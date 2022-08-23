ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

WRGB

Parents required to submit form for free or reduced-price school meals

New York — New York parents are now required to submit applications for their children to receive free or reduced-price meals in school for the upcoming school year. Application forms are available online at your child's school or school or district's websites and in print at schools. Since the...
New York City, NY
New York State
WRGB

UAlbany offers new master's program: Emergency management and homeland security

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Being prepared for any type of emergency, manmade or powered by mother nature is what UAlbany's College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity is geared towards. The university first launched the college’s undergraduate program in 2016 and the master's degree program was approved by...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
ROCHESTER, NY
WRGB

Applications open Thursday for first retail marijuana dispensary licenses in New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Office of Cannabis Management begins accepting applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses, or CAURD licenses, Thursday. The office previously launched an online portal for submitting applications. Through the CAURD initiative, the first retail dispensaries will be operated by people previously impacted by the enforcement...
WRGB

New York State Primary and Special Election Results

New York State (WRGB) — Tuesday night, all eyes will be on New York's 19th Congressional District, where two county executives are going head to head to fill an empty seat in Congress. Republican Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County Executive is facing off with Democrat Pat Ryan, the Ulster...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Concerns about New York Primary voter turnout

Election day is a numbers game -- and on a primary election day, those numbers are inevitably low. This year in New York a court challenge to redistricting led to two primary days -- one as originally scheduled in June for statewide offices and the Assembly, with primaries for Congress and the State Senate postponed until August. There is also a special election in the 19th Congressional district to fill the seat of Antonio Delgado, who left Congress to become Lt. Governor.
WRGB

NYRA celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day at the track

Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — The New York Racing Association (NYRA) held a day long tribute and fundraiser for Ukraine at the Saratoga Race Course on Wednesday, August 24, to correspond with the 31st anniversary of Ukraine declaring independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991. Fans attended the...
WRGB

Albany man sentenced for September 2021 Red Carpet Inn homicide

Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been sentenced for a September 2021 homicide at the Red Carpet Inn. Serieon Bankston, 26 was sentenced to a determinate term of 19 years in State Prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. On June 24th, 2022, Bankston pleaded guilty...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany PD arrest man possessing and selling drugs on Robin Street

Albany, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 around 6:10 p.m., Albany detectives attempted to stop a man on Robin Street near Sherman Street as part of a narcotics investigation. As detectives approached him, the man ran from detectives on foot, throwing a paper bag in the process.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Troy Streets reopen after hydraulic fluid spill

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Crews are on the scene in Troy to clean large fluid leak in the city. We're told the effected streets are Congress Street between 8th Street & 15th Street, 8th Street between Peoples Avenue & Congress Street and Ferry Street & 6th Avenue (east bound)
TROY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested, accused of running siding construction scam

JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of two people, accused in a construction scam. 50-year-old Keith Orr and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested, charged with grand larceny. The two are accused of taking payments of several thousand dollars under the name P.O.M...
FULTON COUNTY, NY

