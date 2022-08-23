ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Historical building on Top 10 Most Endangered list

By Ann Powell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ljQM_0hRJmRgZ00

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — It has graced Evansville’s downtown since the Great Depression. But now, the Hulman Building is on a troubling list. Indiana’s Landmarks unveiled its annual Top 10 Most Endangered List of Hoosier Landmarks, and the Hulman Building made the list.

Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building on Fourth Street has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. It was once home to Sigeco, which later became Vectren, and now CenterPoint Energy. Over the years, it housed a bank on the ground floor.

But over time, there has been wear and tear, with heavy rain leaving water damage and a leaky roof.

“You know what happens when a building just sits, it just goes into decline,” says Candace Chapman, who is on the Indiana Landmarks Board.

Chapman helped the building get on the list.

“When Indiana landmarks heard it was having those problems- they were like this building is to important for our state and our city- they said it’s a no brainer. It needs to be on the list,” she says.

By being on the list, Chapman says the building has a better chance of getting funding to restore its natural façade.

“It is a benefit because it does provide the landmark advocacy and bringing attention to a building that is this important can help with identifying a new buyer, or for bringing attention and more funds to the project,” she says.

It has had several owners over the years, including the family of Mary Hulman- George.

“The family behind the Indy 500, so you know, real deep historical connection throughout the state. It was first it was owned by the Hulman Family, then by some local investors, over a period of years,” said Joshua Armstrong, the President of the Economic Improvement District.

Armstrong says he was happy to hear that the building was on the list.

“It’s an incredible building, we don’t have a lot of Art Deco building in Evansville. We didn’t have a lot growth at the time. So they are pretty rare and that is what makes the building special, its angular shape and vertical nature of the building. It’s a really special building,” he said.

The building is currently empty, except for two tenants, a barber shop and a suit shop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

American Heritage Riverboat to dock in Evansville throughout Fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines announced the American Heritage will return to Evansville for four more stops through the Fall of 2022.  A news release says the American Heritage, a newly renovated paddlewheeler, will moor at the dock once occupied by the LST 325 at Marina Pointe on the following dates:    Sunday  August 28 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM  Sunday  September 11 8:30 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What do Tri-Staters want to see in Evansville’s city parks?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This Thursday the Evansville Parks Department will be holding a community open house to hear your ideas for the city’s parks. Every five years, the cities and towns in Indiana are required to update their master plan for the next five years, to come up with a list of what the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
104.1 WIKY

Thousands Of Hot Rods Making Their Way To Evansville

The annual Frog Follies roars back to the Vanderburgh County 4-H fairgrounds this weekend. It’s a show-off program for pre-1949 hot rods. They’ll be rolling into town from all parts of the country. Organizers estimate that nearly 3-thousand cars will occupy the fairgrounds this weekend. The cars arrive...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bar Louie permanently closed in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Bar Louie in Owensboro has officially closed its doors. We spoke with restaurant workers at the Evansville location who told us they found out earlier Wednesday. The Owensboro restaurant was wiped from Bar Louie’s website and Facebook page because the location is no longer active. Although this closure came suddenly, it […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?

There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Heavy Rain#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Hulman Building#Sigeco#Centerpoint Energy
103GBF

Evansville’s Final Franklin Street Bazaar of the Season Happening This Saturday

Summertime is winding down, and one of the most popular events of the summer is about to be done for the year. One of my favorite things about Saturdays in the summertime is going down to Franklin street and enjoying the Franklin Street Bazaar. If you've never been, you definitely want to check it out! It's one of the coolest events, but it's about to wrap up for the season, so if you haven't been yet, this weekend is your final chance of 2022!
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville firefighters help out in more ways than one

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although the Evansville Fire Department makes their way to every fire call in the city, they’ve also helped the community out in other ways as well. A woman thanked the fire department on social media Tuesday, saying firefighters helped her father after he passed out while mowing the lawn. Here’s what […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wevv.com

Evansville woman celebrates 101st birthday

At 101 years old, Myra Taylor has accomplished a lot in her life. After several years as a beautician, she earned a degree in education from the University of Evansville, later becoming the first African American teacher at Hebron Elementary School. When asked about the favorite part of her life,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Take a kid outdoors, in Daviess County

MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Daviess County’s website, kids have a chance to learn about archery, firearm and ATV safety, identifying animal tracks, reptiles, and more. The website says Take A Kid Outdoors Day is August 27 at the Daviess County Gun Club in Maceo. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the event running from […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Aug. 25-28

The last weekend of August is slated to be busy, with philanthropic events, classic cars, lots of live music, and even a geek and comic con. If you didn’t have plans, you do now!. 6:35 p.m. Aug. 26-27 and 12:35 p.m. Aug. 28. Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Secret Evansville Speakeasy Will Host a Bourbon Tasting and Party to Support Wesselman Woods

Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall

The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville man facing several counts of neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home. Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims. Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy