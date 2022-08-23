Trial date delayed for WV shooter suspect

The trial datefor the man accused of killing one person and injuring 12 others in a shooting spree last summer will be moved back to next year, according to court documents in Maricopa County Superior Court.

The man, Ashin Tricarico of Surprise, is accused of killing one person and injuring 12 others during a June 2021 shooting spree in multiple northwest Valley locations. Initially, he was charged with 31 felonies, including murder and aggravated assault.

On July 31, Stephen Kunkle, Tricarico’s attorney, asked the court to delay the trial date to “allow additional time for the defendant to prepare and complete an independent defense investigation prior to setting a new trial date,” the filing said.

The trail was last set for Tuesday, August 16.

On Aug. 8., Maricopa Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Fish granted the motion by the defense. The new trial date is set for 9 a.m. on March 6, 2023, court documents said.

The defense attorney told the court in the July 31 filing that gathering evidence is a complex process.

“(The case covers) several crime scenes and days, numerous witnesses at each scene including police and firefighter witnesses from a variety of different agencies,” the filing said. In addition, pre-trial interviews “may take several months” to complete, the filing said.

Police said Tricarico is solely responsible for a shooting spree scattered across eight locations during a rampage that ended when he was taken into custody in Surprise, miles from the site of the first shooting in Glendale.

Tricarico told police he believed people were after him for a week leading up to June 2021 incident because of his involvement in a shooting on his job as a security guard in May of that year.

“Ashin thinks every vehicle and person he drives past is pointing a gun at him,” reads Peoria Police’s report from the incident.

Last month, Kunkle told the court Tricarico is doing his own work on strategy for his case.

“The defendant is engaged in his own independent evaluation of the evidence as well as an investigation of mitigation and trial strategy-related work,” the filing stated.

This is not the first time Tricarico’s trial date has been pushed back. His trial was initially set for April 2022.