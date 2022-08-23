ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man passed out in Marion County gambling room had drugs in his pocket

By C. Allan
 3 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies find drugs on his person while responding to a trespassing call in Marion County.

Nathaniel McLean

On Aug. 21, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a business in Marion County in reference to a trespassing call, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Nathaniel McLean, 36, who was “sleeping in the gambling room of the business,” and then performed a terry frisk on him, deputies said.

Upon being asked what was in his pockets, McLean emptied their contents onto one of the gambling machines, which included a “small cylindrical container” holding 3 grams of fentanyl; deputies also located a small brown bag containing an additional 12 grams of fentanyl, according to the complaint.

McLean has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,012 bond.

