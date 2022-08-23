Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
Top Speed
The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class
The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
RELATED PEOPLE
Here Are the Only Cars That Sold for Less Than $10K at the 2022 Monterey Auctions
Mecum AuctionsThe cheapest auction wins of Monterey are here, and there's still plenty of fun to be had for under $10,000.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
The Cockpit Of The Genesis X Speedium Concept Is As Gorgeous As The Exterior
Led by the award-winning Luc Donckerwolke, the design department over at Hyundai and Genesis is turning out some good-looking cars. The striking X Speedium Coupe concept is proof of this and previews the luxury subsidiary's electric future. At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Korean brand took the opportunity to...
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy C10 Restomod Sets Record At Barrett-Jackson Auction: Video
A 1966 Chevy C10 sold for an incredible $275,000 at the recent Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction in June – a record-high transaction price for the iconic C/K nameplate. The Chevy C10 was conceived as a low-cost, no-nonsense work pickup, so it’s safe to say that the designers and engineers responsible for the iconic American pickup never thought they’d be selling for nearly $300,000. That was before the “restomod” trend truly took hold, though, which has inspired enthusiasts to spend massive amounts of money transforming simple American muscle cars, as well as trucks and SUVs, into bonafide performance vehicles with modern-day creature comforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Debuts, Production Limited To 17
Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.
motor1.com
UK: Ford Mustang GT drag races Mustang Mach-E GT: V8 versus EV
We know, we know. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is not a real Mustang, you might say. Except it is for many people with data showing the electric crossover outsells its combustion-powered brother in several months since its market launch. But what if practicality and design are not your top priority but performance is? Let’s find out.
CAR AND DRIVER
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
Christian von Koenigsegg Says the C8 Chevy Corvette Is ‘Mind-Blowing’
Jerry PerezKoenigsegg is impressed by America's sports car, even if cheap cars aren't his thing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RideApart
Benda’s New V4-Powered BD500 Cruiser Breaks Cover
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Benda has previously made headlines in the media with the modern and outlandishly styled LFC 700 power cruiser. More recently, the Chinese company showcased its newest innovations: a pair of self-developed V4 engines—one 1,200cc, and the other, a 496cc engine. While the bikes these engines would be found in weren't unveiled when these engines were, we now know where the 496cc engine will be used: the BD500 cruiser.
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV, Dodge Hornet, Porsche 911 GT3 RS: RAC #85
It's been a very busy week in the motoring world! With the Woodward Dream Cruise and Pebble Beach taking place around the same time, automakers are exploding with newsworthy debuts. And Dodge could have the biggest debut of them all. That's the main focus of this week's podcast. Dodge's self-proclaimed...
$25,000 Bugatti Veyron Wheel Gets Cut Open In The Name Of Science
Friends, everything about the Bugatti Veyron is expensive. Depending on who you talk to, its big aluminum wheels can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. This particular video from the Waterjet Channel on YouTube pegs the cost at $25,000, though with its specially-made 365-series Michelin tire attached, the total cost is around $35,000. That is, if it were new.
Ferrari Daytona SP3 1:8 Scale Model Coming Soon From Amalgam
The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a vehicle very few of us are ever likely to see in person, never mind own. Thanks to the designers, engineers, and artists at Amalgam Collection, there's at least the possibility for a few more folks to get a taste of Ferrari's extremely rare supercar. That is, in 1:8 scale anyway.
Lamborghini Urus Performante Debuts With Devilish 666 Horsepower
If there's one model in the luxury segment that doesn't need an update to boost sales, it's definitely the Urus. Lamborghini's Super SUV has already been assembled in more than 20,000 units since entering production just four years ago. It has helped the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese achieve their best half-year sales ever in H1 2022 by delivering 5,090 cars. The LM002’s spiritual successor accounted for 61 percent of the total volume.
The Bugatti Mistral Has A Jurassic Park-Like Easter Egg In Its Shifter
The Bugatti Mistral is many things but subtle is not one of them. This $5 million hypercar drew massive crowds at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, this past weekend in Monterey, CA, as the third in Bugatti's run of few-offs alongside the Divo and Bolide. Unlike its two predecessors, though, the Mistral is the first Chiron-based build without a roof (duh).
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 1