Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Center School District adds metal detectors, clear backpack rule
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days after a gunman opened fire inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school this May, flowers rested outside honoring the 19 lives lost that day. In Kansas City, Dr. Yolanda Cargile says that was the catalyst for the Center School District taking action. “As we hear...
KCTV 5
Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
KCTV 5
School districts turn toward 4-day weeks, staff support as teachers struggle with mental health
MISSOURI (KCTV) - An ongoing teacher shortage nationwide has Missouri state education officials worried about teachers’ mental health. Missouri Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Dr. Margie Vandeven said the teacher shortage goes beyond just low salary and lack of resources complaints. Blue Springs School District and other school...
KCTV 5
Blue Springs looking to bring graduates back as teachers
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims. Teresa Perry and other community leaders have their eyes on Hibbs Park in Kansas City to house a memorial to remember all the victims 14 and younger who have lost their lives to violent crime. Updated: 13 hours...
KCTV 5
School bus accident sends Wellsville students to hospital
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A school bus accident in rural Franklin County sent two children to the hospital on Thursday morning. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Riley and Wyoming Rd. in rural Franklin Co. with reports of a traffic accident.
Blue Springs sees first wave of 'Grow Your Own Teachers' educators
In Blue Springs, students at Chapel Lakes Elementary will be greeted with teachers who form part of the district's Grow Your Own Teachers program.
Independence closes dangerous section of Winner Road
Independence closed Winner Road from East 9th Street South to South Arlington Street due to erosion and safety concerns.
KMBC.com
The F. L. Schlagle High School Marching Stallions performs on First News
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It's back-to-school season, and KMBC 9 and KCWE are "Banding Together" to celebrate an exciting week!. Join us all week for special performances from area marching bands, plus appearances by News Chopper 9 and Johnny Rowlands!. On Wednesday, Johnny flew over F. L. Schlagle High...
One man dies in Grandview townhome fire
Fire crews responded to the area of 6000 block of E. 127th Street Thursday in Grandview. One man was found dead in a townhome bedroom.
kcur.org
An overgrown forest in Kansas City's Palestine East could be turned into a community resource
Located along east 33rd and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City’s Palestine East neighborhood is a heavily wooded area — about 20 acres of vacant and overgrown trees and shrubs. Opossums and raccoons roam the area and trash is scattered all along the sidewalks around it. The space is barely accessible to nearby residents. But to organizations like Heartland Conservation Alliance, the urban forest is an opportunity.
KCTV 5
Alert neighbor helps Lawrence police catch burglar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An alert neighbor in Lawrence is getting a pat on the back from the police department after they spotted a burglar at their neighbor’s house and called the authorities. According to the Lawrence Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman in the...
MoDOT: Northland bridge repairs needed after crash
Kansas City's U.S. 169 Highway is reduced to one lane under Barry Road after a vehicle hit and damaged a bridge support.
SMSD to allocate $2.3M for employee bonuses
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will allocate approximately $2,300,500 in federal funds to provide district employees with a bonus. Monday the school board unanimously approved a proposal to provide a one-time, $700 bonus for all returning employees who worked during the 2021-22 school year. “It’s just to retain employees through the pandemic […]
Erosion concerns lead to closure of part of Winner Road in Independence
The City of Independence’s Municipal Services Department is closing Winner Road from 9th St to Arlington St until further notice.
KCTV 5
KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning. The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m. They said a white Ford F-250...
KCTV 5
Blue Springs tenant ‘terrified’ by police shooting in their neighborhood
Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims. Teresa Perry and other community leaders have their eyes on Hibbs Park in Kansas City to house a memorial to remember all the victims 14 and younger who have lost their lives to violent crime.
KCTV 5
Prairie Village Jazz Festival returns in September
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - After a two-year absence due to COVID, the Prairie Village Jazz Festival returns to Harmon Park Sept. 10. The event put on by the City of Prairie Village, provides an evening of music, art, food and drink. This year’s festival is the 11th of its kind, providing an opportunity for musical acts with Kansas City connections to perform in front of a local crowd.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs looks to grow their own teachers, offers $20,000 toward education degree
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs School District is looking inward as it seeks to fill teaching positions long-term, offering graduates money to get their college degrees and come back to the district. Blue Springs Education Foundation’s “Grow Your Own Teachers” program is designed to recruit and retain...
KCTV 5
Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
