Using eDNA to Understand Environment, Community, and Maine’s Marine Economy with Phoebe Jekielek. As environmental DNA (eDNA) becomes a more prevalent research tool, understanding where the most effective applications for it are and how it can help in the management of Maine’s working waterfront is essential. Likewise, as Maine’s aquaculture industry continues to expand, reflecting on how the aquaculture and wild species industries interact with their environments will inform how to best manage species, ecosystems, and the economy. Including fishermen and the community in answering these questions allows for a meaningful and effective use of research.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO