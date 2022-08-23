Read full article on original website
KTUL
Missouri high school launches new school year with no phones
MOBERLY, Mo. (KRCG) — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell...
KYTV
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts
ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri declines help from summer meals program; Gov. Parson defends decision
The Summer Food Service Program provides grab-and-go meals for students in need during the summer break in 49 of 50 states. Missouri was the only state to opt out of the program, according to exclusive analysis released Tuesday by NBC News.
sgfcitizen.org
Fed economists say Springfield growing faster than many cities in Missouri, but challenges could lie ahead
Springfield’s economic engine is roaring and the needle on the tachometer is moving up. It’s time to press the clutch to find a higher gear and more speed. Members of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce heard presentations from two Federal Reserve Bank economists at a luncheon Aug. 24 at the Ramada Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. The first half of the presentation was full of data for the Springfield metropolitan area, and the second half of the presentation took a broader look at national economic trends and forecasts.
krcgtv.com
Ongoing teacher shortage bringing mental health into focus for Missouri teachers
New Bloomfield — The ongoing teacher shortage highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic is placing a heavy load on the mental health of teachers in Missouri as a new school year begins. The recruitment and retainment of teachers remain one of the biggest challenges school districts are facing according to...
krcgtv.com
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
northwestmoinfo.com
New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
krcgtv.com
Gov. Parson makes stop in Columbia to discuss tax cut plans
Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Columbia Thursday morning to further discuss his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cut state income tax. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe introduced the Governor Parson to the nearly 100 people who came to hear him speak at Clary-Shy Park outside of the ARC in Columbia.
921news.com
CAPITOL REPORT: REPRESENTATIVE PATRICIA PIKE
Special Session Planned to Provide Tax Relief and Support Agriculture. Dear Citizens: For several weeks now the members of the Missouri House of Representatives have anticipated the need to return to Jefferson City for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs. Gov. Mike Parson has officially issued the call for the extra session that is set to begin Tuesday, September 6 at noon.
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
abc17news.com
School safety investigation: Columbia, Blair Oaks and Eugene districts
COLUMBIA. Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Among them is Columbia Public Schools. The district had 18,527 students enrolled last school year attending classes in nearly 40 school buildings. CPS did not provide...
krcgtv.com
Fulton superintendent talks cyber security as school year begins
FULTON — As students head back to the classroom, challenges like staffing shortages are visible for school districts. The ones less visible, such as cyber-attacks, are still a concern, however, most recently rocking the Cedar Rapids School District in Iowa. For Fulton Public Schools, Superintendent Ty Crain said many...
republicmonitor.com
Vogel named to the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
A Perryville man has been named to the Hall of Fame.Curt Vogel will be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation. The 2022 class inductees are: Vogel, Michael K. Harris, Sr, Jonas N. Matthews, Robert G. Schemenauer, Stephen L. Taylor, Billy D. Tudor, General John J. (Black Jack) Pershing of Laclede has been selected as an Honorary Inductee.
kttn.com
Missouri resource line for senior citizens connects callers with local health and safety resources
An easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors has been launched by the Division of Senior & Disability Services, a division of the Department of Health and Senior Services. Individuals may call the resource line, input their zip code into their phones, and automatically be connected to their local Area Agency on Aging for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
ksmu.org
You now need a photo ID to vote in Missouri. Here’s a guide to help you get one
Under a new law set to go into effect at the end of this month, Missourians will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting their ballots in November and in future elections. Republicans in the state legislature have attempted to pass a photo ID law a number of...
More hummingbirds are expected in Missouri before fall migration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hummingbirds in the northern United States will start heading back to Mexico soon. You’ll want to keep your hummingbird feeder out until Thanksgiving to help fuel their incredible journey. The ruby-throated hummingbirds seen in Missouri will start their southward journey in August and September. The Missouri Department of Conservation says that […]
These 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters Have Stood the Test of Time
Technology may have pushed some of these outdoor cinemas to the brink, but the passion of movie fans has proven greater in some parts of Missouri as I've learned of two more drive-in theaters that have stood the test of time. Over the weekend, I shared 2 Missouri drive-in movie...
Comments / 0