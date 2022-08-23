Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Barbie Ferreira Announces ‘Euphoria’ Exit: ‘I’m Having to Say a Very Teary Eyed Goodbye’
Barbie Ferreira is exiting Euphoria. Ferreira took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to announce her departure from the hit HBO series. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” she wrote. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. i put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. love you katherine hernandez.”
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Complex
Watch Lil Wayne Threaten to End Concert During First Song After Fan Throws Item Onstage
Lil Wayne didn’t take kindly to a Florida fan who threw something onstage during his set. The New Orleans native was performing in Jacksonville last Friday when he stopped the show to yell at the crowd after someone tossed what apparently was a bandana or flag at him. “This...
Complex
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Cast in Season 4 of ‘The Boys’
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, perhaps best known for his roles in Supernatural and The Walking Dead, has joined the cast of The Boys for its upcoming fourth season. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan has signed on to the Amazon series for a recurring guest role that is currently being kept under wraps. The move will reunite him with Eric Kripke, who serves as showrunner on The Boys and previously created Supernatural. It’ll also reunite him onscreen with his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, who joined the show in Season 3 as Soldier Boy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell review – a dark Renaissance fable
Inspired by Robert Browning’s poem My Last Duchess, this follow-up to Hamnet mingles fact, portraiture and poetic fantasy for the simple tale of a girl forced into marriage
Complex
Magic Johnson Addresses Fake Story Circulating About Donating Blood
The presumably brainless among us who insist on widely amplifying fabricated claims in hopes of achieving virality have now forced Magic Johnson to speak out about a made-up story that’s been making the rounds as of late. A recent tweet shared alongside a photo of Johnson carried with it...
NBA・
Complex
Exclusive: Get Amped For Notting Hill Carnival With DJ Nate’s Warm-Up Mix With Wray & Nephew
This year, Notting Hill Carnival makes its grand return to the streets of West London after two years away. It’s fitting timing, too, since this year marks 60 years of Jamaican Independence. The ripple effect of the cultural lightning bolt that hit the United Kingdom when the Windrush Generation...
Complex
Offset Sues Quality Control, Says Label Has No Ownership of His Solo Music
Shortly after dropping his new single “5 4 3 2 1,” Offset has filed a lawsuit against Migos’ record label Quality Control over the rights to his solo music. As TMZ reports, Offset has accused the Atlanta-based record label of ignoring a deal he negotiated with them in January 2021 in regards to his solo career. Migos has released each of its studio projects through QC, and Offset’s 2019 solo debut Father of 4 also dropped through the label alongside Motown Records. Offset’s legal team said that he “paid handsomely” for his solo artist rights following the negotiation last year, but now QC has allegedly attempted to claim his latest track as its own.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC News
Olivia Wilde says publicly being served custody papers at CinemaCon was ‘really vicious’
Olivia Wilde is opening up about publicly being served custody papers earlier this year at CinemaCon while promoting her upcoming film, " Don't Worry Darling." In an interview with Variety, Wilde said the incident was “really vicious.”. “It was my workplace,” Wilde said in Variety without naming her ex-fiancé...
Prince Harry has what he ‘always wanted’ in ‘lovely’ family with Meghan Markle, says longtime friend
Prince Harry has found all he ever wanted from his family with partner Meghan Markle, a longtime friend has said.Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, 45, who recently played polo alongside the duke of Sussex at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado, said the prince had found “an amazing teammate” in his wife. Harry and Meghan share son Archie Harrison, three, and daughter Lilibet Diana, one.“[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time,” Figueras tells People. “I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They...
Complex
Watch the New Trailer for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Amazon has dropped off a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The upcoming series, which takes place thousands of years before what went down in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, will explore the Second Age of Middle-earth. “Beginning...
Complex
Quavo to Star in Action Thriller ‘Takeover’ Alongside Billy Zane
After it was announced in April that Quavo will star in a new action thriller film called Takeover, new details have emerged about the movie, including that the Migos rapper will star alongside Titanic actor Billy Zane. Per Variety, Zane will star as Gamal Akopyan, the head of an international...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
NATIVE Sound System Share Debut Album ‘NATIVEWORLD’
NATIVE Sound System—the music project from Nigeria’s NATIVE Magazine—have dropped their official debut album, NATIVEWORLD, featuring some of the hottest names from the diaspora. From alté pioneer Odunsi to one of the hottest names in UK rap, Knucks, the 15-track project manages to blend said genres—and many...
Complex
Brand To Watch: Only The Blind
Welcome to Brand To Watch, a style column from COMPLEX UK where we spotlight the very best emerging brands from out of the UK and find out what makes them tick and what their vision of fashion and the future looks like. Although the UK has a reputation for exporting...
Complex
Lil Tjay Releases Video for First Post-Shooting Track “Beat the Odds”
Lil Tjay was hospitalized following a shooting back in June, and he’s already back with his first new material since offering fans an update on his condition. Entitled “Beat the Odds,” the track sees the 21-year-old directly address his shooting, with cover art featuring him presumably recording his vocals from what looks to be a hospital bed. Initial reports following the shooting didn’t paint a hopeful picture, but Tjay is on the mend and has made a recovery in the months since. It’s unclear if “Beat the Odds” is the first single from a larger project, or a triumphant one-off return.
Complex
Nick Cannon Announces He and Brittany Bell Are Expecting Third Child Together, Will Reportedly Be His 10th
Nick Cannon is expecting another baby with Brittany Bell, with whom he shares two children. The host, actor, and comedian took to Instagram to share shots from a maternity photoshoot with his former partner, where they cradle her pregnant belly. “Time Stopped and This Happened…@missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Red Bull Announces Rick Ross Concert With All-Black Orchestra
Rick Ross and Red Bull Symphonic have announced a special concert at the Atlanta Symphony Hall that will see the rapper perform with an all-Black orchestra. The concert marks the U.S. debut of Red Bull’s Symphonic series, with Rozay set to deliver some of his biggest hits with the backing of Orchestra Noir. Offering up a fresh take on his discography, the 50-person orchestra is led by conductor Jason Ikeem Rodgers. Alongside Ross’ performance, there will be an intermission from SAINTED and award-winning violinist Mapy. The show will take place on November 4.
Complex
Premiere: Mafro Sets Out His Mission To Live Without Regret On Colourful Club Cut “Alright”
Until recently, producer and multi-instrumentalist Mafro had been largely working behind the scenes, collaborating with people like Sean Paul and Dua Lipa, but at the top of the year he decided to step into the spotlight with “Giving Up”, a collaboration with TSHA that’s kick-started a whole solo career. Today he returns with “Alright”, a nifty club tune bursting with colour and light-footed energy.
Complex
Exclusive: South Korean Multi-Hyphenate B.I Teams Up With Ojeito for Collab Go-Bags
South Korean multi-hyphenate B.I has partnered with Ojeito to deliver a pair of limited-edition go-bags in connection with his new album, Love or Loved. Ojeito is known for its signature, highly functional go-bags, and B.I’s take on the company’s flagship product offers a distinct look that sets his collaboration apart. The drop will consist of a smaller version of the go-bag, and a larger design that benefits from detachable clasps and military-grade webbing.
Complex
Irv Gotti Criticized After Recounting Story of Him Kissing Ashanti for First Time
Irv Gotti is heavily featured in BET’s new docuseries The Murder Inc. Story, which chronicles the rise of the prolific rap label. But the industry veteran isn’t making waves for the stories he’s telling about Murder Inc. It’s because he keeps talking about Ashanti. In the...
Comments / 0