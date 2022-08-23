ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

KY Derby Festival mourns loss of matriarch and Pegasus Pin pioneer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - With heavy hearts, the Kentucky Derby Festival mourns the loss of Bridget Sherrill, Vice President of Merchandising, who celebrated her 50th anniversary with the organization this year and was known for her significant role in the Festival’s Pegasus Pin Program. For Derby Festival staff, Sherrill,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

More than a wash: New laundromat aims to serve as community gathering space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Smoketown Laundromat in the historic Smoketown neighborhood of Louisville opened its doors over the weekend, offering residents free laundry service thanks to a partnership with GE Appliances. Now, it’s back to business where customers have to pay, but the laundromat’s purpose is to do more than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'Mega' job fair in Louisville helps connect job seekers to openings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth Job News USA 'Mega' job fair in Louisville took place Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium. Over 60 employers set up booths at the fair, the maximum amount allowed at the event. Jordan Harvey of Job News USA says, this just further shows that the market is currently in favor of job seekers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

FOCUS: Kentucky schools face student mental health challenges

HARDINSBURG, Ky. — Breckinridge County schools are looking a lot like they did before COVID, back in-person and masks not required, but that’s on the surface. Below the surface though, there could be other things going on. “It’s not always something that’s really obvious,” Emily Seeger, a school...
HARDINSBURG, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Community Policy