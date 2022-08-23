BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are looking for more victims after an incident Tuesday night where several people were assaulted, including police officers. The Boulder Police Department said in a release that just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 30th Street and Aurora Avenue for a report of a person lying in the road and that as they were responding, more calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location.

