Wednesday. The personal finance website WalletHub analyzed student loan indebtedness and grant and student work opportunities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 11 metrics graded on a 100-point scale.
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on August 22, 2022, that the state will devote $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects, as well as another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This comes after the Council on Watershed Management unanimously approved the plan last Thursday.
brproud.com
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Structures believed to be the oldest in North America made by man are in Louisiana. To be more precise: in Baton Rouge. According to a story from The Advocate, research suggests that the mounds located on LSU's campus are the oldest known structures made by man in North America. The...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
theadvocate.com
Last-minute challenge slows rollout of broadband in rural Louisiana parish
A last-minute challenge has stalled broadband installation in a poor northeast Louisiana parish that Gov. John Bel Edwards used on July 25 as a backdrop to ballyhoo the rollout of 67 grants to extend high-speed internet into underserved rural parishes. The effort to overturn the winning bid for East Carroll...
pelicanpostonline.com
Leaving Louisiana: Anomaly or Concerning Trend?
LPB’s Louisiana Spotlight unpacks population loss in our state. In 2021, Louisiana experienced the fifth highest population loss in the nation, losing more than 27,000 citizens. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) explores the reasons why with the new program Louisiana Spotlight: Leaving Louisiana, premiering Monday, August 29 at 8:00 PM statewide on LPB and Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 PM on WLAE in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Does Louisiana have a plan to safely house teens in Angola? Here are new details.
Louisiana plans to ship two dozen jailed teenagers to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Sept. 15, but a lawsuit and a host of advocates say officials still haven’t laid out a plan for how they will do that while keeping the youths safe and providing them services required by law.
postsouth.com
Here's what Biden's student loan relief plan means for Louisiana borrowers
Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana borrowers are eligible to have a portion of their student loan debt wiped out under a plan announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden. Biden’s plan will cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants, which are awarded to students who have shown exceptional financial need.
Power Rankings: The Best Fried Chicken In SW Louisiana
Deep-fried foods are so magical and they're also a staple of SWLA cuisine. Last week we ranked a subject near and dear to SWLA's heart, Louisiana Beers. How did your favorite beer fair? Click here to find out. We thought it would be fun to Power Rank SWLA Fried Chicken...
cenlanow.com
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Louisiana...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Hurricanes and insurance: What to know about your policy before a hurricane or storm
Louisiana has had a quiet 2022 hurricane season so far, but that doesn't mean residents shouldn't be thinking about their insurance. The last two seasons brought large storms — Hurricane Laura in 2020 and Hurricane Ida in 2021 — to south Louisiana, causing billions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in wind and flood damage.
postsouth.com
Southern Rail Commission coming to Shreveport as passenger rail gains momentum in Louisiana
Louisiana's potential passenger rail expansions across the Interstate 20 corridor and connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans are gaining steam and will grab the Deep South spotlight when the Southern Rail Commission meets in Shreveport next month. "It gives us a chance to showcase Shreveport and advance our strategy and...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
