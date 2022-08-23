Read full article on original website
Related
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns
The NFT boom has happened, and is still happening (as of this writing in July of 2022). Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare. Along with many well-designed contracts, we can also see many make the same mistakes over and over. In this article I will give my opinions on what I think are 5 of the most common "design fails" for NFTs, that I commonly notice when viewing NFT contracts on etherscan.
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology
The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices
Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
David Holtzman, the Man Responsible for Designing Domain Name System Joins Naoris Protocol
Internet innovator, technologist, and author David H. Holtzman joined Naoris Protocol as an advisor. Holtzman will assist Naoris Protocol in the areas of marketing, technology and strategy to enable the company to revamp the cyber security mitigation industry with its CyberMesh technology. Holtzman had an influential impact on the technology...
Keeping Code Clean with Rails Service Objects
If you’re developing web apps using Ruby on Rails, you probably already know that Rails is an MVC (Model-View-Controller) framework, which means that your Models are responsible for data, Views are responsible for templates, and Controllers are responsible for requests’ handling. But, the bigger your app gets, the more features it has and the more business logic you will have.
How Bing is Spying on Users Without their Consent Using Microsoft Clarity
If you’re using Bing Ads on your website then I have some bad news for you. You may not aware that Bing is using Microsoft Clarity to secretly spying your website without your consent. Are you being watched? The answer is most probably yes with all you and your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Etherspot Multichain SDK: Enabling Agile Web3 Development
Blockchain smart contract interactions and dApps (decentralised application) are becoming more advanced and interesting every week in the Web3 space. Exciting smart contract-based projects are emerging regularly but with the fast-paced environment there comes a challenge. That being, keeping up with the newest innovation and then coding for it efficiently.
Can AI Tools Help the Book Publishing Industry Evolve
As many authors and literary professionals know, the book publishing industry is notoriously slow to change. For example, industry-standard platforms like QueryTracker and Publisher's Marketplace are behind in. accessibility best practices. and modern UI/UX principles over the years. Sadly, this is true for most tools within the industry. Not only...
Creating Encrypted Containers in Linux Using Cryptsetup
Cryptsetup is a command line utility for encrypting storage devices and volumes. LUKS is the Linux Unified Key System. We create a 4GB container to store sensitive documents (or any info you may wish to keep private) You can use a keyfile to unlock your container or a password. A key file is more secure since it provides a higher entropy than a password. If you lose the key file then you can kiss your data goodbye. After the container is mounted, your regular user does not have the necessary permissions to create files or delete anything.
How to Implement a Dynamic Authentication Form in Flutter
Create a dynamic Input widget, a form that can transform into both sign-in and registration based on the authentication mode, animate the transition between registration and sign-in form, and validate user input. Introduction. Hello and welcome to Khadka's Coding Lounge. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. So, far in...
Why Linux is Better Than Windows
Linux's open source makes this operating system as customizable and convenient as possible, and its unpopularity ensures a small amount of actual malware. Also, this system is highly optimized, which guarantees its performance even on weak devices. And due to the large number of distributions, it will suit everyone: a gamer, a programmer or an ordinary user. Anyone.
Splinterlands and Play to Earn Blockchain Based Games: Noonies 2022 Interview
I’m Clayboyn and I work with project development and marketing at Splinterlands. I am glad to announce that we have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering us worthy of this opportunity. We’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen
I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
Creating Custom Widgets in Flutter: App Bar, Drawer, and Bottom Navigation Bar
Find out how to create custom and dynamic widgets like App Bar, Bottom Nav Bar, and the Alert Dialog box that works as a Drawer. Hello and Welcome, I am Nibesh Khadka from Khadka's Coding Lounge. This here is the 4th part of the series. Before this, we made a splash screen, created an onboard screen experience for app users, and defined a global theme for our app. In this section, we'll work on three widgets that'll be part of every screen in the app.
10 Must Have Chrome Extensions for a Web Developer
Requestly is a testing & debugging tool for frontend developers & QAs. Wappalyzer is built to help you find the underlying technologies of web pages. Available for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera, it can be used for research, research, and lead generation, such as CRMs, Safari, Edge, Safari and CRMs. It is equipped to assist you in making your page responsive. It provides you the ability to disable JS, play around with Cookies, highlight various CSS properties on your page, enable auto-completion in forms, emphasize certain parts of the web page to overcome any issue.
Mysterious Axie Infinity Whale Holds 22 Billion Smooth Love Potion (SLP)
What if one wallet was holding half the token supply of one of the biggest crypto gaming economies in the world?. I have some news for you. That’s not a catchy headline. It's a developing story. In this article, I’m going to be taking you along for the ride...
How Getting Hacked Led me to a Job in CyberSecurity
Some of you may be aware of some of the reasons I came to join guardDog.ai in 2020 as Director of Business Development (and am now EVP). I was running a public relations agency, sending out vital information to thousands of constituents and followers about the clients I represented. An arena where reputation (and regulation) is key.
The Implications of Javascript being a Single-threaded Language
If you have been using Javascript for a while then you may come across the phrase describing it to be a ‘single threaded’ language. Javascript runs on a V8 engine with a memory heap and a call stack. JS being single-threaded means only one statement is executed at a time. Before we dive into what running on a single thread means, I want to first go over the terminology that will you will encounter.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0