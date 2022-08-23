Read full article on original website
Brighton Police warn residents of ‘Kia TikTok Challenge’
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — The crime the Brighton Police are calling the “Kia TikTok Challenge” has made it to our area. Thousands of Kias and Hyundais are being stolen around the country right now, and the department has tracked down several stolen Kias and Hyundais this month.
Sheriff: 'The posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it’s the law'
YATES COUNTY — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office joins the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Speeding Campaign the week of Aug. 14-20 to remind motorists that speeding is dangerous, causes most traffic fatalities, and is the major contributor of injury related crashes. According to NHTSA,...
Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??
I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
Facing closure, Finger Lakes bitcoin miners boost revenue as they confront second environmental violation
The Greenridge Generation power plant on the banks of Seneca Lake, in Dresden, New York, October 15, 2021. Greenidge Generation, a cryptocurrency farm housed in a natural gas plant, has remained open while it appeals a denied air permit. It now faces questions around its water permit and its potential destruction of aquatic wildlife. [ more › ]
TikTok trend causing car break-ins in Brighton
The trend explains how to break in to these cars, highlighting how they are among the least difficult vehicles to get into.
Police investigating fatal accident in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sherriff's Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident. Police say the accident happened between a motorcycle and vehicle on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford. Clover Street is closed between Lehigh Station Road and Calkins Road. Additionally, Willard Road is also...
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. No other details have been released. Roadways surrounding the crash were closed for the investigation, but have since […]
WNY couple prepares for conditional cannabis license application to open
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — New York's burgeoning adult-use retail cannabis market is set to take a big step Thursday. The State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has set August 25 as the date it will start accepting applications for its “CAURD” or Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary program. Applicants...
Motorcycle accident leaves couple injured in Hamlin
Hamlin, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Route 18 and Hamlin Parma Townline Road for a car/motorcycle accident around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling south bound on Hamlin Parma Townline Road when the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Route 18.
Monroe County wants you to recycle summer items
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County's ecopark is accepting propane tanks, pool chemicals, air conditioners, and other equipment. The goal is to get potentially toxic and hazardous materials properly disposed of, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "We are asking the community to take advantage of this ecopark," he...
Man shot on Jefferson Ave Thursday night
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired and a man down around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong...
Here’s how to get rid of old AC units, propane tanks, and more properly in Monroe County
The Monroe County Waste Management ecopark, located at 10 Avion Drive, will be accepting the following harmful or hazardous waste free of charge.
One killed, one left with critical injuries after Irondequoit fire
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Crews are investigating a fatal fire overnight at a house on Garford Road in Irondequoit. Two people were trapped in a burning home. One of them died. The other is in critical condition. The victims' names have not been released. Neighbors say the flames spread quickly.
Adults, baby escape house fire in Wyoming County
Silver Springs, N.Y. — A family's home was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Silver Springs. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Maple Street. Two adults and a baby escaped through a second-floor bedroom window onto the porch roof. A neighbor rushed over with a ladder, helping them get to the ground.
Rochester fire captain was facing eight departmental charges before abrupt retirement
Rochester, N.Y. — Had Capt. Jeffrey Krywy remained on the job, he'd have faced departmental charges and possible termination. 13WHAM has obtained new details of the City of Rochester's investigation into Krywy. He's accused of taking firefighters - including a Black firefighter - to an allegedly racist party while they were all on duty.
Port of Oswego to host tall ship Sunday
OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM). It was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We...
First Alert Weather: Nice conditions with isolated afternoon storms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be lots of sunshine on Thursday morning, which will fade behind some increasing clouds in the afternoon as more humid weather returns to the region. Most of us stay dry on Thursday but there will be an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the...
Three injured in Hamlin motorcycle crash
HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcycle crash in Hamlin sent three people to the hospital Thursday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Cobalt heading south on Hamlin Parma Town Line Road hit a Harley Davidson heading west on Route 18 around 6:38 p.m. Two adults and two children were inside the car. […]
Expiration date extends for COVID at-home test kits distributed in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Ontario County Health Department urges anyone who received COVID at-home tests kits to check the manufacturer. The FDA announced that iHealth expiration dates had been extended by six months. The box is orange and white, like the one on your screen. On the back of the box, there is a use-by date.
