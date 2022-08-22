After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2022 : APE, CSX, BAC, MSFT, AAPL, VTWO, WEN, C, GM, IBKR, INFY, LUMN

Stocks took a plunge Friday as a favorable reading on inflation did little to offset the hawkish tone struck by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a much-anticipated speech. Ahead of the opening bell, data from the Commerce Department showed that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index – the Fed's preferred measure of inflation that tracks consumer spending – was up 6.3% year-over-year in July, slower than the 6.8% rise seen in June. On a month-over-month basis, the index fell 0.1%. Core PCE, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, was up 4.6% year-over-year and 0.1% month-over-month – both figures below what was reported last month and what economists' were expecting.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO