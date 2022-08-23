WHEELING, WV – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, along with Congressman David McKinley (R-W.Va.), today hosted Doug Kinkoph, Associate Administrator for the Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), for a broadband summit in Wheeling, W.Va.

WHEELING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO