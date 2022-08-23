‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19: When Are Fantasy Suites? They’re Happening Over 2 Episodes

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 comes to a close soon, and fans will learn who Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey choose to end the season with. Hometowns air on Aug. 22, 2022 , over a two-hour episode. Fans will see the leading women meet the families of the remaining seven men. So, when are Fantasy Suites ? Here’s what to know about the schedule for the season.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette spoilers ahead regarding what happens during Fantasy Suites week.]

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 hometowns air on Aug. 22, 2022

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette Season 19 hometowns are finally here, and fans can get ready for even more drama. Rachel Recchia takes her final four men on hometown dates. According to bachelorsherlock , she went to Salem, Massachusetts, first to meet Aven Jones’ family. Then, she headed to Wildwood, New Jersey, for Tyler Norris. Her third hometown date was in Orange, California, for Zach Shallcross . Finally, she went to Santa Clarita, California, for Tino Franco.

Gabby only had three hometown dates. Week 6 showed Logan Palmer heading home due to coronavirus (COVID-19), and she also sent Nate Mitchell home after realizing she didn’t want to take on motherhood. Her first hometown was with Erich Schwer in Bedminster, New Jersey. Gabby then went to New Orleans, Louisiana, for Jason Alabaster. Finally, she headed to Jupiter, Florida, for Johnny DePhillipo.

According to The Bachelorette spoilers, Rachel sends Tyler home before she meets his family. The remaining six men head to Fantasy Suites in week 7.

When are Fantasy Suites? They air over 2 episodes

So, when do Fantasy Suites air on The Bachelorette Season 19? Reality Steve posted the schedule for the remainder of the season. The spoiler guru notes the Fantasy Suites begin airing on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. They then continue the following Monday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the same time.

That puts a week gap between hometowns and Fantasy Suites. The Men Tell All airs on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Fans can expect to see most of the eliminated men from the season back on the show for the Men Tell All, including Nate and Logan. Nate reportedly takes the hot seat to answer questions about the rumors that spread about his unsavory behavior in past relationships.

Once the Fantasy Suites air, the finale airs the following Monday, Sept. 20, 2022. The After the Final Rose special airs that same night directly after the finale.

There’s significant drama ahead during Fantasy Suites week

The Bachelorette Season 19 cast members reportedly heading to the Fantasy Suites are Tino, Zach, and Aven for Rachel. Gabby’s top three men heading to Fantasy Suites are Johnny, Erich, and Jason.

Like most seasons of the show, fans can expect another explosive end. Reality Steve reports Zach basically self-eliminates following his overnight date with Rachel. “His conversation with Jesse in Mexico where Jesse is telling him he needs to tell Rachel the truth happens after his overnight date, and I can’t tell you the exact wording because I don’t know, but that’s essentially Zach eliminating himself,” Reality Steve writes. This will likely lead to more heartbreak for Rachel as she’s left with her final two.

As for Gabby, rumors are also circulating that Jason self-eliminates. “We do have footage of Gabby in Mexico walking away crying and then in an ITM questioning if she can be loved,” Reality Steve notes. “That could be Jason eliminating himself, but I haven’t gotten that confirmed.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

