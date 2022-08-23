ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinook Beach Park

Chinook Beach Park features a small beach area complete with driftwood and logs that have washed up along the shore. There is also a simple, long walking path along the beach, which offers spectacular views of Lake Washington and the Cascades beyond. A small concrete landing provides a good platform for a picnic or camera tripod, as well as an interpretive sign that gives some background information on the area.
Seattle Meter Watch

Seattle Meter Watch is City Light's free, online energy use and cost information service, allowing you to track consumption in 15-minute, hourly and daily intervals. Access your facilities' meter data to view and download kWh usage, kWh estimated cost, kVarh and demand. View meter data for all your facilities at...
