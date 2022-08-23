ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Woman killed in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood identified

Police identified the woman found dead on Aug. 8 in Northeast Portland as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan. Medical Examiners determined she died by blunt force trauma, police said. East Precinct officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police blocked off the street and could be seen entering a unit in the Beverly Grove Apartments in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.
kptv.com

Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham suspect threatens with machete

Man allegedly menaced commuters Monday morning with a weapon; Suspect kidnapped brother, sparked shootoutHere are some of the incidents reported by the Gresham Police Officers' Association that occurred earlier this week: • A man was arrested Monday morning, Aug. 22, after allegedly threatening community members with a machete in the middle of a busy parking lot. Gresham officers responded at 8:08 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Highland Drive on reports of a man shouting at passerby and waving the blade. At one point the suspect allegedly shouted if a bystander "wanted to die." The...
WWEEK

Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”

As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the City of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
kptv.com

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”. The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.
WWEEK

Portland Skateboarder Wanted on Graffiti Charges Turns Himself In

A professional Portland skateboarder turned himself in this morning after police issued a warrant for his arrest over the weekend. Emile Laurent is also allegedly a graffiti artist. In a press release, police accused him of causing over $10,000 in damage. They searched his house earlier this year and found...
KGW

Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's dubbed the Mother of All Relays, the 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay is this Friday and Saturday. Hundreds of teams will be traveling from Timberline, and more will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay making the trek to Seaside, so you'll see a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
