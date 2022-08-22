ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Power On Through the Worst Power Outage

HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
KHOU

Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?

HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
spacecityweather.com

Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend

Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
Click2Houston.com

Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later

HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
cw39.com

Expect closures on I-45 Gulf Freeway as TxDOT prepares for traffic switch

LEAGUE CITY, TX (KIAH) – It may seem like a never ending project on I-45 the Gulf Freeway, but major progress will be made over the next couple of weeks. In order to safely advance the project, crews will be closing various entrance and exit ramps on Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29. These ramps include:
Click2Houston.com

🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
Click2Houston.com

Cruising options from Port of Galveston

Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs, AAA East Central, appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to discuss the cruising options sailing from the Port of Galveston. For his insights, watch the video at the top of the page. For information about the cruises arriving and departing from the Port of Galveston,...
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
realtynewsreport.com

Queen of the High-Rise, Edith Personette, Passes Away

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Edith Trimble Personette brought cachet and class to condo living in Houston in the early 1980s. “Before that, Houstonians were content to live on the ground,” recalls Broker Associate Rosie Meyers with Douglas Elliman. “Edith presented the numbers and showed them that living in a high-rise would actually cost less than paying a gardener, the man who caulked the windows, a pool cleaning company, a roofer and a lawn man. She singlehandedly created the high-rise mystique.”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NWS Update: Increasing Flood Risk Tonight

Ere is a quick weather update from our last email. A line of showers and thunderstorms has already started to move across our northwestern counties (Brazos Valley area) late this afternoon. The environment will be favorable for slow-moving thunderstorms, potentially resulting in flooding this evening into the overnight hours. The highest flash flooding threat will be north of the I-10 corridor (north of the Houston metro area) tonight. Here are some key points:
KHOU

The Houston family behind the HBO docuseries, "House of Ho"

HOUSTON — The reality series chronicles the lives of the members of a wealthy Vietnamese-American family living the American Dream in Houston, Texas. "House of Ho" season two will premiere on HBO Max tomorrow, August 25. For more information, click here.
