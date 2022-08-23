Read full article on original website
Major Fire Collapses Orange Building
A three-alarm fire tore through a building in Orange overnight. Flames burned through a Mitchell Street building around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, collapsing the building. No injuries were reported. The cause remained under investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.
Groton fire leaves one displaced, mobile home inhabitable: PD
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in Groton left one person displaced and a mobile home inhabitable, police said. The Groton Town Police Department, as well as fire personnel from the Old Mystic, Mystic, and Poquonnock Bridge Fire Departments, responded to a structure fire on High Street around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. A neighbor witnessed smoke […]
Springfield boy charged with arson at Antonio’s Grinders
A 15-year-old boy from Springfield has been arrested for arson charges in connection with a fire at Antonio’s Grinders and the High School of Science and Technology
NBC Connecticut
Dog, Cat Rescued From Mobile Home Fire in Mystic
A dog and a cat were rescued from a mobile home fire in Mystic on Wednesday evening. Dispatchers received a 911 call around 5:45 about an active structure fire on High Street in the Mystic section of Groton. Authorities said the home is a single-family, one level mobile home, which...
Farmington officer injured while capturing suspect in pursuit
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One officer from the Farmington Police Department was injured while apprehending a suspect that led police on a pursuit on Thursday. According to police, several officers attempted to stop a suspect wanted on a felony arrest warrant around 12:30 p.m. Farmington police advised state police that the individual was in custody […]
fishersisland.net
Police identify two men killed in Stonington boating accident
Stonington ― Police have identified the two men who died in a fatal boating accident early Saturday off Latimer Point as David Motherway, 54, of Stonington and his friend Brian Collie, 52 , of Littleton, Colo. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled Motherway’s death an accident...
Register Citizen
Warrant: ‘Heavily intoxicated’ Farmington man sped through red light before killing teen
FARMINGTON — A 21-year-old local man was driving up to 80 mph with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit when he ran a red light and crashed into a 17-year-old driver this summer, according to his arrest warrant. The teenage driver, Luke Roux, of Farmington,...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Death of Man Found in Derby Home Tuesday
Police are discovering the death of a man found in a home Tuesday night. Officers responded to a home at 201 Mount Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in a state which didn't allow them to make a positive identification, according to police.
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield
The victim found on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning has been identified.
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun on Temple Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting a gun at a car.
NBC Connecticut
Officer Injured, Man in Custody After Chase in Farmington
A man who was wanted on an arrest warrant is in custody and a police officer is in the hospital after a chase in Farmington Thursday afternoon, police said. The suspect is accused of ramming a police cruiser several times. The suspect is accused of ramming a police cruiser several...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero
A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
NBC Connecticut
Missing Southington Woman Found Unharmed: Police
A woman with developmental disabilities reported missing from Southington has been found unharmed, according to police. A Silver Alert had been issued for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she went missing from her home Saturday night. Southington police said Tolo was found in Hartford Thursday afternoon and she was safe and...
Register Citizen
Police: Wanted man rams Farmington police car before arrest
FARMINGTON — Police say a 34-year-old man rammed one of their cruisers “multiple” times as he was trying to avoid being served with a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon. Officers had attempted to stop the man to serve the warrant around 12:30 p.m., but he led them...
ABC6.com
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
Turnto10.com
Police: Cumberland woman killed in Smithfield crash
(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman died following a crash on Route 7 in Smithfield on Sunday, police confirmed. The Smithfield Police Department said 55-year-old Kathleen Morrissey was ejected from her vehicle after striking a detached garage and stone wall. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday on Douglas...
Eyewitness News
Surveillance video sheds some light on Buckland Hills Mall shooting
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Surveillance video was recently released that showed a shooting suspect arrive at and leave the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester. The shooting seriously injured a Macy’s security guard on Friday, according to police. The video showed how 30-year-old Richard LaPlante of Windsor arrived...
Register Citizen
Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says
ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
Register Citizen
Man in ‘stable but critical’ condition after Waterbury crash, police say
WATERBURY — Police say a man is in stable but critical condition after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon. Waterbury police responded to 3600 East Main St. at 2:21 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers found a white 2016 Hyundai SUV that had rolled over in a wooded area off the roadway, according to police.
