Election day is a numbers game -- and on a primary election day, those numbers are inevitably low. This year in New York a court challenge to redistricting led to two primary days -- one as originally scheduled in June for statewide offices and the Assembly, with primaries for Congress and the State Senate postponed until August. There is also a special election in the 19th Congressional district to fill the seat of Antonio Delgado, who left Congress to become Lt. Governor.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO