Louisiana State

Louisiana adds another way for students to get into college

Baton Rouge – Louisiana high school students who want to attend college but don’t quite meet the current requirements now have another way to get in. And Louisiana is the first in the nation to take this step. The Board of Regents decided that if a student’s GPA...
Louisiana’s fundamental shift in how children are taught to read

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability...
Can teens be transferred to Angola? Move proposed by Louisiana governor on hold

Youth at a detention center in Bridge City, where multiple juveniles have escaped this year, will not be transferred to an adult facility before Sept. 15. The potential transfer of about 24 juveniles to Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola was announced by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards during a July 19 press conference and was met with opposition from juvenile justice advocates.The announcement came after six youth broke out of the Jefferson Parish center and were accused of shooting a 59-year-old man during a carjacking.
Superintendents debate over how Louisiana high schools should be graded

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are on the way regarding how schools are graded in Louisiana. But many superintendents oppose the new plan. “We need to do something. We’ve been talking about accountability for 20 years,” said Carolyn Runner, executive director for the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools.
Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council

Louisiana Project List for $100M Design Support Program and New $100M Funding Opportunity for Flood Mitigation Approved by Watershed Council. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on August 22, 2022, that the state will devote $100 million in federal funds to a Design Support Program for 28 flood mitigation projects, as well as another $100 million to a Round 2 funding opportunity for local and regional projects. This comes after the Council on Watershed Management unanimously approved the plan last Thursday.
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
Leaving Louisiana: Anomaly or Concerning Trend?

LPB’s Louisiana Spotlight unpacks population loss in our state. In 2021, Louisiana experienced the fifth highest population loss in the nation, losing more than 27,000 citizens. Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) explores the reasons why with the new program Louisiana Spotlight: Leaving Louisiana, premiering Monday, August 29 at 8:00 PM statewide on LPB and Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 PM on WLAE in New Orleans.
Here's what Biden's student loan relief plan means for Louisiana borrowers

Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana borrowers are eligible to have a portion of their student loan debt wiped out under a plan announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden. Biden’s plan will cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for most borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants, which are awarded to students who have shown exceptional financial need.
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Louisiana...
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
