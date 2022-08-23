ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The FBI found White House documents stowed away in a closet at Mar-a-Lago amid search for sensitive and top secret information: report

By Lloyd Lee,Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

FBI agents searched the home of former President Donald Trump on August 8 and found 26 boxes of official White House records.

Steve Helber/AP

  • The FBI seized official White House documents from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on August 8.
  • Investigators left with 26 boxes of records, several of which were filled with classified documents, according to an NYT report.
  • More than 300 documents marked classified were recovered since Trump left office.

Federal investigators found batches of sensitive, official White House records in the basement of Mar-a-Lago and in the closet in Donald Trump's office, according to The New York Times.

The publication reported on Monday that Trump and his aides returned about 150 classified documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, even before the FBI raided the former president's Palm Beach, Florida home on August 8 .

The search produced 26 boxes of documents, including 11 sets of files that were marked as classified or top secret.

It's not immediately clear how these documents are traditionally stored in the White House or how they would be stored in the National Archives, but several people familiar with the investigation told The Times that the FBI found documents in a container that was in a closet in Trump's office.

Another set of documents was in the storage area located in the basement of Mar-a-Lago.

Two former White House officials who were tasked with representing the former president to the National Archives were contacted by the agency and tried to secure the documents' return, according to the newspaper. But Trump rejected their efforts, calling the boxes of documents "mine," three advisers told the outlet.

The Presidential Records Act maintains that all official material remains government property and must be handed over to the National Archives upon a president's departure.

Neither a spokesperson for the DOJ nor a representative for Trump responded to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 27

DonTheCon Loser
2d ago

I wonder if DonTheCon is still writing kim jung Un and Putin love letters. Sharing secrets. Birds of the same feathers flock together.

Reply
9
DonTheCon Loser
2d ago

Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act. DonTheCon FrAudit committed a crime when he stole these documents, no matter the classification. Why did tRump steal this documents?

Reply
9
Big E
2d ago

So you would believe anything the FBI or any gov official told you,,,, The same agents that covered for Hillary, 30,000 emails,bleach bit, busting up cell phones, top secret documents on her server , embedded in emails. Come on people we have not had equal justice in this country in quite a while. Pray!

Reply(9)
3
