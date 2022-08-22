Read full article on original website
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Power On Through the Worst Power Outage
HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?
HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
spacecityweather.com
Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend
Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
KHOU
Tropical update: Watching two tropical waves as we near the peak of hurricane season
HOUSTON — A tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles will move across the Caribbean sea over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 20% (low) chance of developing in the Sunday time frame early next week. Sea surface temps are in the mid 80's...
Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later
HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
Here's how the North Texas flooding rain actually helped the Houston area
HOUSTON — Neighborhoods in North Texas are slowly starting to recover after the deadly storms that caused massive flooding. The storms dumped more than a foot of rain, sparking flash flooding and hundreds of water rescues. But, even with all the rain falling there, North Texas lakes are still...
cw39.com
Prayers answered, and then some: 8 inches of rain prompts flash flood warning
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Persistent rain Wednesday morning dropped 8″ of rain west of Houston in an area that was in exceptional drought. Yet another example of going from drought to flood in Texas. While covering the flash flood warning between Columbus and Sealy along I-10, CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan...
cw39.com
Expect closures on I-45 Gulf Freeway as TxDOT prepares for traffic switch
LEAGUE CITY, TX (KIAH) – It may seem like a never ending project on I-45 the Gulf Freeway, but major progress will be made over the next couple of weeks. In order to safely advance the project, crews will be closing various entrance and exit ramps on Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29. These ramps include:
Houston weather: on watch for heavy rain, slow system lingers for a few days
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Between a slow moving storm system, and an atmosphere loaded with moisture, the ingredients are in place for heavy rain that may cause flooding in parts of Southeast Texas. Over the next few days, on average, we could see one to three inches of rain. However,...
5 years after Hurricane Harvey, this Houston bakery is still recovering
The owners of Three Brothers Bakery know that they haven't seen their last disaster.
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department answers questions about the spread of … | Houston
Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department answers questions about the spread of …. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media...
Cruising options from Port of Galveston
Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs, AAA East Central, appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to discuss the cruising options sailing from the Port of Galveston. For his insights, watch the video at the top of the page. For information about the cruises arriving and departing from the Port of Galveston,...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
KHOU
Toddler shot at park in NW Houston
A toddler was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting at a northwest Houston park. Police said the toddler was shot in the hand.
realtynewsreport.com
Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NWS Update: Increasing Flood Risk Tonight
Ere is a quick weather update from our last email. A line of showers and thunderstorms has already started to move across our northwestern counties (Brazos Valley area) late this afternoon. The environment will be favorable for slow-moving thunderstorms, potentially resulting in flooding this evening into the overnight hours. The highest flash flooding threat will be north of the I-10 corridor (north of the Houston metro area) tonight. Here are some key points:
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
KHOU
The Houston family behind the HBO docuseries, "House of Ho"
HOUSTON — The reality series chronicles the lives of the members of a wealthy Vietnamese-American family living the American Dream in Houston, Texas. "House of Ho" season two will premiere on HBO Max tomorrow, August 25. For more information, click here.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
