ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang

Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Hackernoon

4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns

The NFT boom has happened, and is still happening (as of this writing in July of 2022). Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare. Along with many well-designed contracts, we can also see many make the same mistakes over and over. In this article I will give my opinions on what I think are 5 of the most common "design fails" for NFTs, that I commonly notice when viewing NFT contracts on etherscan.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses

The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology

The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Memory#Computation#Nuclear Physics#Theoretical Physics#Adc#National Research Council#Hackernoon Books Series
HackerNoon

What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices

Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Keeping Code Clean with Rails Service Objects

If you’re developing web apps using Ruby on Rails, you probably already know that Rails is an MVC (Model-View-Controller) framework, which means that your Models are responsible for data, Views are responsible for templates, and Controllers are responsible for requests’ handling. But, the bigger your app gets, the more features it has and the more business logic you will have.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
HackerNoon

Etherspot Multichain SDK: Enabling Agile Web3 Development

Blockchain smart contract interactions and dApps (decentralised application) are becoming more advanced and interesting every week in the Web3 space. Exciting smart contract-based projects are emerging regularly but with the fast-paced environment there comes a challenge. That being, keeping up with the newest innovation and then coding for it efficiently.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Can AI Tools Help the Book Publishing Industry Evolve

As many authors and literary professionals know, the book publishing industry is notoriously slow to change. For example, industry-standard platforms like QueryTracker and Publisher's Marketplace are behind in. accessibility best practices. and modern UI/UX principles over the years. Sadly, this is true for most tools within the industry. Not only...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Creating Encrypted Containers in Linux Using Cryptsetup

Cryptsetup is a command line utility for encrypting storage devices and volumes. LUKS is the Linux Unified Key System. We create a 4GB container to store sensitive documents (or any info you may wish to keep private) You can use a keyfile to unlock your container or a password. A key file is more secure since it provides a higher entropy than a password. If you lose the key file then you can kiss your data goodbye. After the container is mounted, your regular user does not have the necessary permissions to create files or delete anything.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Implement a Dynamic Authentication Form in Flutter

Create a dynamic Input widget, a form that can transform into both sign-in and registration based on the authentication mode, animate the transition between registration and sign-in form, and validate user input. Introduction. Hello and welcome to Khadka's Coding Lounge. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. So, far in...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Why Linux is Better Than Windows

Linux's open source makes this operating system as customizable and convenient as possible, and its unpopularity ensures a small amount of actual malware. Also, this system is highly optimized, which guarantees its performance even on weak devices. And due to the large number of distributions, it will suit everyone: a gamer, a programmer or an ordinary user. Anyone.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Splinterlands and Play to Earn Blockchain Based Games: Noonies 2022 Interview

I’m Clayboyn and I work with project development and marketing at Splinterlands. I am glad to announce that we have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering us worthy of this opportunity. We’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen

I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Creating Custom Widgets in Flutter: App Bar, Drawer, and Bottom Navigation Bar

Find out how to create custom and dynamic widgets like App Bar, Bottom Nav Bar, and the Alert Dialog box that works as a Drawer. Hello and Welcome, I am Nibesh Khadka from Khadka's Coding Lounge. This here is the 4th part of the series. Before this, we made a splash screen, created an onboard screen experience for app users, and defined a global theme for our app. In this section, we'll work on three widgets that'll be part of every screen in the app.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

10 Must Have Chrome Extensions for a Web Developer

Requestly is a testing & debugging tool for frontend developers & QAs. Wappalyzer is built to help you find the underlying technologies of web pages. Available for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera, it can be used for research, research, and lead generation, such as CRMs, Safari, Edge, Safari and CRMs. It is equipped to assist you in making your page responsive. It provides you the ability to disable JS, play around with Cookies, highlight various CSS properties on your page, enable auto-completion in forms, emphasize certain parts of the web page to overcome any issue.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How Getting Hacked Led me to a Job in CyberSecurity

Some of you may be aware of some of the reasons I came to join guardDog.ai in 2020 as Director of Business Development (and am now EVP). I was running a public relations agency, sending out vital information to thousands of constituents and followers about the clients I represented. An arena where reputation (and regulation) is key.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HackerNoon

The Implications of Javascript being a Single-threaded Language

If you have been using Javascript for a while then you may come across the phrase describing it to be a ‘single threaded’ language. Javascript runs on a V8 engine with a memory heap and a call stack. JS being single-threaded means only one statement is executed at a time. Before we dive into what running on a single thread means, I want to first go over the terminology that will you will encounter.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy