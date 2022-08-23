Chinook Beach Park features a small beach area complete with driftwood and logs that have washed up along the shore. There is also a simple, long walking path along the beach, which offers spectacular views of Lake Washington and the Cascades beyond. A small concrete landing provides a good platform for a picnic or camera tripod, as well as an interpretive sign that gives some background information on the area.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO