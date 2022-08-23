ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg Once Almost Beat up Vince Vaughn for Slapping Him in the Film ‘Starsky and Hutch’

By Antonio Stallings
 3 days ago

Rapper Snoop Dogg has starred in his fair share of comedy films after having already dominated the music industry. In one of those comedies, Snoop acted alongside actor Vince Vaughn.

But Vaughn acted out a scene in the movie that Snoop didn’t take too kindly. So much so that the rapper almost got physical with the actor.

Snoop Dogg and Vince Vaughn starred in the 2004 movie ‘Starsky and Hutch’

Snoop Dogg | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Starsky and Hutch was a 2004 movie directed by Joker filmmaker Todd Phillips. The film featured an ensemble cast that included many comedic actors, including Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn. It also served as a sort of prequel to the 1975 television series of the same name.

For Snoop Dogg, it was an honor to be a part of the movie. Especially since he considered himself a huge fan of the original. The multi-platinum selling artist played Huggy Bear in the comedy, who was one of his favorite characters in the original show.

“It was like a dream come true. As a kid I grew up watching Starsky and Hutch and looking at Huggy Bear and just you know, thinking he was like the first black superhero. And for me to able to play him, it was like, ‘WOW!’ I get to sink my teeth into someone I really, really think that I can do,” he once said in an interview with Today .

Allegedly, both Chris Rock and Don Cheadle were also considered for Huggy. Beating out the other actors for the role made getting the part even sweeter for Snoop.

“Yeah, that was special you know what I’m saying? Because, that showed that they had enough confidence to believe that I could even pull off this magnitude of a role and by them giving me the opportunity, it showed the world that there’s nothing that Snoop Dogg can’t do,” he said.

Snoop Dogg wanted to fight Vince Vaughn for slapping him in ‘Starsky and Hutch’

Snoop Dogg and his Wedding Crashers co-star Vaughn might have come to blows if cooler heads didn’t prevail. As some might know, Vaughn’s character ends up physically slapping Snoop’s in Starsky and Hutch . Vaughn reminded that the sequence was just a part of the roles he and the rapper had to play.

“We’re both playing characters in a movie, so it’s not like I’m b**** slapping Snoop. But in the context of the scene, I want to smack him because he doesn’t understand what he’s doing,” Vaughn once said in an interview with IGN .

Meanwhile, Snoop admitted it was difficult not to take the hit personally.

“Now that was hard,” Snoop said. “Because he slapped the s***of me in one scene.”

Part of the reason for Snoop’s reaction was because he wasn’t exactly aware the scene would take place. Although he didn’t hit Vaughn back, he admitted he was very close to retaliating.

“No, I was about to, but I stayed in character. I didn’t know the director had pulled him to the side and told him, ‘Yeah, slap him on this one.’ It caught me off guard. You know, they was like, ‘Oh, it was great! It came off, you should have seen the look on your face!’ I said, ‘Yeah, I was about to beat his ass,'” Snoop recalled.

Snoop Dogg once explained why comedy came so easy for him

Starsky and Hutch hasn’t been the only comedy film that Snoop Dogg has starred in. His acting credits include films like Soul Plane , Scary Movie V , and Half Baked . Although he’s featured in dramas as well, the Day Shift actor admitted that comedies often come easier to him because of his childhood.

“As a kid I was a class clown. More people thought I would be a comedian than I would be a rapper, because I used to always bag on people,” Snoop once told Coming Soon . “That’s what we call when you talk about somebody, we bag on them. I never really had sh***in life so it was easy for me to talk about somebody because I ain’t never had nothing. So basically I would reflect on what I didn’t have and put him or her or whoever I was talking about in that reference. So the comedy side is easier than the dramatic side.”

#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Comedy Film#Huggy Bear
