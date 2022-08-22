Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
umaine.edu
Using eDNA to Understand Environment, Community, and Maine’s Marine Economy with Phoebe Jekielek
Using eDNA to Understand Environment, Community, and Maine’s Marine Economy with Phoebe Jekielek. As environmental DNA (eDNA) becomes a more prevalent research tool, understanding where the most effective applications for it are and how it can help in the management of Maine’s working waterfront is essential. Likewise, as Maine’s aquaculture industry continues to expand, reflecting on how the aquaculture and wild species industries interact with their environments will inform how to best manage species, ecosystems, and the economy. Including fishermen and the community in answering these questions allows for a meaningful and effective use of research.
umaine.edu
UMaine News
Native American Programs, UMaine Extension hire Sutton as assistant professor of Native American food systems. The University of Maine Native American Programs and UMaine Extension have hired Tony Sutton as assistant professor of Native American Food Systems. Sutton’s position will focus on Native American food systems and sovereignty, building on relationships established with the Tribes and grants and programs developed in Native American Programs.
umaine.edu
UMaine Machias to screen ‘Voices from the Barrens’ Sept. 30 as premiere of Right to Food film series
The documentary “Voices from the Barrens: Native People, Blueberries and Sovereignty” will screen at the University of Maine at Machias Performing Arts Center on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. to kick off a Maine-focused film series called The Right to Food. The screening will be followed by...
umaine.edu
Research Learning Experiences return to UMaine this fall
The University of Maine is once again offering Research Learning Experiences — courses that allow first- and second-year students to engage in research and other forms of hands-on learning at the start of their college careers — this fall. About 400 students signed up to participate in UMaine’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
umaine.edu
UMaine earns honorable mention at 2022 UCDA Design Awards
The University of Maine was awarded an honorable mention in the digital category at the 2022 University & College Designers Association (UCDA) Design Awards for the video “UMaine Virtual Tour: This is UMaine.”. The UCDA Design Awards recognize the best of the exceptional design and creative work done by...
Comments / 0