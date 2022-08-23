ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Trial date delayed for WV shooter suspect

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNXA6_0hRJuPm900

The trial datefor the man accused of killing one person and injuring 12 others in a shooting spree last summer will be moved back to next year, according to court documents in Maricopa County Superior Court.

The man, Ashin Tricarico of Surprise, is accused of killing one person and injuring 12 others during a June 2021 shooting spree in multiple northwest Valley locations. Initially, he was charged with 31 felonies, including murder and aggravated assault.

On July 31, Stephen Kunkle, Tricarico’s attorney, asked the court to delay the trial date to “allow additional time for the defendant to prepare and complete an independent defense investigation prior to setting a new trial date,” the filing said.

The trail was last set for Tuesday, August 16.

On Aug. 8., Maricopa Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Fish granted the motion by the defense. The new trial date is set for 9 a.m. on March 6, 2023, court documents said.

The defense attorney told the court in the July 31 filing that gathering evidence is a complex process.

“(The case covers) several crime scenes and days, numerous witnesses at each scene including police and firefighter witnesses from a variety of different agencies,” the filing said. In addition, pre-trial interviews “may take several months” to complete, the filing said.

Police said Tricarico is solely responsible for a shooting spree scattered across eight locations during a rampage that ended when he was taken into custody in Surprise, miles from the site of the first shooting in Glendale.

Tricarico told police he believed people were after him for a week leading up to June 2021 incident because of his involvement in a shooting on his job as a security guard in May of that year.

“Ashin thinks every vehicle and person he drives past is pointing a gun at him,” reads Peoria Police’s report from the incident.

Last month, Kunkle told the court Tricarico is doing his own work on strategy for his case.

“The defendant is engaged in his own independent evaluation of the evidence as well as an investigation of mitigation and trial strategy-related work,” the filing stated.

This is not the first time Tricarico’s trial date has been pushed back. His trial was initially set for April 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man leads police on a pursuit after allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after police say he forced his ex-girlfriend into his truck at knifepoint and led police on a chase throughout Phoenix and Glendale early Thursday morning. On Wednesday, just before midnight, a family member called 911 from a home near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road about a domestic violence incident between a woman and 38-year-old Ryan Allen Oscar Makela. “I need police right now,” the family member said. “He pushed her in a car, and I have a recording of him doing it. And he, one time, threatened to rape me and kill me if she called the police on him.”
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KTAR.com

Boyfriend accused of fatally shooting woman in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX – The boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed in a Phoenix apartment Monday night is accused of pulling the trigger, authorities said. Jermaine Lamar Houston, 36, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, in the death of 36-year-old Racal Monique Ramos, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Surprise, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Surprise, AZ
Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of pretending to be a cop, illegally detains man

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing charges after investigators say he pretended to be a police officer and illegally detained a man at a convenience store last week. On Sunday, just before midnight, security guards called the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the guards showed them surveillance video from Friday of someone following their patrol car and stopping a man at a Circle K near 111th and Grand avenues in Youngtown. Video shows 22-year-old Anthony Michael Harper wearing a tactical vest and putting the man in handcuffs and searching him, investigators say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

14 months later, woman arrested in hit-and-run death of Phoenix mom

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Heather Fairchild has been waiting a long time for police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who reportedly ended the Valley mom’s life in June 2021. Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, has been extremely frustrated. “To think of her, after being hit, lying on...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man detained after another man shot, killed in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been detained after another man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Wednesday night. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Broadway Road just after 7 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a man shot. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Wv#Maricopa Superior Court
12 News

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police

TUCSON, Ariz. - University of Arizona police said they have arrested a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus on Aug. 24. They said several 911 callers reported seeing a man running from the school’s communication building with a gun in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

4th-grade student found with gun at Queen Creek charter school

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a fourth-grade student reportedly brought a gun to school Thursday morning in Queen Creek. Around 8:20 a.m., staff at Legacy Traditional School called police, and when officers arrived, the child had already been moved to a secure area away from other students. School officials say the student never pulled out the gun, which was later found in their backpack.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported

PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night. Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy