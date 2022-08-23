ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO