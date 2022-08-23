Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence Carmela
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Brush Fire
2022-08-25@12:44pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A reported brush fire on Pease Avenue visible from I-95 exit 19. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Pedestrian Killed By Hit And Run Driver Identified
#Bridgeport CT– The identity of the pedestrian struck at Boston Avenue and Bishop Avenue on 8/20/2022 is Michael E. Crocker of Bridgeport. Currently, this remains an ongoing active investigation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
News 12
Norwalk man identified as body found engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods
A Norwalk man has been identified two weeks after police were called to the woods in New Canaan and discovered a body engulfed in flames. Howard Alan Fletcher 71, of Norwalk was identified by the Chief Medical Examiner today. Police say Fletcher's body was discovered in the woods on Aug....
darientimes.com
New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park
NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
Attorney: Man who was Tased by Bridgeport police claims excessive force in lawsuit
Video shows a man in Bridgeport being shot with a stun gun by police. The man's attorney says officers used excessive force.
Police locate suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court
Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect. HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police found the suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico […]
Major Fire Collapses Orange Building
A three-alarm fire tore through a building in Orange overnight. Flames burned through a Mitchell Street building around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, collapsing the building. No injuries were reported. The cause remained under investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.
2 Stabbed On Metro-North Train In Naugatuck
Two men were stabbed on a Connecticut Metro-North train. The incident took place in New Haven County around 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, in Naugatuck. According to the Naugatuck Police, officers were dispatched to the Naugatuck Train Station to investigate a stabbing that had occurred on an MTA train en route from the Waterbury Station.
Register Citizen
Man suspected in Trumbull mall robbery arrested
TRUMBULL — Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull mall’s JCPenney store Thursday afternoon. Howayne Mcintosh, 35, of Bridgeport, was also wanted for a June shoplifting incident at the mall’s Target store, according to police. Mcintosh was allegedly spotted hiding merchandise under...
Register Citizen
Norwalk woman’s charges dropped, accused of stabbing man in eye with his cane
STAMFORD — The state dropped a felony assault charge against a Norwalk woman accused of stabbing a man in the eye with a cane. Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Moran said on Thursday that the state would nolle the first-degree assault charge against Heidi Johnson, citing a 2017 evaluation that determined the 56-year-old was “incompetent” and could not be restored to competency to face trial.
East Haven police arrest two on illegal firearms charges during motor vehicle stop
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were arrested after being found in possession of an illegal firearm during a motor vehicle stop early Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., a citizen dialed East Haven police to report a suspicious car traveling through their neighborhood, police said. The caller stated the occupants of a dark-colored […]
Man Riding Bicycle Accused Of Groping 2 Women In Stamford
A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly groping two women while riding a BMX bicycle. Jeyson Alonso-Castellano, age 22, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police on Saturday, Aug. 20. The incidents took place on Sunday, April 10 on the city's East Side in the area of Glenbrook Road...
Register Citizen
Man in ‘stable but critical’ condition after Waterbury crash, police say
WATERBURY — Police say a man is in stable but critical condition after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon. Waterbury police responded to 3600 East Main St. at 2:21 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers found a white 2016 Hyundai SUV that had rolled over in a wooded area off the roadway, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train
Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Officials Confirm Controversial Mall Deal is Dead
After years of discussion, debate and doubt, local leaders in West Haven say The Haven project won’t happen. The $200 million luxury mall was planned for the city’s waterfront. “They’re not moving forward with the project and their intention is to demolish the rest of the buildings so...
Register Citizen
Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say
STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring
(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
DoingItLocal
WESTPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT’S 2022 BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY CAMPAIGN
(Westport, CT 8/24/2022) – With the start of Westport’s schools on Tuesday, August 30, the police. department will be increasing its traffic enforcement in school zones with a “Back to School”. enforcement and education campaign. Officers will be looking out for drivers who are using cell. phones,...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Chief Search
Bridgeport, CT—Today the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) provided City officials with an status update regarding the Police Chief search for the City of Bridgeport. Twenty-seven applications were submitted to IACP. Of the twenty-seven applications, nineteen were selected to move on the second phase. This phase involved...
