floridaescape.com
Best Indian Restaurant In Clermont Florida
When it comes to authentic Indian cuisine that everyone will enjoy, I highly recommend Guru Restaurant Clermont if you’re heading over to Central Florida soon. Guru Indian Restaurant Clermont is a family-owned establishment that offers a selection of fabulous food with a warm ambiance. The restaurant can cater to private events such as weddings, business lunches or dinners, cocktail receptions, and more.
Tabla Indian Restaurant Moves Forward With Oviedo Expansion
After announcing three potential territories last year for a 2022 expansion, the Indian, Indian-Chinese, and Thai cuisine brand Tabla is forging ahead in the northeastern Orlando suburb.
foodgressing.com
Bacon Bitch Orlando Florida To Open August 26th
Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a love for bacon, will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Orlando outpost on Friday, August 26, 2022. The 200-seat restaurant is in prime real estate space at 12103 Collegiate Way, just steps from the University of Central Florida campus.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (Downtown, September 2022)
Eola Lounge has opened in the South Eola neighborhood and Thornton Park Main Street District at 100 S. Eola Drive, Ste. 104. Chefs Tiger and Nabil have curated a dinner menu of high-end Asian fusion food, including rack of lamb, chicken wings, seafood and black truffle buratta. UCF alumni may...
cltampa.com
An oceanfront Florida home built for an heir to the Coca-Cola Bottling empire is now on the market
An award-winning home built for a member of the Root family, owners of the Coca-Cola Bottling empire, is now for sale in Florida. Located at 489 Ocean Shore Blvd., in Ormond Beach, the luxury oceanfront home was built in 1994 for Chapman J. Root Jr., grandson of Chapman J. Root, who famously created the iconic contoured green glass bottle for Coca-Cola in a nationwide contest back in 1916.
Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal
Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
WESH
WESH 2 CommUNITY Champion: iDignity Seminole helps people obtain a Florida ID, license
Getting an ID may not be something you think is difficult. However, for many in Central Florida, it's beyond challenging. A nonprofit in Seminole County, called iDignity Seminole, helps people work toward a brighter future and it all starts with some paperwork. Janine Armstrong leads the organization right from her...
Happening Thursday: Farm Share food giveaway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Some Central Florida families will have a chance to pick up food items free of cost Thursday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway. Organizers said the distribution will be held in conjunction with Houses...
WESH
Shoppers head to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida for National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
Thursday is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness about the positive cycle of donating old clothes and shopping for new, old threads at secondhand stores. A survey says shopping at thrift stores, garage sales or flea markets has become trendy these days. Younger consumers see...
click orlando
What the Honk: You were so close
ORLANDO, Fla. – I might be out of town, but there are still plenty of honks to share with you, so keep them coming. You’re doing it wrong, buddy. As I appreciate the fact the driver decided to stop as a whole, they are stopping in the worst possible location.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Meet me on the corner of Woodland and New York!
If DeLand, Florida, was the winter home of famed hat maker John B. Stetson, honored with the title of ‘First Snowbird’ (1886 to 1906), you, too, can plan to run away for a few glorious days of American history while you “Savor a taste of Old Florida, a sprinkling of Real Florida and a spoonful of Vibrant Florida” — all in one small town with a big appetite!
macaronikid.com
Top Things to Do in Seminole County This Weekend - August 26-28, 2022
There are lots of fun events happening in Seminole County this weekend and we’ve got our top favorite kid and family-friendly things to do below. Click on the link for more information! Have an event to submit? Please do so HERE. Publisher Note: The top picks are merely suggestions...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Renovation of vacant office building could revive Orange Avenue dead zone
The vacant building at 500 N. Orange Ave. is now undergoing renovations. The building was most recently used by AT&T for storage but has sat unoccupied for years. On Orange Avenue, from south of Colonial Drive to the Orange County Courthouse, vacant buildings and unused lots have resulted in a sort of dead zone blocks north of the heart of downtown. The covered entranceway of the abandoned office building was often used as shelter by homeless people who slept there at night. It was purchased for $7 million by Michigan-based West Second Street Associates in 2015, according to the Orange County Property Appraiser.
yourcommunitypaper.com
The Way We Were: Orlando’s ‘Round Building’: An architectural circle of life
In 1963, a new architectural marvel was unveiled in downtown Orlando. Designed by architect Robert Murphy, the American Federal Building brought a touch of mid-century modern design to our growing city. The building, best known for its round shape and distinctive brise-soleil latticework, consisted of 120 cast-concrete sections that served both form and function, creating visual interest as well as shade from the intense Florida sun.
orangeobserver.com
Complaints filed against rent-control ordinance
Orange County voters will be asked if they believe controlling rent is a worthy attempt to address the affordable housing crisis in Central Florida. The Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, to put a rent stabilization ordinance on the ballot come November. ORDINANCE LANGUAGE. The proposed ordinance...
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
Click10.com
$175,000 Fantasy 5 ticket set to expire. Is it yours?
The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that a Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Saturday, Sept. 3 at midnight. The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the drawing on March 7 were:. 2 - 4 - 15 - 20 - 28.
Threatening phone call leads to evacuation of Florida TV news station
A Florida television station was evacuated late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call.
mynews13.com
SeaWorld: Buy 2023 Fun Card, get rest of 2022 free
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to save on admission to SeaWorld Orlando, the theme park is running a deal on its Fun Card. If you buy a 2023 Fun Card, you get admission for the rest of the year included for free. The Fun Card is priced...
CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
