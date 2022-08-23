Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police video released of shootout injuring Mecklenburg County deputy, suspect
CHARLOTTE — Dashcam and bodycam video were released Thursday in a shooting that happened in northeast Charlotte in February when a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy was shot five times before returning fire, striking a suspect. On Feb. 19, Deputy Dijon Whyms was flagged down by a man who...
2 charged with murder of man shot, killed in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are facing murder charges in the death of a man who died in the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on August 24 near the 1100 block of West […]
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide at north Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a convenience store off West Sugar Creek Road, close to Reagan Drive. Officers say it happened around 12:15 this morning. Police at the scene told WBTV crew two men were arguing, one shot the other then took...
MEDIC: 1 seriously hurt in stabbing in Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE — Someone was stabbed in Plaza Midwood Thursday afternoon, according to MEDIC. Authorities responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. on Thomas Avenue near The Plaza where many people come to shop and dine. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police patrol...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cn2.com
Waffle House Shooting Suspect in Custody
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester has been identified as the shooter in the August 20 Waffle House shooting. Officers tell us Hughes was transferred to the Rock Hill Jail after being found by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office where warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued.
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
WBTV
Police: 1 person killed in overnight crash in north Charlotte
Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. With just days before the new school year starts, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders approved their $1.8-billion budget Tuesday night. CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide off Sugar Creek Road
The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car. Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. Raises for CMS teachers approved. Updated: 6 hours ago. With...
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
Witnesses say birthday party ends in deadly shooting in Lenoir
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot late Tuesday night in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded for reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. to Harpertown Drive off Hoods Creek Road west of Lenoir. Witnesses told Channel...
Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Former Concord police officer will not be charged in fatal shooting
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The state is looking...
WBTV
Cabarrus County DA: No charges will be pressed against officer who shot and killed suspect in February
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County District Attorney will not press charges against former Concord Police officer Timothy Larson. Larson shot and killed Brandon Combs in February. Police say Combs was attempting to steal a car from Modern Nissan in Concord. “Combs had failed to comply with 15 different...
WBTV
CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex
CMS Board of Education approves 2022-23 budget that includes state-mandated raises. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted to approve the 2022-23 operating budget on Tuesday. East Charlotte neighbors concerned with flooding issues. Updated: 6 hours ago. Development projects across Charlotte are causing some headaches for the people living nearby.
WBTV
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. “It was shocking. You know, I had left by the grace of God. I had just left maybe 15-20 minutes before this happened,” Sondra Short said.
Man found shot to death in SUV in Caldwell County, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death inside an SUV in Lenoir late Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir around 11:13 p.m. on August 23. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man […]
Man arrested after Rock Hill Waffle House shooting: police
Vernon Hughes, 25, of Chester, was identified as the shooter and attempted murder warrants were issued for his arrest.
WBTV
One person dead after shooting in northeast Charlotte
N a two-to-one decision, the appeals court granted Stein’s request for an injunction pending appeal. Several residents sat down with WBTV for an interview about their predicament at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville. Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to...
SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation
The incident began around 3 p.m. on the 12500 block of Leaning Pine Lane near Camp Stewart Road.
Comments / 0