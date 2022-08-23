ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

coloradopolitics.com

Golden man may sue officers for early-morning SWAT raid, shooting

A federal judge has cleared the way for a Golden man to sue law enforcement officers for the injuries and damage they caused in executing an early-morning, no-knock warrant as part of a largescale operation against the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Dustin J. Ullerich's civil rights lawsuit described in graphic...
GOLDEN, CO
9NEWS

Police seek witnesses, more victims after attacks in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are looking for more victims after an incident Tuesday night where several people were assaulted, including police officers. The Boulder Police Department said in a release that just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 30th Street and Aurora Avenue for a report of a person lying in the road and that as they were responding, more calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location.
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-year-old boy is now recovering from serious injuries after his skull was "shattered" by a "football-sized" rock, according to his family. The rock was thrown through a car window at the boy by a stranger after an incident with a toy gun escalated. Colorado Springs Police say they received The post Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

3 men face charges in Aurora homicide

AURORA, Colo. — Three men in Denver custody for an attempted homicide now face charges related to an Aurora killing that occurred days before the Denver incident, court records show. Kion Perkins, 33, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot at 13280...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

4 suspects arrested in deadly shooting at Lakewood car wash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a car wash last month that left a man dead, Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said Thursday. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. on July 31 to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Sheridan Boulevard and found the victim dead in his vehicle, LPD said. He was identified as 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras of Denver.
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers sue for over $878K in fees

DENVER — A law firm that helped defend Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite convicted of helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, is suing her, her brother and husband, saying it was never paid for more than $878,000 for its work. Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman alleged in...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Body found in Northglenn reservoir

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A body was recovered from a water reservoir in Northglenn on Wednesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD). Just after 7 a.m., employees at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility discovered the body of a man in the facility's water reservoir, police said in a news release.
NORTHGLENN, CO
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 hit-and-run

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty to two charges Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Cherry Hills Village last year. Evan Joslin, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and one count of vehicular homicide - reckless driving. He was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for the first count and six years in prison for the second count.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
9NEWS

FBI looking for 'Empty Promise Bandit' who robbed multiple banks

DENVER — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for several bank robberies and one attempted robbery in the Denver metro area. The suspect, named the "Empty Promise Bandit," is described as a white man in his 30s, about 5-foot-9, with a thin build and close-cut, light-colored hair, according to the FBI.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Arrest made after DPS student shot while in car with mom

DENVER — A suspect was arrested after a student in the Denver Public School District (DPS) was in a car with his mother when someone fired a gun into their vehicle wounding the teen. The teen was shot Monday afternoon near 14th Avenue and Downing Street. According to the...
DENVER, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. According to court documents,...
police1.com

New video shows Colo. officer’s efforts in stopping gunman’s shooting spree

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — New video has been released involving a Denver law enforcement officer who stopped a suspect who went on a shooting spree in December 2021. The incident, which occurred on December 27, 2021, shows Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris exchanging gunfire with suspect Lyndon McLeod, who shot and killed five people, Denver 7 reported.
9NEWS

9NEWS

