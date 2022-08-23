Local Races for Florence City Council and Mayor have been set. Two candidates have applied for the position of Mayor. Former councilor Joshua Greene and current city councilor Rob Ward. For the 2 positions that will be available for the Florence City Council there are 4 candidates. Local business owner Jo Beaudreau who previously ran against Mayor Joe Henry for the Mayoral seat, Maggie Bagon, Donna Cherryholmes and Robert Carp all hope to fill the two seats. Mayor Joe Henry and City councilor Woody Woodbury have decided not to run again. in conjunction with the upcoming November election Coast Radio will be hosting a candidate forum at the Florence Events Center on October 5th. the Forum will act as both a public forum and as the station’s October our Town. Invitations have been sent out to all of the candidates and will include the two candidates that are competing for the seat on the county commission that will be vacated by Jay Bozevich. Dawn Lesley and Ryan Ceniga. The Format for the forum is still being developed.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO