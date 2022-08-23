ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt in stabbing in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — Someone was stabbed in Plaza Midwood Thursday afternoon, according to MEDIC. Authorities responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. on Thomas Avenue near The Plaza where many people come to shop and dine. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police patrol...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Waffle House Shooting Suspect in Custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester has been identified as the shooter in the August 20 Waffle House shooting. Officers tell us Hughes was transferred to the Rock Hill Jail after being found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office where warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery

‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: 1 person killed in overnight crash in north Charlotte

Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. With just days before the new school year starts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders approved their $1.8-billion budget Tuesday night. CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Former Concord police officer will not be charged in fatal shooting

‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The state is looking...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

CMS Board of Education approves 2022-23 budget that includes state-mandated raises. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted to approve the 2022-23 operating budget on Tuesday. East Charlotte neighbors concerned with flooding issues. Updated: 6 hours ago. Development projects across Charlotte are causing some headaches for the people living nearby.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person dead after shooting in northeast Charlotte

N a two-to-one decision, the appeals court granted Stein’s request for an injunction pending appeal. Several residents sat down with WBTV for an interview about their predicament at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville. Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

