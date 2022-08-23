ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Brighton Police warn residents of ‘Kia TikTok Challenge’

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The crime the Brighton Police are calling the “Kia TikTok Challenge” has made it to our area. Thousands of Kias and Hyundais are being stolen around the country right now, and the department has tracked down several stolen Kias and Hyundais this month.
BRIGHTON, NY
chronicle-express.com

Sheriff: 'The posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it’s the law'

YATES COUNTY — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office joins the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Speeding Campaign the week of Aug. 14-20 to remind motorists that speeding is dangerous, causes most traffic fatalities, and is the major contributor of injury related crashes. According to NHTSA,...
YATES COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??

I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victor, NY
Victor, NY
Government
13 WHAM

Police investigating fatal accident in Pittsford

Pittsford, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sherriff's Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident. Police say the accident happened between a motorcycle and vehicle on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford. Clover Street is closed between Lehigh Station Road and Calkins Road. Additionally, Willard Road is also...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. No other details have been released. Roadways surrounding the crash were closed for the investigation, but have since […]
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Victor Insulators
13 WHAM

Motorcycle accident leaves couple injured in Hamlin

Hamlin, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Route 18 and Hamlin Parma Townline Road for a car/motorcycle accident around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling south bound on Hamlin Parma Townline Road when the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Route 18.
HAMLIN, NY
13 WHAM

Monroe County wants you to recycle summer items

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County's ecopark is accepting propane tanks, pool chemicals, air conditioners, and other equipment. The goal is to get potentially toxic and hazardous materials properly disposed of, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "We are asking the community to take advantage of this ecopark," he...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on Jefferson Ave Thursday night

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired and a man down around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
13 WHAM

One killed, one left with critical injuries after Irondequoit fire

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Crews are investigating a fatal fire overnight at a house on Garford Road in Irondequoit. Two people were trapped in a burning home. One of them died. The other is in critical condition. The victims' names have not been released. Neighbors say the flames spread quickly.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Adults, baby escape house fire in Wyoming County

Silver Springs, N.Y. — A family's home was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Silver Springs. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Maple Street. Two adults and a baby escaped through a second-floor bedroom window onto the porch roof. A neighbor rushed over with a ladder, helping them get to the ground.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday

OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
OSWEGO, NY
News 8 WROC

Three injured in Hamlin motorcycle crash

HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcycle crash in Hamlin sent three people to the hospital Thursday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Cobalt heading south on Hamlin Parma Town Line Road hit a Harley Davidson heading west on Route 18 around 6:38 p.m. Two adults and two children were inside the car. […]
HAMLIN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy