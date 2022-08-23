Read full article on original website
‘The future of heart care’; UofL Health dedicates state’s first heart hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new hospital, focused on comprehensive and innovative heart care, has opened in Louisville. Officials say the University of Louisville’s Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital is the region’s first hospital focused on heart care. Interim UofL President Lori Gonzalez said the hospital represents the...
Louisville diversion program looking to expand; 'We want to be there seven days a week'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sending mental health experts to some 911 calls instead of police; it's an idea that gained momentum during the summer protests of 2020. Louisville's version of that idea has now gotten off the ground and is said to have already proven to be a success. Kelly...
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
WHAS 11
Kentucky's first heart hospital dedicated in Louisville
The heart hospital is located at UofL's Jewish Hospital. Leaders say they hired 300 physicians to tackle anything from preventative health to heart replacement.
East Louisville apartment ceiling caves in on itself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rolling Hills tenant Elizabeth Bennett said she was left stuck after walking into a shocking scene on Monday, with crumbling communications between her and the apartment management. Elizabeth contacted WHAS11 News after the ceiling in her master bedroom completely caved in. Elizabeth said the situation began...
wdrb.com
Kentucky students building shelters for flood victims living in tents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at the Jackson County Area Technology Center in central Kentucky are getting hands-on to help eastern Kentucky flood victims. According to a report by LEX18, they are helping to build sheds for people impacted by floods. Marvin Wilder, a teacher at the school, was helping flood victims and came across a family living under a tarp when he got the idea for the project.
More adoptable pets arrive at Kentucky Humane Society from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society rescued dozens of animals from flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky Thursday. Workers came back to Louisville with 72 adoptable pets that were in the shelters either up for adoption, were strays that were never claimed or were surrendered. In a press release, KHS said...
Louisville Pride Foundation welcoming home new community center, welcoming back festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Pride Foundation is welcoming the community home on Sept. 17. The foundation announced the return of the Louisville Pride Festival, with this year's theme being "Welcome Home", and the opening of a new resource for the LGBTQ community, the Louisville Pride Center. “Being LGBTQ...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society taking in dogs, cats from eastern Kentucky shelters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs and cats from shelters in eastern Kentucky. The move is meant to help make room at those shelters for more animals that need to reunite with their families after the flood. On Thursday, 72 new animals were taken...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville mother creates magazine that celebrates, showcases Black excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You might not know about it yet, but there’s a relatively new magazine based in Louisville. The owner and creator hopes to inspire people and celebrate Black excellence worldwide. Originally from Nigeria, Oremeyi Kareem moved to Louisville in 1995. “Coming here as an immigrant, it...
Wave 3
Kentucky Derby Festival mourns loss of longtime leader, Pegasus Pin pioneer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is mourning the loss of Bridget Sherrill, who was known for her role in the Festival’s Pegasus Pin Program. Sherrill, who was the Vice President of Merchandising, recently celebrated her 50th anniversary with KDF. In a release, KDF said Sherrill was...
WBKO
KY Derby Festival mourns loss of matriarch and Pegasus Pin pioneer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - With heavy hearts, the Kentucky Derby Festival mourns the loss of Bridget Sherrill, Vice President of Merchandising, who celebrated her 50th anniversary with the organization this year and was known for her significant role in the Festival’s Pegasus Pin Program. For Derby Festival staff, Sherrill,...
WLKY.com
Family confirms remains found in Butchertown were that of missing man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man missing for months says the coroner confirmed to them that their loved one was found dead. DeJuan Floyd says he is still processing the events of Sunday morning. That's when he found the remains of his brother, David Floyd, hidden under...
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
spectrumnews1.com
More than a wash: New laundromat aims to serve as community gathering space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Smoketown Laundromat in the historic Smoketown neighborhood of Louisville opened its doors over the weekend, offering residents free laundry service thanks to a partnership with GE Appliances. Now, it’s back to business where customers have to pay, but the laundromat’s purpose is to do more than...
wdrb.com
Owners of Big Bad Breakfast planning to open new Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of Big Bad Breakfast plan to bring another restaurant to Louisville. They announced this week that Waldo's Chicken and Beer will open in September in Norton Commons, and the company is hiring. This will be the first Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Kentucky. It...
wdrb.com
'They are the biggest blessing' | LMPD Foundation providing backup for officer, family in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether it's a sick child or the loss of a spouse, sometimes Louisville Metro Police need a different kind of backup. Detective Michelle Rusch works in LMPD's Special Victims Unit. "It makes me go home and hug my children even tighter at night," Rusch said. "So,...
WLKY.com
'Mega' job fair in Louisville helps connect job seekers to openings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fifth Job News USA 'Mega' job fair in Louisville took place Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium. Over 60 employers set up booths at the fair, the maximum amount allowed at the event. Jordan Harvey of Job News USA says, this just further shows that the market is currently in favor of job seekers.
wdrb.com
Members of Louisville’s Jewish community express concerns over new security hire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some members of Louisville's Jewish community say they have concerns about a recent security hire. Corey Buckman said she initiated a letter and sent it to leadership within the Jewish Community of Louisville (JCL) several weeks ago regarding an announcement to hire Joshua Judah as the Regional Security Advisor.
FOCUS: Kentucky schools face student mental health challenges
HARDINSBURG, Ky. — Breckinridge County schools are looking a lot like they did before COVID, back in-person and masks not required, but that’s on the surface. Below the surface though, there could be other things going on. “It’s not always something that’s really obvious,” Emily Seeger, a school...
WHAS11
