Naugatuck, CT

Register Citizen

Defendant wanted after fleeing Hartford courtroom, police say

HARTFORD — A manhunt is underway for a man who ran out of a Hartford courtroom — shoeless — during a hearing early Thursday afternoon, state police said. State police said they’re looking for Marico Ellis, 24, of Hartford. He fled state Superior Court in Hartford on Lafayette Street during a court proceeding shortly after noon, troopers said. He was wearing a black shirt and pants and had no shoes on.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk woman’s charges dropped, accused of stabbing man in eye with his cane

STAMFORD — The state dropped a felony assault charge against a Norwalk woman accused of stabbing a man in the eye with a cane. Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Moran said on Thursday that the state would nolle the first-degree assault charge against Heidi Johnson, citing a 2017 evaluation that determined the 56-year-old was “incompetent” and could not be restored to competency to face trial.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With ID Theft, Forgery After Incident At Bank In Darien

A Fairfield County man is facing forgery and identity theft charges after police said he tried to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank. Christopher Johnson, age 54, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, on charges stemming from an incident that happened in Darien in 2020, the Darien Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Wanted man rams Farmington police car before arrest

FARMINGTON — Police say a 34-year-old man rammed one of their cruisers “multiple” times as he was trying to avoid being served with a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon. Officers had attempted to stop the man to serve the warrant around 12:30 p.m., but he led them...
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Man suspected in Trumbull mall robbery arrested

TRUMBULL — Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull mall’s JCPenney store Thursday afternoon. Howayne Mcintosh, 35, of Bridgeport, was also wanted for a June shoplifting incident at the mall’s Target store, according to police. Mcintosh was allegedly spotted hiding merchandise under...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests

EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Video shows accused Manchester mall shooter arriving and fleeing on CT bus

MANCHESTER — Security camera footage shows the man police say shot a mall security guard fleeing the scene about an hour later on a Connecticut public transit bus. The state Department of Transportation has released video footage from the CTtransit buses that Manchester police said Richard LaPlante, 30, took to and from The Shoppes at Buckland Hills last Friday.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release

NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Warrant: Stamford man allegedly groped two women on same day

STAMFORD — A 22-year-old city man allegedly groped two women he did not know within eight hours of one another, according to an arrest warrant. Jeyson Alonso-Castellano, 22, was arrested by Stamford police over the weekend on two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault that, police said, stem from two separate groping incidents that happened on the same day back in April.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Bridgeport pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have released the identity of a city man killed last weekend in what police said was a hit-and-run motor crash. Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian who was killed as 76-year-old Michael E. Crocker. Bridgeport police were notified of a hit-and-run crash near a gas station...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: East Hartford gunfire strikes apartment and cars

EAST HARTFORD — An apartment and cars were damaged by gunfire early Thursday, but no one was injured, police said. The shots were fired about 3 a.m. on Plain Drive, East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said. Officers found shell casings at the scene and saw that bullets struck several vehicles, he said.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury man wanted in fatal shooting turns himself in

WATERBURY — A man suspected of in the homicide of a man outside a Waterbury restauant last week has turned himself in, police said Tuesday. Joseph Whitaker, 32, has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in the fatal shooting of Lechard Santos, 32, early Thursday, according to police. Bond was set at $2 million.
WATERBURY, CT

