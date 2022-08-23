Updated: Dock installation adds new dimension to downtown Elk River

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Life on the Mississippi River and life in downtown Elk River became one with one another on July 14.

The installation of a dock on the banks of the Mississippi River has added an entirely new dimension to the downtown’s existence.

A kayaker navigating the confluence of the Elk and Mississippi rivers will now be able to come for a Thursday night concert in the Rivers Edge Commons Park and or the nearby farmers market.

Residents who live on the river and have a boat or other types of watercraft will be able to dock in the Port of Elk River and access all of downtown Elk River’s restaurants for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Youth and their parents will be able fish the Mississippi River from the 107-foot dock.

“It will take awhile for people to catch on,” said Shannon Tatro, an Elk River resident and one of the many cogs in a wheel that has been turning off and on since 2015 to make the dock a reality. “Once they do it will be a huge asset. We have such a resource there that people are just unaware of.”

Tatro got involved in the dock discussion in the last few years. He played a key role by assembling a plan that could work. It was buoyed by successful businessman and Elk River resident Chris Carlson, who expressed a willingness to pay half of the cost through the Carlson Family Lightshield Foundation, and the thinking initially was to fundraise the rest.

Although fundraising efforts and an awareness campaign by Tatro, Randy Tesdahl and Parks and Recreation Director Michael Hecker failed to garner the other half of the pot, city interest had grown considerably and a vote proved it.

The Elk River City Council passed a resolution in June 2021, which married a donation of $57,500 from the Carlson Family Lightshield Foundation with an agreement by the city to pay the balance of $68,204, according to council documents.

The city of Elk River went with a product called EZ Dock, the same docking system located in the city of Anoka on the Rum and Mississippi rivers. It is an ADA-accessible floating, seasonal dock with interconnecting deck sections that would be installed each spring and removed each fall, according to literature from the city of Elk River.

Marine Dock & Lift, of Center City, which installed the dock, will remove the dock and reinstall it each spring for $4,800, according to city documents.

The product, site preparation and installation cost about $115,000 and another $10,000 for a transition path. The city decided to pay for the project with money from its GRE Fund.

Marine Dock & Lift installed the entire dock system and wheelchair accessible ramp the week of July 10.

Before the company completed the project, Tatro did the honors of being the first boater to pull into the dock. He was all smiles.

Long time coming

A portable dock extending into the river near a landing was on a long list of proposed improvements suggested in 2015 by an official from Hoisington Koegler Group in Minneapolis, the firm that designed the Rivers Edge Commons Park a decade earlier. The HKG official outlined expansion ideas for the Elk River City Council at an April 2015 meeting.

The park was eventually expanded in 2017, but a dock was not part of the project.

The dock idea notably surfaced in 2016 when Fred McCoy, owner of McCoy’s Pub, suggested installing a portable public dock on the Mississippi River in downtown Elk River. The Elk River City Council agreed then to look into it further. He noted Clearwater, Anoka and Monticello had them.

Chris Carlson, of Sportech, and Annie Deckert and Rosie Lindquist, of Decklan Group, and the downtown River’s Edge Business Association were also expressing support, according to Star News reports.

But it would be a few years later before the council would again take the issue up after being pressed on the matter and talks of a major donation added an exciting dynamic to the discussions. Tatro and Tesdahl eventually set out on an awareness and fundraising campaign.

Hecker welcomed the help. They embarked on a journey to find the right type of dock and location, essentially picking up the torch from others like McCoy who came before.

“I figured I could contribute,” Tatro said.

Tatro said told the Star News he dug in.

“I came up with a little different idea that worked,” he said. “Dock placement was the biggest thing.”

Hecker and Tatro also filmed a video about the project proposal.

Eventually city leaders got behind the project even in the absence of raising funds for the second half of the project, Tatro said.

City Administrator Cal Portner stopped by on Wednesday as the project was nearing completion.

“There’s a lot to it, because it has to be ADA accessible,” he said. “It creates a new amenity for us downtown. We’re really excited, because once the dock is in and the river’s slowing down, ... it will be safe to navigate. Hopefully, we will get people to pull up here for concert nights and to be downtown.”

Future is exciting

Tatro foresees additional traffic from tubers, canoeists, kayakers and boaters coming up from places like Champlin, Anoka, and, of course, Elk River.

Alden Nelson, the owner of Marine Dock & Lift, said Elk River’s system is fairly unique, and it will make a big impact on the downtown.

“We do a lot of docks and quite a bit of floating docks in the Anoka and Champlin area,” said Nelson, who bought the quarter-century-old business from his father-in-law, Dwight Rajdl, a few years ago. “I know it will give a lot of boaters access to downtown, the bars and restaurants, for sure.”

Craig Murphy, the owner of the Cinema Professional building and the former Houlton bank building in downtown Elk River, was there to see the dock get installed.

He said the downtown will be transformed.

He said he purchased the Houlton bank building last November and is restoring the upstairs level right now. He also has exciting possibilities for his property at Main and Jackson.

“I owned property in Anoka, so I know what a dock does to a community,” he said. “I’m betting it will create more activity, more people coming down here. I may turn this apartment into an Airbnb,” he said, pointing to the back of the Main Street building that once housed Elk River’s first movie house.

Murphy also has thoughts of a bait store and/or a place for kayak rental. He senses the appetite for such additions to the downtown.

“We’re excited about it and the opportunities it brings,” he said.