Read full article on original website
Related
chicowildcats.com
’Cats kick off 2022 campaign Thursday at William Jessup Invite
With weeks of grueling two-a-day practices and spirited scrimmages against talented junior college teams now in the rearview mirror, the Chico State volleyball team finally gets to turn its attention to what matters most—regular season play. The Wildcats will travel to Rocklin this Thursday and Friday to officially lift the lid on the 2022 campaign, playing three matches as part of the William Jessup Invitational.
actionnewsnow.com
Pleasant Valley High Schools Viking Pride Night fundraiser returns
CHICO, Calif. - The Pleasant Valley High School Foundation is bringing back its Viking Pride Night after a two-year hiatus. Foundation members Connie Chrysler-Anderson and Ric Newton joined Action News Now anchor Linda Watkins-Bennett on the noon newscast Thursday to share details about the returning event that helps with school improvement.
actionnewsnow.com
Bambi Inn's Veterans Chili Cook Off returns in September
BUTTE MEADOWS, Calif. - The Bambi Inn's Veterans Chili Cook Off returns to Butte Meadows on Saturday, Sept. 3. Starting at noon, people can dine on award winning Chili, vote in the Chili Cooking Contest, and listen to live music. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction,...
NBC Bay Area
Northern California Man Scores Record $20 Million Jackpot on Lottery Scratchers Ticket
A Northern California man hit the all-time jackpot on a lottery Scratchers ticket, winning $20 million in the Set For Life Millionaire Edition game, according to the California Lottery. Chad Fry bought the record-breaking ticket at Foothill Market in Auburn, a city in Placer County about 33 miles northeast of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Hiking and fire safety this upcoming fall season
The peak of fire season is here and the weather pattern traditionally turns more favorable for fires to start and spread as we move into the fall. Under these conditions, hiking and backpacking in the mountains and foothills will see an added danger due to the potential for rapidly changing conditions.
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
What's happening in downtown Lincoln?
Downtown Lincoln is well-known for its quiet streets, where many passersby can take in the vintage sights and enjoy a calm walk. However, there are other passersby who also enjoy fun, family-oriented events, which they can also find here. Summer Concerts in the Plaza. Sacramento rock band North Forty Country...
Fox40
High-speed pursuit ends on Roseville golf course
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is under arrest after speeding through Placer County and driving onto a golf course, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said deputies pulled over a driver in Lincoln just after 2 a.m. on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s...
How the Kiely Rodni case turned into a nightmarish internet witch hunt
"I've covered nearly a hundred missing persons cases and followed countless more, but I've rarely seen an online furor as heartless as the one surrounding Kiely."
KCRA.com
Woodland HS student hospitalized after crash with vehicle
WOODLAND, Calif. — A Woodland High School student was taken to a hospital after they were involved in a crash with a vehicle on Wednesday. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 25) The crash happened at Beamer and California streets. Officials said the student is in stable condition with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Unified is ready to hire more than 100 staff members
CHICO, Calif. - More than 100 jobs are available this year at the Chico Unified School District. The district's board met on Wednesday night and discussed their need for more staff members due to a total of 73 retirements and resignations that occurred this year. According to the staffing report...
actionnewsnow.com
Pet of the Week: Hammy
Hammy is our Pet of the Week! He's an 8 year old Bull Dog mix, and is available to adopt from the Chico Animal Shelter.
kubaradio.com
Planned Power Outage Tomorrow in Yuba County Foothills
(Yuba County, CA) – PG&E reports a planned power outage tomorrow, affecting 2,500 customers in northeast Yuba County and La Porte. The utility will be working on transmission lines and performing safety and reliability work, with power cut from around 8 a.m. in the morning, until 5 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?
Chad Fry just won $20 million from a California lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Placer County. It’s the largest prize from a scratcher in California Lottery history. The California Lottery announced his winnings this week, and as part of the announcement, released his name, his total winnings, as well as where he purchased the ticket. […]
2 Men Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yuba County (Yuba County, CA)
According to the news release by the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Sunday afternoon. The officials stated that a 39-year-old Sacramento man was [..]
actionnewsnow.com
Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff family loses nearly everything in Sunday's fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Besides her mother being admitted to Mercy Medical Center, Brittney and her family say they are lucky to be alive after Sunday's Red Bluff neighborhood fire took nearly everything from them. "I had to wake Blaine up and yelled for us to get out of...
kubaradio.com
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
Comments / 0