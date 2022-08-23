Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Costs range widely among meals delivered to seniors in Santa Barbara County
A new report shows a wide range in the costs to deliver meals to seniors and the disabled among nine nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara County, which provides only about 5% of the funds needed to provide those services. Still, the Board of Supervisors wants to find ways the county...
kclu.org
State wins legal battle over controversial oil operation in Santa Barbara County
A court has rejected a claim by a trustee for a bankrupt oil company which sought more than $160 million dollars from the state in connection with some shuttered Santa Barbara County oil facilities. After the Plains All American Pipeline ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, Venoco no longer...
calcoastnews.com
California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements
Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
Lompoc Record
Dunn School bond issue gets Santa Barbara County supervisors’ blessing
A request from Dunn School in Los Olivos to have up to $5.5 million in bonds issued for improvements to campus facilities earned unanimous approval Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. The board approved the bond issue by the California Enterprise Development Authority during a public hearing...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday
A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
Challenge to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara County now underway
Santa Barbara County is taking part in the challenge of reducing homelessness in California by focusing on encampments along freeways and railroad corridors.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara School Board to Appoint Candidate to Laura Capps’s Seat
The Santa Barbara Unified school board voted Tuesday to provisionally appoint someone to Boardmember Laura Capps’s seat rather than hold a general election in November. Capps was elected as the 2nd District supervisor of Santa Barbara County in the June 7 primary elections, but her term on the school board was not set to expire until 2024. Capps has not officially sent her resignation to the board, but once she does, the board will have 60 days to appoint someone to her seat.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ghost Guns: The Untraceable Weapons Popping Up Around Santa Barbara
An Isla Vista party was cut short earlier this month when a 20-year-old man who’d been asked to leave pulled a gun, reportedly assaulting and criminally threatening the host with a polymer “ghost gun.”. A week later, that same man was stopped in Isla Vista, with two 15-year-old...
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
Noozhawk
Milpas Street Housing, Hotel Project Hammered by Santa Barbara Architectural Review Board
Bigger isn't always better. The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Monday night hammered the proposed 90-unit housing and hotel project at 418 Milpas St. The panel said it was too big and not appropriate for the Milpas Street neighborhood. "I still have significant concerns with it being compatible...
After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September. It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Frontier Communications' union workers strike in Santa Maria
Union members at the Frontier Communications internet supply company in Santa Maria went on strike for the third day Tuesday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County
Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
Lompoc residents lead effort to provide bunk beds to families in need
Colleen and Matt Grant say their started the North County Santa Barbara chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to ensure every child in their town has a place to sleep.
sitelinesb.com
The Future of Paseo Nuevo Is Unclear
••• This is from August 10, but I lost track of it: “What’s It Like at the Most Expensive Motel 6? Actually, Pretty Nice […] The first Motel 6 charged $6 a night when it opened in Santa Barbara 60 years ago. That same place is charging more than 70 times that [$426 before taxes] this summer.” It’s the East Beach one, which recently sold for $14 million; new owner Sanjay Patel doesn’t have plans to change all that much. (P.S. Calling Reunion Kitchen + Drink a “gastropub” is a stretch.) —Wall Street Journal.
Lompoc Record
'Shining examples': Community leaders shine at Lompoc's annual awards banquet
Standout community leaders were honored at the 2022 Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce awards banquet held Aug. 19 at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center. The five honorees were selected for their support and inspiration to the Valley — a real point of pride for the community, said chamber CEO DeVika Stalling.
Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition
Santa Maria High School 2022 graduate, Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, placed in the top ten of the InvestWrite essay competition designed to connect students to the virtual Stock Market world. The post Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
COMFORTABLE, PERSONABLE, NEIGHBORLY | Ventura’s The Garage Bar
PICTURED: David Rhodes took over ownership of The Garage Bar in 2021.Photo courtesy of David Rhodes. The first rule for owning a bar, says The Garage Bar’s proprietor, is making sure it’s a safe and comfortable place for the community. “A bar is the community room,” says Dave...
Santa Barbara Independent
Pacifica in Peril: Students Protest Ousters, Faculty Vote No Confidence in Provost
Faculty at Pacifica Graduate Institute (PGI) held a no-confidence vote in Provost Dr. Peter Rojcewicz last Thursday after two long-serving members of the school’s esteemed Clinical Psychology PhD program were suddenly ousted in late July with a third resigning in protest. The recent turmoil follows the contentious removal of...
Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor
The crash reported just after 5 a.m. Involving a Toyota Prius and farm tractor, according to the California Highway Patrol. The post Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
