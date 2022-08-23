Police: Man passed out in Marion County gambling room had drugs in his pocket
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies find drugs on his person while responding to a trespassing call in Marion County.
On Aug. 21, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a business in Marion County in reference to a trespassing call, according to a criminal complaint.
When deputies arrived, they made contact with Nathaniel McLean, 36, who was “sleeping in the gambling room of the business,” and then performed a terry frisk on him, deputies said.3 from out of state charged for ‘kilo’ of fentanyl in Clarksburg
Upon being asked what was in his pockets, McLean emptied their contents onto one of the gambling machines, which included a “small cylindrical container” holding 3 grams of fentanyl; deputies also located a small brown bag containing an additional 12 grams of fentanyl, according to the complaint.
McLean has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,012 bond.
