Missouri State

KTUL

Missouri high school launches new school year with no phones

MOBERLY, Mo. (KRCG) — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell...
KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
99.5 WKDQ

One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”

I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
sgfcitizen.org

Fed economists say Springfield growing faster than many cities in Missouri, but challenges could lie ahead

Springfield’s economic engine is roaring and the needle on the tachometer is moving up. It’s time to press the clutch to find a higher gear and more speed. Members of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce heard presentations from two Federal Reserve Bank economists at a luncheon Aug. 24 at the Ramada Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. The first half of the presentation was full of data for the Springfield metropolitan area, and the second half of the presentation took a broader look at national economic trends and forecasts.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri

Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
northwestmoinfo.com

New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
krcgtv.com

Gov. Parson makes stop in Columbia to discuss tax cut plans

Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Columbia Thursday morning to further discuss his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cut state income tax. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe introduced the Governor Parson to the nearly 100 people who came to hear him speak at Clary-Shy Park outside of the ARC in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
921news.com

CAPITOL REPORT: REPRESENTATIVE PATRICIA PIKE

Special Session Planned to Provide Tax Relief and Support Agriculture. Dear Citizens: For several weeks now the members of the Missouri House of Representatives have anticipated the need to return to Jefferson City for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs. Gov. Mike Parson has officially issued the call for the extra session that is set to begin Tuesday, September 6 at noon.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
abc17news.com

School safety investigation: Columbia, Blair Oaks and Eugene districts

COLUMBIA. Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Among them is Columbia Public Schools. The district had 18,527 students enrolled last school year attending classes in nearly 40 school buildings. CPS did not provide...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Fulton superintendent talks cyber security as school year begins

FULTON — As students head back to the classroom, challenges like staffing shortages are visible for school districts. The ones less visible, such as cyber-attacks, are still a concern, however, most recently rocking the Cedar Rapids School District in Iowa. For Fulton Public Schools, Superintendent Ty Crain said many...
FULTON, MO
republicmonitor.com

Vogel named to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

A Perryville man has been named to the Hall of Fame.Curt Vogel will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The 2022 class inductees are: Vogel, Michael K. Harris, Sr, Jonas N. Matthews, Robert G. Schemenauer, Stephen L. Taylor, Billy D. Tudor, General John J. (Black Jack) Pershing of Laclede has been selected as an Honorary Inductee.
PERRYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri resource line for senior citizens connects callers with local health and safety resources

An easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors has been launched by the Division of Senior & Disability Services, a division of the Department of Health and Senior Services. Individuals may call the resource line, input their zip code into their phones, and automatically be connected to their local Area Agency on Aging for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
MISSOURI STATE

