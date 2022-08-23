ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Center School District adds metal detectors, clear backpack rule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Days after a gunman opened fire inside a Uvalde, Texas elementary school this May, flowers rested outside honoring the 19 lives lost that day. In Kansas City, Dr. Yolanda Cargile says that was the catalyst for the Center School District taking action. “As we hear...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
BASEHOR, KS
KCTV 5

Blue Springs looking to bring graduates back as teachers

Activists in KCMO call for stop to violence, remember young shooting victims. Teresa Perry and other community leaders have their eyes on Hibbs Park in Kansas City to house a memorial to remember all the victims 14 and younger who have lost their lives to violent crime. Updated: 13 hours...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
City
Maplewood, MO
KCTV 5

School bus accident sends Wellsville students to hospital

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A school bus accident in rural Franklin County sent two children to the hospital on Thursday morning. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Riley and Wyoming Rd. in rural Franklin Co. with reports of a traffic accident.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

An overgrown forest in Kansas City's Palestine East could be turned into a community resource

Located along east 33rd and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City’s Palestine East neighborhood is a heavily wooded area — about 20 acres of vacant and overgrown trees and shrubs. Opossums and raccoons roam the area and trash is scattered all along the sidewalks around it. The space is barely accessible to nearby residents. But to organizations like Heartland Conservation Alliance, the urban forest is an opportunity.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Alert neighbor helps Lawrence police catch burglar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An alert neighbor in Lawrence is getting a pat on the back from the police department after they spotted a burglar at their neighbor’s house and called the authorities. According to the Lawrence Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX4 News Kansas City

SMSD to allocate $2.3M for employee bonuses

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will allocate approximately  $2,300,500 in federal funds to provide district employees with a bonus.  Monday the school board unanimously approved a proposal to provide a one-time, $700 bonus for all returning employees who worked during the 2021-22 school year. “It’s just to retain employees through the pandemic […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KCK firefighter collapses, transported to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter collapsed after the department had extinguished a fire this morning. The department safely evacuated three adults from a home in Kansas City, Kansas, before the 32-year veteran firefighter collapsed in front of a fire truck during the overhaul process, a tweet from the fire department said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with pickup in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has passed away after colliding with a pickup truck in Kansas City on Thursday evening. According to the police, it happened in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue at 5:15 p.m. They said a white Ford F-250...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Prairie Village Jazz Festival returns in September

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - After a two-year absence due to COVID, the Prairie Village Jazz Festival returns to Harmon Park Sept. 10. The event put on by the City of Prairie Village, provides an evening of music, art, food and drink. This year’s festival is the 11th of its kind, providing an opportunity for musical acts with Kansas City connections to perform in front of a local crowd.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
KCTV 5

Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
CLINTON, MO

