STAMFORD — A 22-year-old city man allegedly groped two women he did not know within eight hours of one another, according to an arrest warrant. Jeyson Alonso-Castellano, 22, was arrested by Stamford police over the weekend on two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault that, police said, stem from two separate groping incidents that happened on the same day back in April.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO