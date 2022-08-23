Read full article on original website
WRGB
Childcare staffing "crisis" could impact more than a dozen school districts
WRGB — One of the largest local providers of child care is sounding the alarm over staffing issues it’s facing, that could lead to serious issues once the school year starts. The Capital District YMCA (CDYMCA) is facing a childcare crisis, and is looking to hire at least...
WRGB
NY cannabis officials now accepting applications for state's first retail dispensaries
New York State (WRGB) — It’s the moment many have been waiting for since New York legalized marijuana. The state Office of Cannabis Management is officially accepting applications for Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary licenses, also called CAURD licenses. In order to be eligible, you or an immediate...
WRGB
Parents required to submit form for free or reduced-price school meals
New York — New York parents are now required to submit applications for their children to receive free or reduced-price meals in school for the upcoming school year. Application forms are available online at your child's school or school or district's websites and in print at schools. Since the...
WRGB
Albany Community Police Review Board proposing more staff and access to police files
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Community Police Review Board (CPRB) is calling for policy changes that they say will allow it to better investigate allegations of officer misconduct. The Chair of the board, Nairobi Vives, laid out the board’s proposal in a letter to the Common Council this...
WRGB
Districts race to fill jobs amid concerns over "lack of respect" for teaching profession
WRGB — As the first day of school fast approaches, districts continue working to fill openings amid staffing shortages that have only gotten worse since the pandemic. Last week, we reported on the City School District of Albany, which had a little more than 100 positions left to fill when we last checked with them.
WRGB
UAlbany offers new master's program: Emergency management and homeland security
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Being prepared for any type of emergency, manmade or powered by mother nature is what UAlbany's College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity is geared towards. The university first launched the college’s undergraduate program in 2016 and the master's degree program was approved by...
WRGB
Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
WRGB
Applications open Thursday for first retail marijuana dispensary licenses in New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Office of Cannabis Management begins accepting applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses, or CAURD licenses, Thursday. The office previously launched an online portal for submitting applications. Through the CAURD initiative, the first retail dispensaries will be operated by people previously impacted by the enforcement...
WRGB
New York State Primary and Special Election Results
New York State (WRGB) — Tuesday night, all eyes will be on New York's 19th Congressional District, where two county executives are going head to head to fill an empty seat in Congress. Republican Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County Executive is facing off with Democrat Pat Ryan, the Ulster...
WRGB
Lawmakers say New York's new gun laws put competitive shooting in question
---- State lawmakers are looking for clarity on how rod and gun clubs and shooting sports will be impacted by New York's new gun laws that are set to go into effect next month. The new laws will prohibit people from carrying firearms in "sensitive areas" which includes sporting events.
WRGB
Former NY Department of Labor employee pleads guilty to unemployment fraud charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A former employee with the NYS Department of Labor pled guilty to fraud charges and identity theft charges. 52-year-old Wendell Giles admitted to cheating the Department of Labor out of benefits by creating and approving fake unemployment insurance claims. Giles admitted, that along with another...
WRGB
Concerns about New York Primary voter turnout
Election day is a numbers game -- and on a primary election day, those numbers are inevitably low. This year in New York a court challenge to redistricting led to two primary days -- one as originally scheduled in June for statewide offices and the Assembly, with primaries for Congress and the State Senate postponed until August. There is also a special election in the 19th Congressional district to fill the seat of Antonio Delgado, who left Congress to become Lt. Governor.
WRGB
Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the New York State Fair on opening day
GEDDES N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will attend the first day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Hochul is scheduled to speak at about 12:15 p.m. This story will be updated.
WRGB
No charges, no tickets for driver in Greene County passenger van crash
Coxsackie, NY (WRGB) — NYSP are investigating a crash that has closed down parts of the NYS Thruway. State police say calls came in around 9:30 p.m to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the NYS Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
WRGB
NYRA celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day at the track
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — The New York Racing Association (NYRA) held a day long tribute and fundraiser for Ukraine at the Saratoga Race Course on Wednesday, August 24, to correspond with the 31st anniversary of Ukraine declaring independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991. Fans attended the...
WRGB
13 people injured following passenger van crash returning from Niagara Falls to NYC
Coxsackie, NY (WRGB) — NYSP are investigating a crash that has closed down parts of the NYS Thruway. State police say calls came in around 9:30 p.m to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the NYS Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
WRGB
Albany man sentenced for September 2021 Red Carpet Inn homicide
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been sentenced for a September 2021 homicide at the Red Carpet Inn. Serieon Bankston, 26 was sentenced to a determinate term of 19 years in State Prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. On June 24th, 2022, Bankston pleaded guilty...
WRGB
Albany PD arrest man possessing and selling drugs on Robin Street
Albany, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 around 6:10 p.m., Albany detectives attempted to stop a man on Robin Street near Sherman Street as part of a narcotics investigation. As detectives approached him, the man ran from detectives on foot, throwing a paper bag in the process.
WRGB
Troy Streets reopen after hydraulic fluid spill
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Crews are on the scene in Troy to clean large fluid leak in the city. We're told the effected streets are Congress Street between 8th Street & 15th Street, 8th Street between Peoples Avenue & Congress Street and Ferry Street & 6th Avenue (east bound)
WRGB
Two arrested, accused of running siding construction scam
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of two people, accused in a construction scam. 50-year-old Keith Orr and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested, charged with grand larceny. The two are accused of taking payments of several thousand dollars under the name P.O.M...
