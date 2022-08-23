Read full article on original website
Defendant wanted after fleeing Hartford courtroom, police say
HARTFORD — A manhunt is underway for a man who ran out of a Hartford courtroom — shoeless — during a hearing early Thursday afternoon, state police said. State police said they’re looking for Marico Ellis, 24, of Hartford. He fled state Superior Court in Hartford on Lafayette Street during a court proceeding shortly after noon, troopers said. He was wearing a black shirt and pants and had no shoes on.
Norwalk woman’s charges dropped, accused of stabbing man in eye with his cane
STAMFORD — The state dropped a felony assault charge against a Norwalk woman accused of stabbing a man in the eye with a cane. Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Moran said on Thursday that the state would nolle the first-degree assault charge against Heidi Johnson, citing a 2017 evaluation that determined the 56-year-old was “incompetent” and could not be restored to competency to face trial.
Man Charged With ID Theft, Forgery After Incident At Bank In Darien
A Fairfield County man is facing forgery and identity theft charges after police said he tried to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank. Christopher Johnson, age 54, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, on charges stemming from an incident that happened in Darien in 2020, the Darien Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Bloomfield man gets more than 6 years in prison after caught with 114 grams of crack, prosecutors say
BLOOMFIELD — A town man was sentenced Thursday to more than six years in federal prison after he was caught with crack cocaine and a stolen handgun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. Jaime Holt, 39, was sentenced to 76 months in prison after pleading guilty...
Warrant: Stamford man accused of putting gun in woman’s mouth now faces attempted witness tampering charge
STAMFORD — A city man accused of placing a gun in a woman’s mouth and threatening to kill her is now facing a witness tampering charge after he allegedly tried to get the victim to recant her statements to police, according to a new arrest warrant. Stanley Petersen,...
Police: Wanted man rams Farmington police car before arrest
FARMINGTON — Police say a 34-year-old man rammed one of their cruisers “multiple” times as he was trying to avoid being served with a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon. Officers had attempted to stop the man to serve the warrant around 12:30 p.m., but he led them...
Warrant: ‘Heavily intoxicated’ Farmington man sped through red light before killing teen
FARMINGTON — A 21-year-old local man was driving up to 80 mph with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit when he ran a red light and crashed into a 17-year-old driver this summer, according to his arrest warrant. The teenage driver, Luke Roux, of Farmington,...
Police in Waterbury Take Down Gang Related Drug Operation
WATERBURY, CT – Police in Waterbury conducted a riad on a suspected drug den this...
Man suspected in Trumbull mall robbery arrested
TRUMBULL — Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull mall’s JCPenney store Thursday afternoon. Howayne Mcintosh, 35, of Bridgeport, was also wanted for a June shoplifting incident at the mall’s Target store, according to police. Mcintosh was allegedly spotted hiding merchandise under...
Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests
EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
Video shows accused Manchester mall shooter arriving and fleeing on CT bus
MANCHESTER — Security camera footage shows the man police say shot a mall security guard fleeing the scene about an hour later on a Connecticut public transit bus. The state Department of Transportation has released video footage from the CTtransit buses that Manchester police said Richard LaPlante, 30, took to and from The Shoppes at Buckland Hills last Friday.
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
Warrant: Stamford man allegedly groped two women on same day
STAMFORD — A 22-year-old city man allegedly groped two women he did not know within eight hours of one another, according to an arrest warrant. Jeyson Alonso-Castellano, 22, was arrested by Stamford police over the weekend on two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault that, police said, stem from two separate groping incidents that happened on the same day back in April.
Police identify Bridgeport pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have released the identity of a city man killed last weekend in what police said was a hit-and-run motor crash. Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian who was killed as 76-year-old Michael E. Crocker. Bridgeport police were notified of a hit-and-run crash near a gas station...
Waterbury man accused of deadly shooting at Bertie's turns himself in: Police
A Waterbury man accused of shooting and killing another man in front of a restaurant last week has turned himself in to police. Joseph Whitaker, 32, turned himself in at Waterbury police headquarters Tuesday. Whitaker allegedly shot and killed Le'Chard Santos, 32, of Waterbury during a fight in front of Bertie's West Indian Restaurant overnight Thursday.
An inside look at how 4 CT state troopers created fake tickets to deceive their bosses
State Police Troopers Timothy Bentley and Noah Gouveia received special work vehicles – unmarked Dodge Chargers – due in part to their productivity at Troop E in Montville. Bentley’s cruiser was assigned to him for his “vehicle enforcement and the reputation of being productive” and Gouveia’s “motor vehicle...
Police: East Hartford gunfire strikes apartment and cars
EAST HARTFORD — An apartment and cars were damaged by gunfire early Thursday, but no one was injured, police said. The shots were fired about 3 a.m. on Plain Drive, East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said. Officers found shell casings at the scene and saw that bullets struck several vehicles, he said.
Bridgeport man sentenced to prison for killing 78-year-old woman with motorcycle
BRIDGEPORT — A local man was sentenced Tuesday to four and a half years in prison for running over a 78-year-old woman with his motorcycle and killing her. Rhashaun Houser tearfully begged Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton for leniency, telling her he supports four children. “As a parent...
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun on Temple Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting a gun at a car.
Police: Waterbury man wanted in fatal shooting turns himself in
WATERBURY — A man suspected of in the homicide of a man outside a Waterbury restauant last week has turned himself in, police said Tuesday. Joseph Whitaker, 32, has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in the fatal shooting of Lechard Santos, 32, early Thursday, according to police. Bond was set at $2 million.
