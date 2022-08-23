ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, AL

Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in ravine in Escambia Co., Ala.

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man with murder after he confessed to dumping a woman’s body in a ravine.

William Joseph Everett was charged with the murder of Elisha Jordan. Deputies were called to a residence at the 3000 block of Travis Road for a possible missing person.

Deputies met with Everett, who was wanted for failure to appear. While talking to Everett, investigators noticed blood inside the residence.

Deputies arrested Everett for his previous charge and searched his home using a warrant. Investigators decided to interview Everett, who admitted to murdering Jordan.

Everett told investigators he choked her to death and placed her body on the back of his truck. Everett then drove her remains “to a secluded area” off Dixon Nursery Road where her body was dumped in a ravine, according to Sheriff Heath Jackson.

Investigators recovered the woman’s remains Friday, Aug. 19.  Her remains were taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Everett was charged with one count of murder. Currently, he is being held without bond awaiting trial, according to Jackson.

