Santa Barbara County, CA

calcoastnews.com

California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements

Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday

A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara School Board to Appoint Candidate to Laura Capps’s Seat

The Santa Barbara Unified school board voted Tuesday to provisionally appoint someone to Boardmember Laura Capps’s seat rather than hold a general election in November. Capps was elected as the 2nd District supervisor of Santa Barbara County in the June 7 primary elections, but her term on the school board was not set to expire until 2024. Capps has not officially sent her resignation to the board, but once she does, the board will have 60 days to appoint someone to her seat.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii

Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September.  It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County

Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Future of Paseo Nuevo Is Unclear

••• This is from August 10, but I lost track of it: “What’s It Like at the Most Expensive Motel 6? Actually, Pretty Nice […] The first Motel 6 charged $6 a night when it opened in Santa Barbara 60 years ago. That same place is charging more than 70 times that [$426 before taxes] this summer.” It’s the East Beach one, which recently sold for $14 million; new owner Sanjay Patel doesn’t have plans to change all that much. (P.S. Calling Reunion Kitchen + Drink a “gastropub” is a stretch.) —Wall Street Journal.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

'Shining examples': Community leaders shine at Lompoc's annual awards banquet

Standout community leaders were honored at the 2022 Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce awards banquet held Aug. 19 at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center. The five honorees were selected for their support and inspiration to the Valley — a real point of pride for the community, said chamber CEO DeVika Stalling.
LOMPOC, CA
Ventura County Reporter

COMFORTABLE, PERSONABLE, NEIGHBORLY | Ventura’s The Garage Bar

PICTURED: David Rhodes took over ownership of The Garage Bar in 2021.Photo courtesy of David Rhodes. The first rule for owning a bar, says The Garage Bar’s proprietor, is making sure it’s a safe and comfortable place for the community. “A bar is the community room,” says Dave...
VENTURA, CA

