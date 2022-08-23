ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Lawyer: No evidence of mom's alleged Qanon kidnapping plot

By Colleen Slevin, Associated Press
 3 days ago
DENVER (AP) — A lawyer for a Colorado woman who lost custody of her son for allegedly lying about his health problems says there is no evidence she plotted with backers of the Qanon conspiracy theory to have him kidnapped from foster care.

Cynthia Abcug is on trial on charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping and child abuse.

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, in Colorado, shows Cynthia Abcug. Opening statements were expected Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in the trial of Abcug, who is accused of plotting with supporters of QAnon to have her son kidnapped from foster care. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Her lawyer told jurors at the start of the trial Monday that the prosecution's case about the alleged plot in 2019 is based on the account of her 16-year-old daughter. He stressed that she did not know when the raid would take place and did not think her mother knew where her son's foster home was.

