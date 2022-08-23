Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Woman killed in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood identified
Police identified the woman found dead on Aug. 8 in Northeast Portland as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan. Medical Examiners determined she died by blunt force trauma, police said. East Precinct officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police blocked off the street and could be seen entering a unit in the Beverly Grove Apartments in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.
KGW
Pro skateboarder charged with tagging graffiti across Portland
Emile Laurent, 22, is facing felony charges for allegedly tagging dozens of buildings and walls in Portland. Police labeled him a "prolific vandal."
Officials believe missing Portland man may be dangerous, violent
Officials are looking for a 49-year-old man they say may be dangerous after he left psychiatric care in Southeast Portland on Saturday.
Mother pleads with Portland police to crack down on thefts of Kia, Hyundai vehicles
PORTLAND, Oregon — A Portland mother is asking police to crack down on the so-called Kia Challenge, a car theft trend she said her daughter has participated in. "They're stealing these cars, wrecking them or joyriding in them and wrecking them," said Sherrie, who asked KGW not to use her last name.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
Crime Briefs - Gresham suspect threatens with machete
Man allegedly menaced commuters Monday morning with a weapon; Suspect kidnapped brother, sparked shootoutHere are some of the incidents reported by the Gresham Police Officers' Association that occurred earlier this week: • A man was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 22, after allegedly threatening community members with a machete in the middle of a busy parking lot. Gresham officers responded at 8:08 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive on reports of a man shouting at passerby and waving the blade. At one point the suspect allegedly shouted if a bystander "wanted to die." The...
‘We need to do something’: 200 stolen vehicles recovered by Portland man
What started as helping a veteran get his stolen Harley-Davidson back has turned into Nick Haas's passion project.
KGW
Report says foot traffic in downtown Portland is up this year compared to 2021
A report released by Downtown Portland Clean & Safe says pedestrian traffic is up 64% from 2021. The report doesn't compare that to 2019, before the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”
As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the City of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
Portland man was supposed to report to prison on federal gun conviction. Instead, he stole another gun, police say
Six days after Jason Lamar Collins was sentenced to three years in federal prison for having a stolen gun as a felon, the Portland man swiped another gun from a city pawn shop, police say. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old was arraigned on a new indictment charging him with three offenses...
kptv.com
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
KATU.com
Washington County murder suspect Fabian Hernandez takes own life, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — On August 17, 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez made an apparent attempt on his life, officials say. At 10:30 a.m., a deputy from the Washington County Sheriff's Office was performing a routine round in the jail when they noticed an adult in custody, Hernandez, had made an attempt on his life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portland police identify man killed in Hazelwood shooting as 40-year-old Vancouver man
Portland police have identified the man killed in a shooting last week in the Hazelwood neighborhood as Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, of Vancouver. Tovar died from a gunshot wound, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on East Burnside Street at Southeast 127th...
WWEEK
Portland Skateboarder Wanted on Graffiti Charges Turns Himself In
A professional Portland skateboarder turned himself in this morning after police issued a warrant for his arrest over the weekend. Emile Laurent is also allegedly a graffiti artist. In a press release, police accused him of causing over $10,000 in damage. They searched his house earlier this year and found...
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
Facebook scam linked to four vehicle thefts in Vancouver
A Facebook marketplace scam has resulted in at least four stolen vehicles, Vancouver Police say.
Caught on camera: Vancouver home burglarized, jewelry stolen
Three masked men broke into a Vancouver home and reportedly got away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on Friday, Aug. 5.
Nearly 9K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in massive bust
It may have been "reefer madness" on Wednesday as a massive criminal marijuana growth operation was taken down.
Sheriff: Man arrested after vehicles collide ‘multiple times’
A 49-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after two vehicles "collided multiple times" in Clark County, officials said.
Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's dubbed the Mother of All Relays, the 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay is this Friday and Saturday. Hundreds of teams will be traveling from Timberline, and more will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay making the trek to Seaside, so you'll see a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
Comments / 0