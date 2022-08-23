The vacant building at 500 N. Orange Ave. is now undergoing renovations. The building was most recently used by AT&T for storage but has sat unoccupied for years. On Orange Avenue, from south of Colonial Drive to the Orange County Courthouse, vacant buildings and unused lots have resulted in a sort of dead zone blocks north of the heart of downtown. The covered entranceway of the abandoned office building was often used as shelter by homeless people who slept there at night. It was purchased for $7 million by Michigan-based West Second Street Associates in 2015, according to the Orange County Property Appraiser.

