A sigh of relief: Wounded vet gifted with service dog

ASHLAND — The moment Nico Sever and the yellow Labrador retriever puppy set eyes on each other they both knew that they were meant to be together.

Server, an eight-year veteran who was wounded in Afghanistan with the 101st Airborne Division, has recovered from his physical injuries. But the psychic injuries he brought home after having several buddies killed in action have proven more persistent.

“I was close to them. I was a combat medic, and losing them was a real challenge,” he said.

Like many other veterans, Sever was diagnosed with combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder. He was unable to hold a job, unable to function, and couldn’t go out in public without getting “extremely agitated,” he said.

That all changed when he met the Lab, Benesi. But he didn’t arrive there without some ups and downs — and some heartache.

A first go

After Sever, 28, returned home to Duluth in 2018 and his PTSD was diagnosed, his caregivers at the Veterans Administration suggested that a service dog could help. So he got one — and began dating a woman — and everything seemed to be going well. He was in a relationship, working in customer service at Home Depot and growing more comfortable inside his own skin.

“The dog I had was an excellent fit. We worked well together,” he said.

But then his relationship ended and his ex kept the dog, so Sever was back where he started — alone and without the emotional support the dog provided him.

“It was like my first years back. I was struggling at work. I was just struggling to get anything done, struggling to be a person,” he said. “I couldn’t go out, I couldn’t focus on anything without becoming angry. Before, with the dog, I could go somewhere quiet and he would help me get through that stuff. Losing him became a real struggle. It was like losing a child.”

Sever knew that he could not afford to buy another service dog, so he grimly accepted that he would have to do without the one thing that had given him hope for rebuilding his life.

Then fellow 101st Airborne veteran Richard Peterson of Red Cliff reached out to Sever, inviting him to the recent second annual Camp Benesi event at Red Cliff.

Benesi

Camp Benesi was organized by Peterson and fellow Red Cliff resident Linda Dunbar. It is held at Red Cliff for families who have lost a service member in action and for veterans who can benefit from the tranquility of Lake Superior and the Red Cliff region.

It is intended as a healing experience and is named after Linda Dunbar’s son, Master Sgt. Jonathon Dunbar, a member of the Army’s elite Delta Force who was killed in Syria in 2018. His Ojibwe name was Benesi, the Ojibwe name for thunderbird. When not on duty, he loved to come to Red Cliff to enjoy the big lake and the woods, recharging his spirit.

Sever accepted Peterson’s invitation. One evening as people relaxed at the Red Cliff Veterans of Foreign Wars clubhouse, Zach and Tara Albert stopped by with a pair of Labrador retriever puppies. The pair raise AKC-certified Labs at their Out in the Sticks kennel, selling some as pets and hunting dogs for up to $2,000, while others are raised as search and rescue and service dogs.

They entered with a chocolate Lab and a yellow Lab, littermates from their kennel. The moment the yellow Lab saw Sever, he walked up to the fragile veteran and started licking him, his tail furiously wagging.

“Just seeing the connection between the two was amazing,” Tara Albert said. “It was very, very emotional to be able to see the sigh of relief, telling the soldier that he was going to be OK.”

The Alberts told Sever he could have the pup, no charge, and his reaction was almost immediate.

“He cried,” Tara Albert said. “We all got tears in our eyes.”

That moment changed the veteran’s life.

“I was absolutely floored,” Sever said. “This little dog just crawled into my lap and started snoring. I guess it didn’t really hit home until I picked him up after the camp, and was taking him home when he crawled over the center console, went into my lap as I was driving and fell asleep again.”

Albert said there was never any question about making the gift to Sever.

“My husband is a veteran himself, and it’s just helping another brother in arms,” she said. “He was in need and the time was right. It was just meant to be. He fought for this country, many people have put their lives on the line, and we have always supported military members after what they have been through, we will support them every single day.”

Like everyone else in the room that day, Peterson came away moved.

“None of us at the VFW Post had any idea this was going to happen,” Peterson said. “It was really pretty emotional. We couldn’t have written that story. It is a complete act of kindness, but I am not surprised by it. This is how we take care of each other.”

A fitting name

After being presented with the dog, Sever asked if he could name the puppy Benesi, in honor of the camp and its namesake. That brought more tears and a hug from Linda Dunbar.

Sever said the dog is already making a difference in his life.

“I am going to be able to do things again,” he said. “It’s like getting a breath of fresh air. He comes to work with me already, and he’s calm. He’s only 11 weeks old, but he’s already doing things that my other fully trained service dog was doing.”

Sever said Benesi is quickly learning voice commands and the two are growing inseparable. Sever said he feels as though he has resurfaced after being in deep, cold water.

“You take that first gulp of air, you have the sun on your face, and everything is OK,” he said.