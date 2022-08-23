Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northern DougCo plans to open new senior housingNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in handDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Wellspring shines light on inclusivity within DougCoNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Suspect arrested for trying to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attackHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver to settle more police lawsuits for $185,000David HeitzDenver, CO
In testimony, woman denies plotting with conspiracy group to kidnap her son
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — On the witness stand Thursday morning, Cynthia Abcug described a series of seizures and other medical issues experienced by her son and said she reached out to a group of mothers on Twitter looking for help to have her child returned to her care. She...
fox29.com
Former Colorado social worker faces mounting accusations she 'baselessly' separated kids from parents
A former Colorado social worker and ex-romantic partner of an ousted police chief has been accused of "baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally" working to separate children from their families in a lawsuit filed by an Aurora councilwoman. "So far, several parents have come forward to let us know that they also...
Woman's children testify about concerns over her talk of a 'raid' to kidnap son from foster care
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two of Cynthia Abcug’s adult children took the stand Wednesday, describing the concern they felt after their mother moved a man into her home for “protection” and talked of a “raid” to kidnap her youngest child from a foster family.
Trial begins for woman accused in plot to 'kidnap' son from foster family
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The trial started Monday for a Parker woman accused of plotting to kidnap her son from a foster home. Cynthia Abcug, 53, faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping and child abuse-knowingly or recklessly causing injury. Abcug pleaded not guilty to both...
coloradopolitics.com
Golden man may sue officers for early-morning SWAT raid, shooting
A federal judge has cleared the way for a Golden man to sue law enforcement officers for the injuries and damage they caused in executing an early-morning, no-knock warrant as part of a largescale operation against the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Dustin J. Ullerich's civil rights lawsuit described in graphic...
Police seek witnesses, more victims after attacks in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are looking for more victims after an incident Tuesday night where several people were assaulted, including police officers. The Boulder Police Department said in a release that just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 30th Street and Aurora Avenue for a report of a person lying in the road and that as they were responding, more calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location.
Lawsuit accuses onetime partner of former Aurora police chief of 'baselessly' separating children from parents
AURORA, Colo — A lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses Robin Niceta, the onetime partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, of "baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally" separating or trying to separate children from their parents in her role as a social worker for the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services (DHS).
Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 16-year-old boy is now recovering from serious injuries after his skull was "shattered" by a "football-sized" rock, according to his family. The rock was thrown through a car window at the boy by a stranger after an incident with a toy gun escalated. Colorado Springs Police say they received The post Colorado Springs teen hit in head with ‘football sized’ rock after altercation with toy gun escalates appeared first on KRDO.
3 men face charges in Aurora homicide
AURORA, Colo. — Three men in Denver custody for an attempted homicide now face charges related to an Aurora killing that occurred days before the Denver incident, court records show. Kion Perkins, 33, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot at 13280...
4 suspects arrested in deadly shooting at Lakewood car wash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a car wash last month that left a man dead, Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said Thursday. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. on July 31 to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Sheridan Boulevard and found the victim dead in his vehicle, LPD said. He was identified as 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras of Denver.
Boulder attack leaves two civilians, three officers injured
Boulder detectives are searching for anyone who may have witnessed or fell victim to an attack that left two community members and three police officers injured.
Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers sue for over $878K in fees
DENVER — A law firm that helped defend Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite convicted of helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, is suing her, her brother and husband, saying it was never paid for more than $878,000 for its work. Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman alleged in...
Body found in Northglenn reservoir
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A body was recovered from a water reservoir in Northglenn on Wednesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD). Just after 7 a.m., employees at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility discovered the body of a man in the facility's water reservoir, police said in a news release.
Man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 hit-and-run
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty to two charges Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Cherry Hills Village last year. Evan Joslin, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and one count of vehicular homicide - reckless driving. He was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for the first count and six years in prison for the second count.
FBI looking for 'Empty Promise Bandit' who robbed multiple banks
DENVER — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for several bank robberies and one attempted robbery in the Denver metro area. The suspect, named the "Empty Promise Bandit," is described as a white man in his 30s, about 5-foot-9, with a thin build and close-cut, light-colored hair, according to the FBI.
Video shown to Denver South students: Do not call the police in case of racist attack
Students at Denver's South High School were shown a video that explicitly warned against calling the police in the case of a racist or transphobic attack, claiming law enforcement officers have been trained to view members of minority groups as "perpetrators of violence." "Armed police presence often escalates, rather than...
Gang fight tied to deadly drive-by shooting in Longmont, police say
A gang fight is believed to be connected to the drive-by shooting that ended with the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Longmont over the weekend, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.
Arrest made after DPS student shot while in car with mom
DENVER — A suspect was arrested after a student in the Denver Public School District (DPS) was in a car with his mother when someone fired a gun into their vehicle wounding the teen. The teen was shot Monday afternoon near 14th Avenue and Downing Street. According to the...
nbc11news.com
Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. According to court documents,...
police1.com
New video shows Colo. officer’s efforts in stopping gunman’s shooting spree
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — New video has been released involving a Denver law enforcement officer who stopped a suspect who went on a shooting spree in December 2021. The incident, which occurred on December 27, 2021, shows Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris exchanging gunfire with suspect Lyndon McLeod, who shot and killed five people, Denver 7 reported.
