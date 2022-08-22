After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2022 : APE, CSX, BAC, MSFT, AAPL, VTWO, WEN, C, GM, IBKR, INFY, LUMN

Read full article on original website
Stock Market News for Aug 26, 2022
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday, led by a rally in tech stocks. Yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury Note declined, rendering a rally in large-cap growth stocks. Investors eagerly await Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated for Friday to get a hang of what is in store. All the three major stock indexes ended in the green.
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
Wall Street completed a two-month-long impressive bull run from mid-June to mid-August after finishing a highly disappointing five-month downtrend from mid-January to mid-June. However, volatility has reappeared in U.S. stock markets to some extent in the second half of August. Near-Term Concerns. This year’s summer rally has faced hurdles as...
Why Nvidia, AMD, and Applied Materials Stocks Dropped Today
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned today that he plans to keep monetary policy tight "for some time," even if it inflicts "some pain" on American businesses and consumers. And it seems that was enough to spook growth stock investors on Friday, with semiconductor stocks featuring heavily among the decliners.
21Vianet (VNET) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
21Vianet (VNET) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $5.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing in share price is attributed to...
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Consumer Staples Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
These 2 Hard-Hit Stocks Are Bouncing Back Big on Friday
Investors can expect a turbulent Friday on Wall Street, as comments from the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium are likely to move markets after central bankers reveal new insights on their plans for monetary policy. Early on, investors seemed somewhat nervous about what the session could bring, but a favorable reading on inflation in the latest economic data releases helped ease concerns. Shortly after the market opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were all little changed from where they finished Thursday.
Should Value Investors Buy Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Why This 5-Star Analyst is Bullish on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock
Software company Synopsys (SNPS) is one of the three major vendors of electronic design automation (EDA) software, the other two being Cadence Design (CDNS) and Siemens. The company announced upbeat third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results last week, prompting five-star-rated JPMorgan (JPM) analyst Harlan Sur to point out a few reasons why he is bullish on the company, one of them being SNPS' ability to handle a downturn.
Is Suncor Energy (SU) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BIL) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.16% from its 52-week low price of $91.37/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund...
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Friday's ETF Movers: RYT, ARKG
In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Salesforce (CRM), up about 0.1% and shares of Roper Technologies (ROP), trading flat on the day.
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 1,008 Points as Powell Speech Rattles Markets
Stocks took a plunge Friday as a favorable reading on inflation did little to offset the hawkish tone struck by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a much-anticipated speech. Ahead of the opening bell, data from the Commerce Department showed that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index – the Fed's preferred measure of inflation that tracks consumer spending – was up 6.3% year-over-year in July, slower than the 6.8% rise seen in June. On a month-over-month basis, the index fell 0.1%. Core PCE, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, was up 4.6% year-over-year and 0.1% month-over-month – both figures below what was reported last month and what economists' were expecting.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Lantheus Holdings (LNTH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 14.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $86.85 in the previous session. Lantheus Holdings has gained 199.8% since the start of the year compared to the -16.3% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -41.8% return for the Zacks Medical - Products industry.
Here's Why Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?
Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Will Chubb (CB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Chubb (CB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
